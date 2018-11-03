News
Shi’ites: Military bullets can’t stop us
…vow to die for El-Zakzaky
After several violent clashes with the military and other security agencies in Abuja and Kaduna, members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites have vowed to continue demanding justice and the release of Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, their spiritual leader. The Shi’ites said they were not afraid of soldiers’ bullets and were ready to die for their spiritual leaders.
The sect has continued street protests since the arrest of El’ Zakzaky in 2015 after its members clashed with soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna State. Reports have it that over 300 Shiites were killed by the army in that incident. Against the backdrop of expectation that the recent killings of over 30 members of the sect in Zuba and Nyanya of Federal Capital Territory, was going to discourage their persistent street processions both in Abuja and environs, they have vowed to die for their leader who has been in custody since 2015 against court orders. On Saturday last week, about six members of the sect who were on their religious symbolic trek from Madalla area of Niger State were killed by the military at Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT.
They claimed that the military attacked them with live ammunition. This was, however, debunked by military authorities. The military authorities in trying to justify the killings of the Shi’ites in Zuba, stated that members of the sect attacked their officers who were on escort mission. The military further alleged that for the gallantry of their officers in repelling the attacks, the sect members would have stolen ammunition from the military trucks that were being escorted to Kaduna.
The loss of lives at the Zuba clash could not deter the sect who continued with their protest the following day. However, more tragedy befell the group at Nyanya with several deaths, when they attempted to pass through a military checkpoint, but were resisted vehemently by fully armed military officers. After burying 23 of their members killed on Monday during a violent clash with the military in Nyanya Abuja, the sect leaders said the excessive force by security agencies, coupled with the live ammunition being used on them cannot stop their protest. Abdullahi Muhammad, one of the sect leaders told Saturday Telegraph that no amount of intimidation from security agencies and not even their bullets could stop them from protesting on the streets until the government of the day respects the law.
Muhammad noted that since the military has the bullets to waste, their members have the chests to collect bullets. He added that members of IMN were not afraid to die, but were prepared to sacrifice their lives for the course they believe in. He said: “We are not stopping this protest, let them continue to kill us. Since they have the bullets to shoot, we have the chests to collect the bullets. We will not suspend the protest, if they want us to stop, let them do the right thing, and the right thing is to release El-Zakzaky. “It is unfortunate that Nigerian government that has the responsibility to protect her citizens is the one killing them.” Muhammad said their leader had been set free by the court, but the present administration refused to obey orders of the court, adding that he wondered why those in the corridors of power were pretentiously talking about the rule of law which they did not believe in.
He also noted the only round table discussion opportunity the sect would consider from government would put into consideration the immediate release of El-Zakzaky and address the injustice that members of the sect had suffered in the hands of the Nigerian government. On the allegation that Iran was sponsoring the activities of IMN in Nigeria, Muhammad debunked it, describing it as a fabricated falsehood by haters of the sect. According to him, the fact that IMN shares the same religious ideology and doctrines with the Iranian Muslims did not mean that Iran was sponsoring them. Muhammad said: “Does it mean that President Muhammadu Buhari who is a Sunni Muslim is getting sponsorship from Saudi Arabia? Or does it mean that the activities of Catholic Church in Nigeria are being sponsored by Rome? “Iran is not sponsoring us, whatever we do is from willful contributions from our members. Our members are always willing to contribute to our course.”
In a related development, IMN has warned of dire consequences for Nigeria and all those involved in the killings. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph on fears that there will be consequences, Mr. Mifthau Zakaria, the Southwest Coordinator of the group, said: “Of course, there are going to be consequences. Nigeria has a law court, Nigeria has a constitution. “So, if a policeman goes out of his way to kill defenceless citizens because he’s the IG of Police today, one day he’ll not be IG and he’ll stand in the court of law to defend why he went beyond the rules of engagement to kill Nigerians.” On whether the group is likely to ignite a theatre of violence either in the FCT of elsewhere, Zakaria said: “As for consequences like us becoming terrorists, am I a stupid person? I am the head of my family, I have 17 siblings, my eldest daughter is out of the university in Cotonou, we are educated people, and we are elites. We know our country and we can’t take the law into our hands.” Speaking further on the protests and how guns were turned on members of the group, the leader of the group in the Southwest part of Nigeria, said: “We are peaceful people and we only come out on peaceful protests that we do legally. “It’s something we’ve been doing since 1978, almost 40 years ago and no one has ever accused us of being a violent group.
Even though the police will now be proactive in trying to justify whatever crime they have committed, the truth of the matter is that when you ask them to bring forensic evidence to prove that we are terrorists, they cannot do that. “If for example they say that we are terrorists and we come out to kill people, they should come out and mention the number of their men that we have killed. That is the only way to prove that we are terrorists. Let them bring out their evidences. We have buried 48 of our people and we are still counting.” On the rationale behind Federal Government’s alleged engagement of the deadly Boko Haram sect in dialogue and negotiation while refusing to engage the IMN, he said: “We have always been people that are given to dialogue. “The funny thing is this, they say Boko Haram is a terrorist group that has killed thousands of Nigerians and has destroyed facilities.
“The government is still talking to them, we understand that the government wants to give them N100 billion over Leah Sharibu so that they can buy more weapons and continue to kill people; but at least they talk to them, they speak with them. “Let them tell us why they cannot talk with us. Two, there is a subsisting court order that says Mallam (El Zakzaky) should be released, if they say we are terrorists, take us to court! That is what happens in a society that has laws and order. That is what we are saying.”
News
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
News
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
News
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
