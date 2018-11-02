Back Page Column
Sex toys as alternatives?
Since Funke Egbemode wrote about sex toys for women, an article she coded as “A Deputy for Your Busy Husband…” in her Adam’s Apple column of July 28, 2017, I knew the “war” in the bedroom was assuming a frightening dimension. Many married women are groaning under tensed, emotionally abrasive and simmering sexless atmosphere. While I hope the situation would improve with time, the incursion of sex toys into the market has further aggravated the “cold war” in the bedroom thereby widening the gap of sexual intimacy among “warring” couples.
In the lucid narrative embroidered in flowery expressions typical of witty Egbemode, she weaved her theme around a conversational scenario of a trio, two of whose lamentations for being left in the cold by their ever busy husbands resorted to self-help through the use of sex toys – vibrators. She wrote: “The sex toy also comes in handy with men who leave their women half way to Paradise for all kinds of reasons…
Absentee husbands and busy blokes like Liz and Mofe’s husbands also need deputies before their wives begin to climb scandalous things. Sex toys are here, all over the place. Women are resorting to self-help to the cha¬grin of their men and their pastors.” I have been counselling a number of my married female contacts and readers who complained of having sex issues with their spouses. There are those with months, one, two and even four years of sexless experiences in their homes. I received a mail early in the week from a reader and she detailed her frustration based on her sexless life in marriage. According to her, she was at her wit end and was considering a divorce as a way out of her predicament until… Excerpts of the mail read: “I have been going through a hell in my marriage. My husband, after I caught him pant down with another woman in our matrimonial bed, has refused to let go his act of infidelity.
He apologised for his misdemeanours, several of them though, and I have since forgiven him but he won’t let things return to normalcy. I have asked him if I have done anything wrong to which he said “NO” but why he has refused to sleep with me since, I cannot fathom. “Six months down the line, my friends advised that I should get a sex toy to ease my urges since I declined to engage in extra-marital affair despite pressures from male admirers. Initially I thought I could control the use of the toy without sliding into addiction, nay, I enjoyed engaging in the game every night.
I eventually got addicted to the toy as if my happiness and fulfilment depended on it. Eight months into the addiction, I couldn’t extricate myself from the enslaving hook of the toy. “My problem now is that I couldn’t flow with normal sex life with my husband even weeks after we have fully reconciled.
To be sure that I was not having real emotional challenge in my sex life, I regret to violate my cherished principle by experimenting with a guy to see if my dry romantic life was due to long absence of his touches or due to our prolonged quarrel. I also thought it was due to the psychological trauma I endured while my husband abandoned me or for the hatred I developed for him while the rift lasted. Sadly, the effect was the same, even with a guy I had a crush on among my admirers. “I need your help on how to restore my sex life with my spouse.I’m in a deep mess and I believe you can help me out.
Thanks so much for the great work you are doing, Michael West. God bless you sir. Amen. – Mrs. M. Anonymous, Abuja. Next week, God willing, I will respond to this issue and make our women know the hidden truth about the dangers inherent in the use of sex toys. Please watch out! Re: He Wants Sex Worker as Wife Hello Mike, Your article is a balanced one: presenting the two sides, that is, the genuine convert and the Gomer type. I have the latter type in my area. She used to be obedient to her husband and humble until recently. They have five children now.
The eldest is in her final year in the secondary school. Everything about her changed suddenly. Her mode of dressing was outrageous. It was so bad that she was caught pant down in her shop while a man was ‘pumping’ her. The husband was at his wit end. Out of provocation, he lamented one day that he regretted bringing her out of her whore trade at Alapere (area of Ketu, Lagos). He even mentioned the (particular) hotel; both of them are of the same tribe.
She has since mellowed but refused to return to her initial humble and obedient self, rather, she’s always haughty, saucy and arrogant.
The husband seems to have accepted her as his cross.
– Femi Abulude, Lagos.
Running mate drama and the Obi question
Men use thought only as authority for their injustice, and employ speech only to conceal their thoughts – Voltaire
The history of picking running mates in Nigeria has always been full of drama. Never has those emerging as running mates in presidential elections in the country been as the bookmakers desired it. In the Second Republic as we can remember the big names like K.O Mbadiwe, RBK Okafor, C.C. Onoh, and Mbazulike Amaechi among others were lining up to emerge as running mate to the then presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Alhaji Shehu Shagari but rather than look their way the candidate went for then relatively unknown young architect Dr. Alexander Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme who was to be the first Vice President of Nigeria and who turned out to be the brain box of that administration.
