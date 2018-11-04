Body & Soul
She never disappoints, Pretty Mike brags as he buys a sex doll as birthday gift
Lagos big boy, socialite and club owner, Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, has set the internet on fire after he disclosed he got a sex doll for himself as birthday gift. Pretty Mike who was recently a year older describes the doll as one that never disappoints.
In a video he posted on his social media handle, Pretty Mike was seen carrying the sex doll on his lap, caressing and whispering sweet nothings into its ears. Pretty Mike says he has found love in the sex doll. He calls it his companion, one that never disappoints him.
“A lot of people describe her as a sex doll but to me she is more of a companion, comforter and someone that never disappoints” he enthused.
In the comment section of the post, a follower thinks the sex doll looks older than the club owner. Pretty Mike has often been mentioned in controversial situations. In 2017, he was alleged to dehumanize some ladies when he chained them on a dog leash and took them to different events in Lagos.
He reportedly apologised publicly for his actions after the Lagos State Government got him arrested and made him sign an undertaking that he would never do such debasing stuff again
Kriz David consolidates on ambition, launches ‘smart government’
Another electioneering year is just at the corner, where Nigerians will have the opportunity to elect new sets of leaders at various levels. It is on this premise, interested individuals have been signifying their intentions in various elective positions, and among these people is Delta State-born, Dr. Kriz David, who is pursuing his presidential ambition on the platform of Liberation Movement Party. As part of activities to attract the people to his idea of how governance should be, Kriz, an amiable, unassuming and zealous personality recently launched a book titled, Smart Government.
Presenting the book to the general public on Saturday, 27th of October, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, Kriz, a philanthropist and a lover of God said Smart Government is the preferred future that has eluded Nigeria for the past 58 years. And he has identified the five unimpeachable steps that Nigeria should take to become a great and prosperous nation.
According to the presidential candidate of Liberation Movement Party, a government that engage systems thinking to craft innovative policies and technology to address the needs and challenges facing a nation can be called a smart government, saying, “the five steps that will make Nigeria a great nation include, article of Faith, rule of law, economic freedom, fair tax system and learning economy”.
It will interest you to know that, Dr. Kriz David is a futurist, tax expert, a financial expert, forensic experts and a development economist. He holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership with specialty in strategic foresight from Regent University, USA. He obtained a master’s degree in financial services from University of East London, UK and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK. A fellow of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, A fellow of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria, a certified forensic accountant, an Associate of certified Fraud Examiners and a member of the Association of Professional Futurists.
Bossladies Nest 36: The hunter becomes prey
Jay stared at the little stone in his palm. It was stained with blood. Icy hands clawed at his heart. He urinated blood and stone! The pain he felt a while ago had subsided. The relief he felt when the stone came out was heavenly. He examined the tiny stone again and shivered. Who did he offend? Who could be after his life? His wife? His heart raced. He turned the stone this way and that, his brow furrowed.
He cursed aloud as he remembered that his phone had been stolen. He needed to speak with his doctor. He would have to get to the hospital. Then he remembered Debola’s handbag he was so sure he saw on the dining table and shivered again. Did Adele take the bag? Was the bag on the dining table a mirage? There was only one way to find out: ask Debola if she left her bag in his house as she hurried out! But how would he? He had no phone to call her. Using his wife’s phone was out of it.
Something was gnawing at the back of his mind. He searched….yes! Adele didn’t sleep in the house. She claimed she was locked out. Claimed? According to Debola, Adele was locked out! Hmmmmmmmmm. Was he dreaming?
He remembered his most recent challenge. How could someone pee stone? Didn’t that portend death? He sat up suddenly. He had to do something. He needed to see his doctor urgently. Or, he could speak with Ken? With which phone? After hitting Adele that morning, asking to use her phone wasn’t advisable. But, come to think of it, how did people survive before the advent of GSM? He laughed mirthlessly.
For the first time in months, he remembered there is a being up there who answers prayers. He knelt down at the foot of the bed, brought his palms together in supplication and immediately had an urgent urge to answer the call of nature. He froze in fright. The fear of the experience he had about half an hour ago paralyzed him.
