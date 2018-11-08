Senate lauds Buhari for activating Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri rail line

The Senate yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for successful completion and activation of Ajaokuta-Itajpe- Warri rail line after 35 years of neglect by successive administrations. Speaking on behalf of the Senate, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who also represented Lagos East Senatorial District, said this during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Land Transport to the Itakpe-Warri Rail line which is currently undergoing a test run.

Accompanied by other members of the committee including, Senators Osinakachukwu Ideozu, Olanrewaju Tejuoso and Yahaya Gamau Lawal and other representatives of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Ashafa said that Nigerians, particularly those on that axis, would continue to grateful to the Buhari-led administration for making the rail functional after 35 years of neglect. Ashafa said “I am excited by the fact that after many years of lack of commitment by successive administrations, and failure by these administrations to revive this all-important rail route, the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari has finally been able to do the needful.

“You will recall that from the very beginning of our assignment in 2015, I assured you of the commitment of our committee to ensure that we work collaboratively with the executive to ensure that we deliver to the Nigerian people a functional railway system that cuts across the length and breadth of the country.

“This we have done through the guarantee of appropriation for critical infrastructure as well as effective monitoring of expenditure as and when due. We have disagreed on processes, checked and balanced ourselves as should be, but most importantly, our collective resolve to see a Nigeria that works, a railway that functions and an administration that succeeds far outweighed our differences politically and institutionally.

This remains our commitment” The committee chairman added that: “In the past 3 years of this administration, we have been able to work together to deliver to Nigerians the Port-Harcourt to Owerri line, the Abuja to Kaduna Standard gauge line, a substantial rehabilitation of the entire narrow gauge rail infrastructure which now includes the Ajaokuta – Itakpe – Warri line. We also have in the works for delivery very soon the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge line.”