Although professionally and financially solid, Dr. Ekwueme was a politically neophyte at the time, but he went on to make a success of his tenure. He was to be relevant in the nation’s political system until his death recently.
In the stillborn Third Republic we all saw the drama that accompanied the emergence of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as the running mate to late business mogul M.K.O Abiola, a Muslim-Muslim ticket that went against all political calculations
Then came the current dispensation when Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in 1998 settled for an already elected governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar far ahead of notable front runners like late flamboyant former Kano State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.
In 2007 when Obasanjo was leaving the stage with Atiku, the choice of running mate for then candidate Umaru Yar’Adua was equally dramatic as the former Governors Peter Odili (Rivers) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi) were already shortlisted and each with their prayer warriors were at the Eagle Square struggling to bring down holy spirit when something happened and a young harmless naïve then Bayelsa State governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who had retired already to the lodge was called up and announced as the running mate to Yar’Adua. He was then just elevated to the position of governor as deputy governor following the controversial impeachment of his boss, DSP Alamieyeseigha. Dr. Jonathan was to eventually emerge as the President after the death of his boss. Even Jonathan did not end the drama as in picking his vice he kept to the tradition by going against bookmakers’ predictions to settle for the then Kaduna State Governor Namadi Sambo, another colourless politician of the time.
Even when PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, the drama continued as President Muhammadu Buhari’s eventual choice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was clearly not in the equation when he emerged.
Against this backdrop therefore, the tumult that greeted the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi as the running mate to the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku, can be said to be in line with the tradition.
The choice of Obi has all the fragrances of divine hand in it as the opposition to his ambition started long during the gubernatorial election in Anambra State last year.
PDP had to lose an election it was designed to win because gladiators mostly from PDP in the state and environs felt that a victory for PDP candidate means a victory for Obi who could have a vantage position against them looking ahead. But here we are Obi emerging even without a gubernatorial backing and despite the ‘noise’ of his competitors his emergence has enjoyed tremendous goodwill across the country.
This is a man with extraordinary reputation in governance with an exceptional prudence level. Eight years as a governor he left a legacy unmatched by any other state in the country. The anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ordinarily should have recruited him as their ambassador plenipotentiary, as a face of a new Nigeria, but for his coming from the ‘enemy’ camp such recognition could give undue advantage over those beating their drum for now. One can imagine the frustrations of Obi’s competitors knowing that South-East would no longer be tricked by the so-called Igbo Presidency in 2023. As far as Ndigbo are concerned Igbo Presidency is an expired matter as the fad now is restructuring the country for a fair and balanced society.
No wonder the choice of Peter Obi as the running mate has thrown the polity into frenzy and some of his opponents strolled into the rage as social media soldiers fished on them.
The people to pity really in the Obi emergence are the Igbo leaders in the APC who have been warming up to market 2023 to the people as a carrot.
The PDP leaders in the South-East are already cashing in heavily on a recent disclosure by somebody who should know, Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola that President Muhammadu Buhari is not looking the way of the South-East in 2023. Ahead of 2019, the South-East PDP leaders are quick to remind their people of the 97/5% booty sharing formula personally introduced by the President to ensure that the region is punished for not voting him. How he threw away the zoning arrangement of the party that in absence of the Senate Presidency, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) should come from the South-East.
So, in truth Fashola’s exposure has helped to underscore the message of the opposition party in the region.
The other question to ask is why Obi’s choice generating all the interests and reactions even from within his own party and state of Anambra? The answer is clear; Obi is not in the greedy class of those arrogant leaders who treat public funds as their private inherited assets. He is coming into the job with a character, a reputation that is undented, and his records in governance are empirical and verifiable.
Those opposed to him within are the same group who ganged up against him during the gubernatorial election in Anambra State so as to weaken his political influence. But here we are even without gubernatorial backing, he has been chosen. The bashing they got from the public attests to the people’s resolve to change the trend in their lives which Obi represents. Who still doubts that God gives power to who he feels. And did Igbo proverb not caution us that: “Always being in a hurry does not prevent death, neither does going slowly prevent living,” meaning that we should all learn to take things as they really are coming from God.