“You will pee stones again,” a voice told him.
He jumped up and looked around. There was no one with him.
“No I won’t,” he responded aloud.
“Ok. Go and pee then,” the voice challenged him.
He looked around him again. This time, he opened the closets and checked. There was no one in there.
“You will pee stones and blood. Your blood will drain and you’ll die,” the voice said calmly.
“Noooooo,” he screamed and ran out of the room, to the sitting room.
**
After about an hour of desperate trekking, Debola got lucky. An old delivery van stopped for her. She smiled within herself. She had no choice. All the beautiful rides she had been trying to thumb down didn’t as much as give her a glance. At this point, even an okada would be appreciated.
A few more steps to the delivery van, the door opened. She tried reading what was inscribed on the van but they were not legible enough. All she could make out was ‘pure water’. She felt thirsty.
“Good morning angel,” the occupant of the vehicle said as she got to the opened door.
“Good morning sir,” she responded.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was an old man that could be in his sixties. Something about him didn’t feel right. But this was the only vehicle that had stopped for her since she started trekking over an hour ago. Moreover, he was an old man. What could he possibly do to her?
“Where is this angel going this early in the morning?” The old man asked jovially.
“I’m going home,” she told him.
“I’ll take you home, wherever home is. But you’ll pay me very well,” the old man said with a smile.
Debola stiffened. She had no dime on her and wouldn’t be able to gain access to her flat immediately as she didn’t have her keys with her. This meant she wouldn’t be able to pay this old man. But she wasn’t going to miss this chance of leaving this environment. Rich men’s nests had its own blues: they don’t show poor strangers love!
She smiled at the old man. He smiled in response.
“I guess that seals the deal. Where are you going?” He asked.
She told him and without hesitation, he said, “Come in.”
She did and closed the door.
As he pulled away, he asked, “So, how much are you paying me? It’s far you know”.
She stiffened again and remained silent.
“Oh, don’t be afraid. I can actually take you to your destination free of charge, you know,” he said, by way of conversation.
Debola relaxed. That was not lost on the old man.
“I need to deliver some packs of water to a customer nearby. If you don’t mind, I’ll take you home after. Since you don’t seem to want to pay me, you’ll allow me do my business a bit. It’s too early in the morning to go on unfruitful errands, you know,” he said.
“Em…er…em…it’s not as if I don’t want to pay you. The problem is that I was robbed this morning and my money and the keys to my house was taken from me. Everything was taken. My bag was taken. I can’t even open my door when I get home,” she lied, getting bolder as she said that.
“Aaaaaaaagh! You were robbed? Sorry oh. You live alone?” He asked.
Debola nodded. She wasn’t really interested in talking to the old man who appeared garrulous.
She cursed Jay’s wife for coming back too early in the morning and forcing her out of the house. Now, she had to hitch a ride with this smelly old man and must be nice to him! She cursed her again and again in her mind as the old man rambled on.
Then, she remembered that the prophetess was supposed to come see her in Jay’s house! Aaaaaaaaaaaah! She could be there right now. She froze. She had sent the address and description of the house to her. She needed to warn the prophetess that the game had changed. But how would she do that? She had no idea of time and had no wristwatch on.
“What’s the time?” She asked the old man.
“To seven. It’s still early in the morning,” he said.
She went back to her thought. How would she warn the prophetess? She could ask to use the old man’s phone. But she didn’t know her phone number off hand. It occurred to her that she didn’t really know anybody’s phone number, only hers.
Technology is doing all the thinking for most people and people are getting very lazy!
She felt the old man’s touch and looked down. He had his right palm on her laps…
***
Aunty prophetess was both angry and worried. How could Debola send her on a wild goose chase this early in the morning? How could she? She was on the mountain all night because of her, only to be told that she was in the wrong house. But…was that the wrong house? The description and address matched. How did it turn out to be the wrong house? Fear gnawed at her heart. What if something bad had happened to Debola in that house? She felt ill at ease when Debola told her that she had moved into that man, Jay’s house. How could she have found it so easy to displace his wife?
