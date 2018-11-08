Somefun: Top Asian firm, others eye Unity Bank

Unity Bank PLC is on the verge of finalizing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will recapitalize the lender, New Telegraph has learnt.

The bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said this yesterday in Lagos during an interaction with journalists in Lagos.

She however, failed to disclose the identity of the parties.

“All I can assure you that this time around it is very clear. It is not Milost,” she said. “All I can say is that one of the parties is the second largest infrastructure finance institution in Asia.

“Even though we have closed the process, some of the parties we had engaged before are saying they want to invest, because now we look good. Two years ago, we were the one chasing them. But we have told them to wait until we close this deal and any other party that wants to join, we can talk under different arrangement.”

The Unity Bank Bose noted that the bank in the last three years had given the issue (recapitalization) more attention than the lender had ever done, citing the Milost deal that fell through.

“We are still in discussion with different partners,” she explained. “We are concluding an MOU with some parties that we have selected and they are credible and serious parties.

“We have done all the due diligence and what is left is procedural or finalising that engagement. And because the Central Bank of Nigeria has seen what we are doing and they appreciate the efforts we are making and we have been carrying them along.”

She lamented that the incidence of last week ( suspension on trading on the lender’s shares by the Nigerian Stock Exchange) was unfortunate because Unity Bank had intimated the Exchange about what it was doing and we explained the strategy was to finalise its MOU with prospective investors.

“Why did we make huge loss last year?” she asked. “We sold off the remaining of our bad loans. In fact, the business of this bank almost became debt recovery. We found out that we were spending so much time on debt recovery, so we decided to sell the legacy NPLs in 2017. “We also wrote the goodwill that were in the books as at the time of the merger. All of that put us in negative of N14 billion loss.

“So, we were delaying, expecting to conclude the MOU before we release the results. Also, because of the sale of the NPLs, the CBN wanted to be sure that those accounts were not performing.

“Unfortunately, the NSE decided to take that action on November 1 and immediately we complied, we were reinstated”

She also commented on the progress made by the bank in the last three years.

“I make bold to say Unity Bank has not recorded the kind of recognition, public acceptance and diverse patronage it has enjoyed in the last three years,” she said.

“However, you will not see a reflection of that in the revenues because of the challenges of huge NPLs we had to contend with

“When you don’t have a good loan book and you don’t have the capital to lend, you have to become creative and do things that your limited capital and resources allow you to do.

“At same time, you have to spend money to build a good franchise, so that when businesses come, you have the capacity and platform to take it on.”

Consequently, she said the bank invested in IT and human resources.

“We did a few strategic hiring to boost our IT and e-banking,” she explained.

“Prior to now, the bank was struggling with e-business. All of us know that a bank must get the right demographics. Before now, you hardly find any young person banking with “Unity Bank, except those who had their accounts when they were doing NYSC and as far as they finish the programme, they dump the account.

“So, what did we do? We then thought of it that the best thing to do was to reach out to the next generation. How do you attract the next generation? You give them what they want. What do they care about? Convenience. So, we came out with products for the youths and since this year, we have launched an aggressive campaign in reaching out to the youths.”

Mrs Somefun said the bank was Aldo strong in agriculture, which is the thrust of the present administration.

“We were frontline in the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme that the CBN rolled out because we are very strong in agriculture,” she said.