Buhari’s certificate saga
I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep for ever
– Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of the United States of America.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate saga is trending again! As in the run-down to the last presidential election in 2014/2015, Buhari is again unable or unwilling to present his certificates. Specifically in question is the president’s West African School Certificate, which is a prerequisite for candidates seeking elective posts in any election in the country. Nigeria must have one of the mildest electoral requirements in the whole world. What is required of the candidate is not a pass in WASCE (mere secondary school level) but evidence that he attended school up to that level and that he sat the exams, even if he records F9 parallel, as they say, like Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, PDP’s governorship candidate in last September’s election in Osun State. There is evidence that Buhari attended secondary school but what is in contention is whether or not he completed it – and whether or not he sat for the WASC examination. A school of thought is of the view that he never sat for it; that army recruiters came while he was in school and recruited him into the Army and he never went back to complete his secondary school education. If this is the correct narrative, why is the president or anyone hiding the truth? For a fact, the various Army courses Buhari attended while in active military service and the cognate experience chalked up in his chequered public service career are more than the WASC and, I dare to say, are enough academic qualifications for the office of president.
Why, then, is Buhari hiding the truth and dodging behind one finger? It is likely that, from the outset, he had been misadvised and misled to play politics with this matter. Once he fell into that pit, like many other Nigerian politicians, it became difficult for him to extricate himself. He must continue to stick to his earlier narrative so as to appear consistent, no matter how awkward, laughable, and indefensible that position might seem. Salisu Buhari, the young Speaker of the House of Representatives at the outset of the Fourth Republic in 1999; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and, lately, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun are some other Nigerians who have fallen into similar pit. Our political leaders, rather than speak up, often apply political solutions to glaring inadequacies; which was why the late Zik, when he was caught napping on tax issues, played the ethnic card rather than own up. “I am being victimised because I am Igbo”; he cried out and, pronto, he was left off the hook! They don’t own up here; rather, they give untenable excuses, like Adeosun did and like his Communications colleague, Adebayo Shittu, is doing with their NYSC discharge certificate scandal. Our leaders lack self-esteem and deem us, the people, as scum that they simply bluff their way through, like Shittu and another presidential aide, Obla, are doing right now and like the Jagaban did in his own time. President Buhari did similarly in 2015 and is again trying to do now. But if Buhari’s alibi of “my certificates are with the military and I have no access to them” sufficed in 2015, it no longer does now for the simple fact that as President/Commander-in-Chief, Buhari by now should have access to his certificates.
In 2014/2015, Buhari was candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan were perceived by many as playing dirty politics with Buhari’s certificates. No one expected Buhari to have access to his certificates if truly they were in possession of Army authorities; so the doubt was, therefore, resolved in his favour. Even when the Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Olajide Laleye, said Buhari’s certificates were not with the military, few believed him. Everyone thought it was politics; that PDP and Jonathan were merely trying to rubbish Buhari ahead of the 2015 presidential election. That was then. When Buhari won the election and became President/Commander-in-Chief, one of his very first actions was to retire Gen. Laleye. Four or five years after, however, the same alibi of “my certificates are with the military” no longer suffices for Buhari for the same simple reason that he now has access to his certificates. And he should go get them! The only excuse or explanation that can save Buhari now is: if the Army comes out to say that Buhari’s certificates got lost or got burnt in its possession. Otherwise, the president is guilty of telling a lie under oath and that is perjury, a criminal offence punishable under our laws – laws which Buhari had sworn to uphold and defend and which he has been applying to others. It is now time to apply the same laws to Buhari himself.
