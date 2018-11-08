SDP ‘ll stop capital flight in Ogun road projects –Paseda

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Otunba Rotimi Paseda, yesterday said his party will curb capital flight in the state by discouraging road contracts for expatriates if voted into power.

Paseda made the pledge during a town hall meeting with chairmen of Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Area Community Development Councils (ACDCs) in Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. According to him, awarding contracts to foreign investors had incapacitated local industries in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate also noted that dishing contracts to expatriates will reduce the internally generated revenue of the state by 60 per cent. He said, “We will stop awarding contracts to foreign contractors.

We can only invite them if we lack the machinery to execute our projects, but there must be a condition to bring the foreign contractors. “I will not build bridges where there is no water. If there is a need to do transport re-engineering, we will contract underground bypass. “When we give a contract to foreign contractors, one major problem we have is: our money does not stay in our state.

For every contract awarded for the expatriate is less money for the state.” Paseda said if elected as governor of the state in 2019, he would focus on developing the community roads in order to reduce traffic congestion from the main roads.

He noted that the construction and maintenance of linkable roads in the communities will make the main roads durable and reduce traffic congestion. He, therefore, assured of his readiness to return local government administration to its constitutional level of operation, adding that he will establish ward development councils to enhance even development of the 236 wards in the state.

