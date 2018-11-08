Senate probes Buhari, Jonathan over Intervention Fund, Sure-P

The Senate, yesterday, set up a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate alleged abuse and misuse of the Special Intervention Fund by the Executive arm of government.

The apex legislative chamber also resolved to probe how funds allocated to finance the Subsidy Re-investment Programme of the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration were applied.

The members of the committee are: Senator Ibrahim Gobir as chairman; Shehu Sani, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Danjuma Goje, Dino Melaye Matthew Uroghide and Gbenga Ashafa as members.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion by the minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, on the alleged deployment of funds under the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) to buy Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to promote President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

Olujimi, who displayed on the floor of the Senate, copies of signed forms used by an alleged beneficiary of the intervention fund, alleged that beneficiaries were made to attach their PVCs before they could benefit from the fund.

She noted that it was unfortunate that the SIP, created for the benefit of every Nigerian, was allegedly being manipulated to buy PVC for President Buhari’s re-election bid.

Olujimi, who came under Order 42 to make her presentation, asked the Senate to thoroughly investigate the matter as a matter of urgency, urging that the Senate should insist that the social intervention fund must not be used for political purposes.

She said: “I was at home and a few events happened. Most have to do with politicisation of the fund. It has been used for political reasons and is given to people freely who can bring their PVCs.

“One of the forms is here with and it is being disbursed by the Special Intervention Fund and it is using the fund that is owned by all Nigerians for political reasons.

“This one has, ‘I stand with Buhari’ and it also has a place where your PVC will be written with your gender and an attachment from the Access Bank where money will be dispensed from.

“There is no corruption greater than people using our collective purse to maintain a political party. We need to set up a committee, a high powered and bi-partisan ad hoc committee to look into this issue. The senate must be aware that the money that is being put there is not for a political party, but for the entire nation”.

The lawmaker further said: “It is an election year and people are using it for what is not the best, buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and putting them to use during the election year.”

However, the allegation raised by the minority leader did not go down well with the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who made desperate effort to make the Senate discountenance the issue in question.

The session turned rowdy when some APC lawmakers protested against the motion before it was seconded. The pandemonium lasted for more than 30 minutes before it was put under control by persistent intervention of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

Lawan had taken to the floor to comment on the matter before seconding the motion, but he was shouted down.

Subsequently, Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi) and Sen. Bassey Akpan (PDP-Akwa Ibom) raised Orders 43, 49 and 55, to ensure proper procedure of seconding a motion before debate was followed.

This provoked another round of argument, which the President of the Senate, however, quelled to enable Lawan conclude his contribution.

Lawan said that while he was not against the Senate investigating the allegation, the composition of the committee should be non-partisan, to ensure an objective outcome.

He argued that the programme had impacted positively on a lot of Nigerians, who were hitherto impoverished.

He said: “For the first time in the history of social intervention programmes by the Federal Government, we have a system that is working. If the minority leader will lay claim to the issue and we listened, I think it behoves on us to listen to others. That is maturity.

“The programme, which has many facets, has so far been the most successful social intervention programme in the history of Nigeria.”

He further said that the present government “inherited poverty that the PDP administration forced on Nigerians. We inherited empty treasury.

“They embezzled and squandered everything. Nigerians were impoverished and, as such, it became necessary to reposition the system under the office of the Vice President and he has so far shown complete transparency, accountability and probity.

“We were all here when SURE-P was instituted and all the money was stolen. I have no objection to investigate what she has raised, but it must be non-partisan. It is not a matter that we need to fight over.

“It is an allegation and as far as I am concerned, nobody, no matter how highly partisan the person wants to be, would be allowed to mess up this successful programme.

“We have never had a social programme that people who are not sympathisers of APC benefitted from. Many states that are PDP have benefitted much more than our states and that is to show that we are for Nigeria’s interest.

“What we are doing is to ensure that those who have been so impoverished by the previous PDP administration are revived.”

In the course of Lawan’s contribution, the lawmakers began to talk at random, throwing the chamber into deeper confusion, with some senators moving up and down in the chamber, trying to support or oppose the motion.

Following the intervention, the lawmakers through voice votes, adopted two prayers.

They agreed to set up a non-partisan ad hoc committee to investigate the motion raised by Olujinmi.

They also approved investigation into implementation of SURE-P programme, initiated by the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In his remarks, Saraki appealed to the lawmakers to shun politics and always act in the interest of Nigerians, particularly on matters of national importance.

He urged that whatever matter that required investigation should be investigated into, no matter who was involved.

The ad hoc committee was, thereafter, mandated to complete its investigation and report to the chamber within two weeks.

