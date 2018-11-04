Faith
Shiites may return Nigeria to Dark Age –Christian group
The Young Christian Forum (YCF} Abuja chapter, has warned that if Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN} was not properly handled, the Shiites would return Nigeria to the Dark Age.
The group made the observation while condemning the recent activities of the IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites in Abuja and its environs.
Members of IMN have been protesting in Abuja for the release of their leader, El Zazakky who is in detention.
Several persons have also lost their lives in separate clashes between members of the Islamic group and the Nigerian Army around Zuba and Nyanya-keffi road.
Reacting the development, YCF recalled that the FCT had suffered monumental disruption of its activities when the Boko Haram terrorists rained hell on key government infrastructures that included the bombing of the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, the office of the United Nations, as well as the popular and busy Nyanya Motor park that left hundreds dead and many others injured.
A statement signed by Rev. Jolly Egbe, Chaplain/President of the Christian group, YCF warned that if urgent step is not taken, the situation would snowball into a national tragedy.
“Residents of the Federal Capital Territory moved around with fear not knowing when and where the next bomb would detonate, which ultimately made palpable tension evident in the Federal Capital Territory.
“However, all of these changed when the Nigeria Army intensified its counterterrorism operations, especially in North East Nigeria and the federal capital territory.
“Consequently, the federal capital territory has continued to experience peace and stability since 2015. There is no doubt that life was restored to public places such as gardens, airports, mosques, churches and offices that were difficult to visit without the fear of bombs. All these were made possible by our patriotic Army led by Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and inspired by President Buhari who is the Commander -in- Chief.
“We are however, constrained to lend our voice to the growing threat that the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have continued to pose to residents of the federal capital territory in recent times, which if not nipped in the bud, is capable of taking us back to the dark years where residents in the federal capital territory lived in fear of terror.
“The members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in recent times have constituted themselves into a threat to national peace and tranquillity, and we are all witnesses to the numerous occasions where they have indeed disrupted activities in the federal capital territory with impunity. For the records, it is good to mention that these groups have closed markets several times and prevented adherents of other religions from worshipping.
“The Young Christians Forum is indeed worried about this trend and is also of the opinion that the relevant security agencies must rise to the occasion in an attempt to save the residents of the federal capital territory the agony of going about their daily activities in fear.
“While this is of great national importance, it would also indeed save the country as a whole the international embarrassment that is usually associated with terrorist activities.
“It is also succinct to add that member of the diplomatic community are resident in the federal capital territory and at the risk of creating a panic mode, the relevant security agencies must address this threat once and for all.
“Nigeria would also be at risk of losing vital international investments if the activities of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria are not curtailed. Their foreign sponsors have continued to threaten the sovereignty of our dear country and the proximity of the next election is not far from why they have renewed their threats to us as a people.
“This is a clarion call, as well as a call to more significant action to all the relevant security agencies to deploy its best security apparatus and techniques in ensuring the security of lives and properties in the federal capital territory.
“We also wish to use this medium to inform other religious bodies in the Federal capital territory that the security of lives and properties is not the duty of our security agencies alone, but rather, a collective one, and as such they must in their words and actions instill discipline and orderliness in the minds of their various congregation.
“The sanctity of human lives must not be politicized under whatever guise if we are desirous of making progress as a nation. Every religion in the world tolerates the religion of other people and this brand by the IMN has not been seen anywhere before.
“We, therefore, state in unequivocal terms that if urgent steps are not taken by the relevant stakeholders in the federal capital territory to curtail the excesses of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, we might as well see a return to the dark years where terror reigned supreme in the federal capital territory.
“It is to this end that we are calling on the world to speak out against the evil that the IMN poses to our peaceful co-existence and fundamental rights. We shall in the next 24 hours embarking on a peace rally to register our displeasure against the activities of the IMN group within and outside the FCT. We cannot wait for the security agencies before we do our beats as citizens and this is no exception to our resolve to protect our fundamental human rights,” YCF.
Faith
The good fight of faith
“Who art thou, O great Mountain? Before Zerubbabel thou shall become a plain…” Zech. 4:7 Unyielding faith is a condition for victory. Jesus said, if you say to the mountain, “Move, and you believe in your heart, without doubting, then you shall have whatsoever you say”. God declares: “I am against you, O destroying mountains”. Again, He says, “who art thou, O mountain”?
That is a direct assault on the mountain by the Almighty God Himself. God has already threatened the mountain in your life. What is left for you and I is to deal the final blow on the mountain, and it will move. That is why David used only one stone and Goliath came crashing. Go for the kill.
The enemy has been weakened already. Deal the final blow. SPEAK! Before Zerubbabel, the mountains became a plain. Put your name, there. Say, before me, thou shall become a plain. Others may continue to see the high and lofty mountains, problems and troubles that may arise as they follow a course of action, but before you and in your sight, those mountains are nothing but plain grounds.
One great condition for victory over the mountain however, is that the one who commands the mountain to move must not move. One must be allowed to give way to the other.
