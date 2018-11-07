Senate probes NNPC over diversion of $1.05bn NLNG dividend

The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Gas Resources to investigate alleged diversion of $1.05 billion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru had, last week, told the Senate that the oil corporation was utilising the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividend funds to augment under-recoveries in the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), claiming that the landing cost of the product was higher than the government control price of N145 per litre.

Consequently, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Bassey Akpan, yesterday, raised a point of order at plenary, seeking the permission of the Chamber to carry out a thorough investigation into the withdrawals and spending by the NNPC from the NLNG account. He pointed out that utilising the funds without appropriation by the National Assembly, and without the knowledge of state and local governments, was an illegal act that should be investigated.

He said: “The NLNG dividend account belongs to the three tiers of government and comes under the Consolidated Revenue Account.

Therefore, any unauthorized withdrawal from the account without the approval of the National Assembly or any other structure of government is illegal.”

However, the Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the probe of the $1.05 billion NLNG dividend fund should be left for the ad-hoc committee, which he chairs and is already looking into the matter. Ruling on the matter, the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki agreed with Akpan and Paulker, saying the gas committee’s probe would be restricted to the utilisation of the NLNG dividend fund.

Saraki said that the dividend issue was beyond the alleged $3.5 billion subsidy payment, and should, therefore, be separately investigated by the committee on gas. Baru, while appearing before the Senate ad-hoc committee set up to investigate alleged $3.5 billion subsidy fund, hinted that the fund was sourced from the NLNG dividend funds.

According to the NNPC boss, the decision was taken at the height of last fuel scarcity experienced by the country between December 2017 and January 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...