Buhari need not travel the ignoble, ignominious, and reprehensible path of lying under oath. He need not be desperate for office, too. He should simply declare the truth and let the truth stand up for him. What will be; will be! Qui sera; sera! For sure, truth will come out, no matter how long and not minding whatever is done to cover it up. As matters stand today, the famed integrity of Buhari is gutted and his garment of probity in tatters. Using the above prisms, one begins to have a clearer understanding of who Buhari really is. He might have been unduly over-priced. We may all along have bedecked him in borrowed robes. We have poured on him accolades he least deserves. As we begin to have better understanding of why he is surrounded by the likes of Shittu, Babachir Lawal, Daura, Maina, etc., we have better clarity why his anti-corruption war is skewed; and why corrupt politicians who defect to his side are immediately and automatically declared saints and left off the EFCC hook. One cannot but shudder to recall the decadent Christian era of the days of Martin Luther of the Reformation when stinking corrupt Catholic Church leaders sold indulgences to sinners for a fee and decreed their sins forgiven!
If gold rusts, what will silver do? If our “incorruptible” leader is who we have now come to perceive him to be, what level of probity should we expect of his followers? Could this not be the reason why the Presidency is inchoate and everyone is law unto himself; why impunity and corruption run riot right under Buhari’s nose; why Mr. President is powerless in dealing with obvious cases of corruption and other administrative lapses to the consternation of reasonable Nigerians; why cabals do as they wish and the “lion” (to quote the First Lady, Aisha) is unable to rein-in the hyenas, jackals, wolves, etc? I have had enough glimpses into the corridors of power to know that once aides have hold of their bosses’ secrets, they exploit them to utmost advantage. Once they have you by the balls or, quoting another colleague, once they know your template or weak points, aides become uncontrollable and act rampantly only to feather their own nests. Why end the career of Gen. Laleye when it is now obvious he spoke the truth? That was abuse of power. It was injustice and it was corruption. Political leaders like kings Ahab and David, who abused their office to oppress hapless citizens, were given exemplary punishment by the Most High God. Placed side-by-side and with the benefit of emerging facts, I will rather recommend Adeosun, and not Buhari, for sainthood.
This, then, is where we close with Jefferson’s immortal words quoted above. God is a God of justice. He may be slow, as some will say, but He will surely act. His justice may tarry but it will not sleep forever.
FEEDBACK
“Oshiomhole: What goes around comes around” was an interesting piece. – 08033227983.
Yours on Oshiomhole was instructive. May your pen never dry! My take, however, is that Oshiomhole should answer to Bishop Ochei’s accusation. – Uzor.
What Oshiomhole suffers today was his inability to see beyond the trap set for him by Oyegun who, when his plan for tenure extension failed, went ahead to conduct kangaroo congresses that brought back most of the old chairmen and he hurriedly inaugurated them even when most of them were being challenged in court. When Oshiomhole came on board, he was not smart enough to see that some of these chairmen were planted to frustrate his leadership while “angelizing” Oyegun. Oshiomhole’s first action should have been to dissolve them and conduct a new congress in states where there were parallel EXCOs emanating from Oyegun’s evil arrangement. In so doing, he would have caged the raging tigers because most of them would have lost out and there would have been peace in those states where there are problems now; for instance, Enugu State. -Engr. Frank.
President’s missing certificate
In the build-up to the 2015 general elections when the issue of certificate or no certificate became the fulcrum of the political debate, as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) then, I added my voice in support of General Muhammadu Buhari to contest that election. My position was taken on account of two realities; one, the minimum educational qualification in the constitution is that anyone is qualified to contest if in the opinion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he can read and write.
Two, I felt the military hierarchy was playing politics with the issue given the fact that they were under the then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, as the Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces. General Buhari was as a candidate of the APC, appropriately sued by a team of learned silks but the case had to be abandoned to allow for convenient peace in order not to overheat the polity. The military hierarchy had stated that the academic report of General Buhari with respect to his WASC suggested that his school principal had written a letter of recommendation suggesting that the young Buhari can cope with his military training. It was obvious that he may have left Secondary School midway and got recruited into the military, a practice that was so prevalent in those days.
When a WASC result carrying President Buhari’s passport photograph now surfaced, the matter now assumed a different dimension. Several queries were raised as to the veracity and validity of that WASC result following some discrepancies that were copiously evident. It was at that point that some persons comically eased the tension off by declaring that even if General Buhari tendered NEPA certificate, they would still vote for him. Even now, nobody is saying President Buhari cannot read and write, but that once you declare to have attended any school, you are expected by law to produce evidence of such claims.