You should not be the one to give way, let the mountain be the one to give way. This was the message the Apostle Paul was driving home to Timothy when he wrote to him to FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT OF FAITH. 1Tim 6:12-14. Christianity does not condone fighting. Fighting is barbaric and animalistic.
Fighting, generally, is not good. However, there is a good kind of fight. This is called the fight of faith.
What then is the good fight of faith? If there is a good fight of faith, then it is likely that there would also be a bad fight of faith. Why do I think so? This is because a fight can only be described as good if one eventually wins. So, to my mind, a good fight is the one which you win. Any battle you lose is a bad fight. Boxers who lose their title belts could not be said to have had a good fight. The one who wins in a fight (battle) is the one who has had a good fight. It is the same in moving our mountains.
You should never be the one to give way. The mountain must always be the one to give way; which means, we must always fight the good fight. For how long do we fight the good fight of faith? The Apostle Paul said to Timothy that it must be ‘until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ.’ 1Tim 6:14b.
In other words, continue to win every battle till Jesus comes; because Jesus is not coming for a defeated, beaten, and battered bunch of believers. He is coming for a victorious, glorious, winning church; one without spot or wrinkle. So, beloved, you should not be the one to give way, let the mountain give way. Shalom and Mega Blessings.
Faith
Seventh Day Adventist drags INEC, others to court over election day
Three Members of Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA} have taken the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to court over alleged violation of their fundamental rights.
The members include, Chief Emeka Anyabelem, Elder Asonye , Felix Minikwu and Chinedu Omesurum.
They are asking the court for an injunctive order mandating INEC to stop holding elections on Saturdays.
They are also demanding that elections be held on weekdays between Monday and Thursday.
The respondents also want the court to award them fifty million naira as general damage for breach of fundamental rights to Freedom of Religion as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Act.
The Presiding Justice M.W Danagogo, however, adjourned till 18th December for mention.
Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel to the claimants, Ahamefule Owurre while highlighting the reasons for challenging the day adopted for the election said, “Why must they hold election on Saturdays? There are people who worship on that day but anytime election holds, they cannot go to their place of worship.
“For us, we believe it is an infringement and must be corrected.”
Faith
…Lies, intolerance, unequal treatment reason Kaduna boils-Cleric
The minister in-charge of First Baptist Church, Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna, Rev. Isaac Gbadero, says that untruthfulness, religious intolerance, unequal treatment, especially by political leaders, were some of the factors fueling crisis in Kaduna State.
Taking a swipe at his colleagues in the collars, Rev. Gbadero said: “We, religious leaders, don’t preach the truth to our followers, when we go for meetings before Governors or before other big people, we say peace-peace but we don’t tell each other the truth. “What we say in the meetings is not what we do out there and some of us don’t choose our words during preaching, we instigate one religion against another.
“Even among the sects, some of us instigate one sect against the other and in that kind of atmosphere, there will never be harmony even within the same religion talk-less of interrelations harmony,” he said. Gbadero warned political leaders to be fair, considerate and stop taking side during crisis.
“The moment you are elected as President, Governor, Senator, member House of Representatives or State Assembly, you are sup Clericposed to be for all people not only your sect or religion,” he said. According to the cleric, people must learn to respect the beliefs of one another.
“When you don’t respect my tradition, you should not expect me to respect yours too, tradition to some people is more or less like a religion, hence the need to respect it. “Another thing is, there should be equal distribution of wealth to all citizens.
When we say something is a national wealth or a state wealth, it should be distributed equally,” he explained. Gbadero also observed that the inequality also manifest in employment, where children from poor families are left to rot no matter their level of qualifications.
“Today, we say we celebrate Gamji, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and the rest of them, what does Gamji represents? He represents truth, justice, unity, love and concern for one another. Do our leaders today follow their footsteps?
“Our political and religious leaders today are they doing what Sir Ahmadu Bello did then? Are they portraying the justice, truthfulness, unity and love today, remember, the citizens of toady are wiser than that of yesterday.
“If as leaders, we will be just in what we do, it will go a long way in addressing some of our predicaments,” he said.
Addressing journalists and stakeholders in Kaduna, the Secretary, Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), Kaduna South, Reverend Enoch Bitiyong, also said that hate speech by politicians, religious and traditional leaders had equally compounded the crisis in the state.
Reverend Bitiyong stressed that politicians and religious leaders must shift their efforts to uniting the people rather than dividing them. On his part, Sheikh Kaseem, a member of Consultative Forum for Religious Harmony in the state, blamed the situation on abandonment of God, as people no longer adhere to the teachings of their religions.
Kaseem lamented that “modernity’’ had derailed age-long culture of respect, compassion, and love, and has changed human behaviours such that people no longer value human lives.
Therefore, he called on stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders to wake up to their responsibilities urging them to embark on value reorientation to promote respect for human lives.
The Executive Director, Muslim League for Accountability, Malam Yusuf Arrigassiyu, blamed the situation on failure of government to enforce laws, thereby allowing people to resort to self-help.
He noted that people arrested and convicted for igniting violence in the state were often set free by government while recommendations by various Commissions of Inquiry on past crisis were never implemented.
His words: “When people believe that they can take lives anytime they want, and no one can do anything about it, what do you think will happen?