These rich men! She never trusted them for she knew the secret of some of those wealth! She was into that business and she knew what she did for some clients to get rich. Something told her that Debola was in danger. Her phone had been ringing and she wasn’t answering her calls. And she was expecting her!
She decided to go to Debola’s house immediately to check on her. If Debola was not at home and couldn’t be reached till evening, then Jay would be in hot soup. She made a detour to the nearest ATM and withdrew some cash, then headed for Debola’s house.
**
After much mental exertion, Adele concluded she’d had enough of Jay. She had borne all the insults and had patched the marriage for over two decades. A fool at forty, they say, is a fool for ever. Coincidentally, she was in her forties…inching towards fifty. Time to live her life. Since Jay had gotten to the point of bringing a lady into the house and locking her out of the house she built with her money, then it was high time she moved on. For the sake of her children and propriety, she had borne all the insults and allowed Jay to drag her in mire. Her skin crawled as she remembered that she found her land documents and other important papers in the lady’s bag. What if the lady had taken those documents away? Who knew what other documents Jay had handed over to her?
Adele had taken the whole week off from work. Not being in the office on a week day felt so strange to her. She smiled.
“It’s time to join the Boss Ladies’ Nest. Tracy needn’t preach anymore,” she told herself.
She’d made up her mind to find out the faces behind that club and what made them tick.
As she made to pick something from her bedside fridge, she heard a cry. She listened and heard it again. It was Jay.
She rushed out of her room to Jay’s room, from where the cry emanated. Jay wasn’t in his room but his rest room’s door was ajar. He was in there, backing the room. He was whimpering, his boxers on the floor, framing his feet. Her first thought was to get a good, pliant cane and flog the hell out of his flat butt.
Instead, she asked him, “What’s the problem? You want to shout down this building?”
“Please help me. I’m in serious trouble. I’m pressed but can’t urinate. It’s as if something is moving in my urethra. It happened this morning and a stone and blood came out. It’s happening again,” he cried.
Adele stared at him, trying not to melt, for he looked pathetic.
“For the love of that which is good, I’d drive you to the hospital,” she told him.
Her phone was ringing. She looked at it: Bolan!
She moved back to her room and returned Bolan’s call.
“The angel of my life,” Bolan began…
***
Debola stared at the old man’s hand rubbing her laps. Her short gown barely got to her knees as she sat. He pulled it up, revealing her thighs. That was when she noticed the ring on the old man’s little finger and the fact that he was drawing a particular invisible pattern on her laps with it.
His hands inches towards her V zone.
“Stop that nonsense. Stop it. In fact, stop this van. I want to get down here and now,” she shouted, hitting his hand.
The old man merely smiled, his face trained on the road as he controlled the steering wheel with his left hand.
To her horror, Debola realised that she hadn’t said a word out or raised a finger, for her body felt strange. She watched, horrified as the man grabbed her panties and dipped his fingers into her cave of wonder….
****
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday.
####
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
My relationship with Don jazzy, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi – Guitarists, Godwin Ufot
Godwin Ufot, popularly called Godwynguitar, is one of the best guitarists in Nigeria. He was discovered by the Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, after countless covers on social media. His special sound can be heard in a lot of great songs like, ‘Ire’ by Adekunle Gold, ‘Legover’ by Mr. Eazi and most of Jonny Drille’s songs. The talented singer cum instrumentalist opens up to CHIKODILI OZULUMBA on his journey to fame and how Instagram changed his life for the better
Can you tell us more about yourself?
My name is Godwin Ufot, from Etinan Local Government in Akwa-Ibom State. I am the second born of a family of five and a graduate of the Economics Education from St Augustine affiliated to University of Ibadan, Oyo State. I started out playing the guitar during my secondary school days and I have been playing the guitar for about 9-10 years and the reason I picked the instrument was because I had strong passion and love for music and the guitar was one of those instruments that I had access to at that point in time.
When did you realise music as a passion?
Music has always been part of me; we are like 5&6. I realised this at a very young age because I always find myself close to people playing different musical instruments and it wasn’t a surprise when I settled for the guitar.