I have read a couple of legal opinions all pointing to the fact that President Buhari is qualified to run. Nobody is denying that fact, but the question is, whether his failure to produce evidence of his WASC, vitiate that qualification or reinforces it. Going by his failure to produce an authenticated result, whether he has not committed perjury having deposed to an affidavit to that effect.
The statement of result obtained from Ministry of Education, Katsina where he was said to have obtained five credits without Mathematics also exposes a lot of discrepancies. The entire argument doesn’t just add up and it tells a lot about the so-called integrity of the President. Having won election as the elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015 and the Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces, one had expected that this issue would be laid to rest by ensuring that he settles the issue once and for all.
At least, the thought of being short-changed does not arise any longer, since he calls the shots now, and has unfettered access to all information that may be required in getting to the final destination about his claimed certificate. If the military had denied knowledge of his academic particulars in the past, has he done anything in the present circumstance to contradict the earlier claim that his certificates are not with the Military Board? Even though some highly placed Military Generals have spoken about the training and qualification of President Buhari, would it have been too much for him to present photocopies to INEC knowing full well that he would seek re-election. If I doubted the military in 2015, I have no reason to doubt their claim presently given the fact that President Buhari is now in charge.
There are other Military Generals who have their own certificates in their custody, could it be that the military applies certain rules with exception or what could be the rationale for withholding General Buhari’s certificates when some others have theirs? The real case against President Buhari should not just be about qualification, it should be about perjury; laying false claim on oath to what you are not. If he did not finish his Secondary School and was only recommended to the Army, he should have just stated that on his INEC Form and nobody would have raised eyebrow because he would have met the constitutional provision. For him to have claimed he attended X Secondary School and obtained WASC without any concrete evidence to prove his case is tantamount to false claim or perjury, which is lying on oath.
And as a man whose handlers are wont to easily taunt his integrity, I am still wondering why they have decided to export his integrity on this matter and telling people to go to court if they are not convinced. On this issue, they got it all wrong and it will remain a huge moral burden on a man who claims to be rich in integrity.
President Buhari in the eyes of the law has not met the requirements that qualify him to contest for President following his claims in the INEC Form he filled and deposed to. By claiming that his certificates are with the military, and the Nigerian Army saying otherwise, there is more to this than meets the eye. If he had simply written a line to say, I CAN READ AND WRITE, in the first instance, nobody will bother about his eligibility to contest. The onus is on ‘integrity President Buhari’ to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt that indeed the Army has his records of accumulated certificates; anything short of this remains a huge dent on his avowed credentials.
In a 21st world that is knowledgedriven, it is a monumental disaster that we are still talking about elementary qualification for a wouldbe president. It is a disturbing trend that while we crave for result-driven leadership with hands-on approach to governance, it is a man in search of his elementary certificate that occupies the driver’s seat. It is a sign of collective failure both as citizens and co-owners of the country called Nigeria. We should be talking about individuals who can give us the roadmap of a new world order that creates opportunities for a bubbling population of youths and entrepreneurs. This age needs intellect, creativity, and innovative minds that can utilize our potentials to create solutions to our developmental challenges.
We cannot rely on lifeless certificate seekers to direct the compass of our nationalism. We are not talking of a missing PhD certificate here; we are talking about a Secondary School Certificate. What a country. We need thinkers. We need those who can think outside the box to provide time-tested solutions that would help to solve our problems.
We need to exploit the opportunity of technology to derive solutions to a lot of our problems. And you cannot expect a man in search of a missing secondary school certificate to lead the pack, knowing full well he hasn’t done any refresher course in the last 30 years to update what appears to be analogue knowledge. People must be bold to speak truth to power. Why can’t President Buhari lead by example by simply declining to run on account of his missing certificate? That will shoot up his profile and acclaimed integrity. Anything short of this will be setting a bad precedence for upcoming contestants in any electoral contest. It is already becoming a sing-song on the lips of comedians now when asked about their credentials, they will simply tell you; “go and ask my boys scout”, go and ask “Man o’ war Club” or go and ask “Mama Iyabo of Amala Joint.”
It is a sad commentary on a government that preaches anti-corruption as its alter ego. Should INEC fail to take a well-informed decision on this, it would have also set itself on the path of a dangerous precedence in the hands of aspirants who may deliberately want to test INEC’s impartiality, by declaring their certificates are somewhere.
