Smiles on faces of flood victims

It came as announced and swept them away to the internally displaced people’s camp and the lamentation and the suffering started. They have their camps all over Bayelsa State. Of course, the flood has sacked more than 100 communities in the state, making them IDPS in their own state. Earlier before these bodies went to visit with relief materials, these internally displaced people, especially those at Igbogene that housed over 1,500 persons, including children, have been suffering and begging for assistance from public spirited individuals to come to their aid, especially with foodstuffs, health facilities, nets and beddings among other things.

Of course, there were no sign of any medical facilities or medical personnel at the camp. In fact, a pregnant woman popularly called Ada at the camp had to be rushed to Okolobiri Teaching Hospital from the camp because there was even no tablet of paracetamol to help reduce her pains. And the Bayelsa State government promised to open a sick bay at the camp courtesy of Ministry of Health but almost two weeks after, the sick bay was yet to be opened. Of course, the Bayelsa State government said it released about N50million initially to take care of the flood victims in the state. But the lamentation at the camps before organizations and philanthropists intervened were better imagined and that was the same complain at various camps visited.

At Amassoma, a lady, Ifeoma Akubonye, had asked for only net to protect her children from mosquitoes even she was not getting the foodstuffs which said wasn’t getting to her. She said: “I have been here for two weeks now and I have not experienced this kind of thing. I have not gotten mosquito nets. The situation is so though. Nothing is happening because they closed down the school.

Had it been the school is on, anything you are selling, you will getting money but this one nothing.” She said that she used to sell plantain, snail and dry fish at the water side but lamented that there was no market, adding that to feed was even hard. Also, Samuel Isaac, coordinator of Camp D, Weisanda at Amassoma, had said that food they were bringing, they were not specifying if it was going to the community or to the camp. He suggested that they should have gone round the community to get data and know the number of people, arguing that they cannot just bring five bags of rice to satisfy a battalion of people at the different camps.

Taramotimi Ebikebina, coordinator of Apostle Miebi camp, also said they were up to 200 persons near waterside but the food was never enough. He said the sharing formula was bringing trouble. But one of the leaders, admitting that there were discrepancies, said:“We discovered that when we give these items to a specific people, they won’t go round. So we are giving these to the CDC chairman to work in line with camp leaders, so that there will be some form of checks and balances, so that the things will go to the people that need it.” He said:“Not too long however, they were remembered by firstly the Nigerian Air Force, who took their medical outreach to the Igbogene camp as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities to their area of operation.

This is what the oil companies who have fed fat on the black crude in the Niger Delta have failed to do, at least not any that I’m aware of. Are we talking of the corporate organizations in the state like banks again. Now is the time for them to show their love to these helpless victims who have ever been their prey. All thanks to NAF who has set the precedence for others to follow.”

The Nigerian Air force recently visited the IDP camp at Igbogenen in Bayelsa State where the displaced persons were camped as they were crying of lack of medical care. But succor came their way as the Nigeria Air force under the leadership of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar sent out his medical team to reach out to them.

The medical outreach, which lasted for five days, Abubakar said, was part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities to render medical care in their area of operation. Represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Bayelsa State, AVM Napoleon Binkap Bali, the CAS said the outreach was in line with air force’s corporate social responsibility designed to help the unhealthy living conditions of flood victims in Bayelsa and to treat malaria, typhoid fever, cholera, dysentery. They also distributed mosquito nets and drugs. He said they had adequate centre for surgeries. “We have made adequate arrangement for surgeries and extreme cases. We have a medical facility very close by about 500 meters from here with a theatre.

The generator there has been serviced and the place well fumigated. So, extreme cases will be taken to that place”. Group captain Azubuike Chukwuka, the medical team leader, disclosed that they intended to treat 4,000 patients, stating that they were encouraging other people from the community to also come. Chukwuka said: “We intend to have 4,000 patients and 70 surgeries. About 30 eye surgeries and 30 general surgeries. They will be screened here, tested and taken to our theatre for surgeries. “We will distribute about 150 mosquito nets and deworm the children and we will give reading glasses.”

When New Telegraph went back three days later, a bus load of those that went for both eye and all forms of surgeries were seen being brought back to the camp. The Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, had asked the Nigerian Air force for more support, stating that so many of the communities were under water including his. Also the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development board also came to their rescue as they donated many items.

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Simbi Kesiye Wabote, used the opportunity to call on all the oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to come to the aid of the flood victims, who have been displaced by the ravaging flood especially in Bayelsa State.

The Executive Secretary said: “At this time, need we call on wellmeaning Bayelsans and other corporate entities and to all the oil companies that operate from outside of this state to come to the aid of this community people and these internally displaced persons, so that they can contribute their own quota to see that they get a better life out of this. “I call on the private sector groups, particularly the oil and gas sector that operate in Bayelsa State and its environs both contactors to please come to the aid of these people.” He also said that there was a need to create disaster centres, so that people can be relocated easily. He regretted that “the camp was a make shift place. This is a make shift arrangement, an empty building that the State Emergency Management Agency saw and decided to relocate these people to. These people will need healthcare and food.

They will need what to sleep on” Wabote said. Maintaining that the environment was highly devastated, the ES said:“In 2012, we saw it and we did not expect that it will come so soon again. This shows that the environmental changes are happening rapidly than we can imagine and if we are not careful as a people to take care of our environment, this situation will only be exaggerated”. “Unfortunately Bayelsa is below the sea level and as such, any little disaster like this has a very great impact on the wellbeing of the people.” Also, Architect Reuben Okoya, a philanthropist, despite being an individual, also visited four communities with a cash gift of N1,000,000, which was shared among the four communities visited. He had given a suggestion that for perennial flooding to reduce in Bayelsa State, all drainages must be cleared and kept neat while all the buildings on the natural water channels should pulled down and adequate compensations paid. Going round four IDP camps to make cash donation of N250, 000 each to the affected victims at four different communities, he called on well -meaning Bayelsans both in Nigeria and the Diaspora to contribute their quota to ameliorate the post flood issues that would rise after now, maintaining that the problem of flood in the state should be looked at holistically.