How has the journey been so far?
We thank God so far that we are not where we use to be before. Don Jazzy discovered me through Instagram and my life hasn’t been the same ever since. I was just this random guy doing my thing on Instagram, doing covers, playing and singing to different songs and Don jazzy got to see some of the videos. He sent me a message on WhatsApp and the rest was history. He loved my craft and was ready to produce one of my songs which he later featured Di’ja on.
Do you have a side job aside being a guitarist?
Yes, I do. I sell guitar accessories under the brand ‘Rainbow Fingers Academy’, where I am one of the tutors. So, apart from guitar playing and my performances, I teach people how to play the instrument.
Tell us about Rainbow Fingers?
Aside playing the instrument, I found out that I love teaching people about my craft because even when I started, my younger brother was my first student because as I was learning I was teaching him so that he could have a better and brighter chance at the craft. Before I knew it, I was teaching the whole community and everyone interested in playing the instrument. Though I wasn’t paid, the zeal to teach people was lways there and the response was encouraging. So, it was proper for me to start an academy solely to teach people instead of me meeting people randomly. Rainbow Finger was just a pop-up from there. I also teach celebrities who wouldn’t want their names mentioned but they are the big ones in the country.
Have you gotten enough recognition for your craft?
Yes, I’m still getting recognitions. I have couple of works out there: ‘Ire’ by Adekunle Gold, ‘Legover’ by Mr. Eazi; most of Johnny Drille’s are done by me, ‘Me Ke’ by Omawumi and Kiss Daniel, ‘Blessing on me’ by Reekado Banks etc. I have done a lot of works with celebrities and most of them are starting to realise my sound and are trying to connect to it and as time goes on, we would be a Global brand.
When did you get your breakthrough in the industry?
I wouldn’t call it breakthrough because breakthrough is life-changing forever but I think the major experience that brought me out was the Don Jazzy experience. Everything changed, my mindset, the responses I get from people when they realise that I’m affiliated with Don Jazzy is over-whelming. I have worked with so many celebrities but that one was major in my life and hopefully more would come.
What are the challenges you faced as a newbie in the industry?
Well, that would be accommodating the fact that my life wasn’t the same as before and I had different responsibilities to own up to. The limelight threw me open to new things both good and bad but I always do things that were in my interest regardless what people may think.
What’s your fashion style like?
I won’t lie; I don’t think my fashion style is that strong. I have friends that style me for events. Also, the kind of event determines what I would wear and my stylist never disappoints me.
What’s your favourite car?
I love Mercedes Benz, E series. The car is chilled, sweet and manly. I also like Ford fusion too.
What fashion item can’t you do without?
At some point, I was always wearing a hat but ever since it got lost, the vibe just died. I’m a fan of hats by the way.
Do you prefer African designers to foreign ones?
I believe in supporting our very own and that’s why I support made in Nigeria products because it gives us somewhere to start from in other to get the recognition that we need. I support the African brand if they have great stuffs to put out.
After a long week, how do you relax?
Most times, I stay at home and sleep or chilling with my friends at anywhere fun.
What are the qualities you look out for in a woman?
She must be understanding, committed and must love me endlessly.
Are you in a relationship?
I am single and slightly searching.
Most embarrassing thing a fan has done to you.
I was verbally assaulted sexually by a female fan and I would not like to go into details.
Now if you had three birthday wishes, what would you wish yourself?
I am not a fan of birthdays so I have no answer.
Who was your first crush?
It was in primary three. There was this girl I liked so much, we were always jamming eye, everything but I couldn’t talk to her. She still doesn’t know that I like her till now.
Which celebrity are you crushing on?
Nicki Minaj.
Places you’d like to go for vacation.
That would be Nashville in the United States because its home of country music which I am a fan of.
What are you working on at the moment?
I am working on my EP.
What are your final words to youths who have passion for music but not yet recognised?
This question interests me because I was in the same situation some years back. Just keep doing you and be the best at what you are doing, be it rapping, producing, singing, always be the best in your field. The table would turn to you in no time; stay consistent.
