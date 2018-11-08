Senate probes alleged corruption in NHIS, NPHCDA

The Senate, yesterday, directed its joint Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, and Health, to intervene in an emerging crisis of confidence and corruption in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA).

Accordingly, the upper chamber mandated the committees to carry out thorough investigation into the matter and other infractions, and report back to it within two weeks.

The Senate’s resolution followed a motion on the growing crisis in the two agencies, sponsored by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia North) during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Senator Ohuabunwa noted that “major crisis have been brewing at the NHIS over allegations of high-handedness, budget distortion, fraudulent cost manipulation, illegal investments and unprofessional manipulation of the human resources of the agency.”

He pointed out that the issues had pitched the management of NHIS against its employees and the governing board, noting that this had been jeopardizing the interests of the general public.

The politician lamented that the same situation was also applicable in the NPHCDA where the Executive Director had been accused of high-handedness, reckless spending in the purchase of unwanted vehicles, intimidation and unwarranted transfer of senior staff members without recourse to due process.

According to him, Senate was “conscious of the fact that these unguarded executive and administrative processes pervading our public agencies, if not verified, checked and redirected for good, the important roles of our public agencies in advancing the economic, social and general well-being of our citizens will be seriously impaired.”

