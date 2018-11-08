SON’s boss harps on importance of standardisation

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, has said that survey from the agency had shown that businesses, were actively involved in standards, reap short and long term benefits in the country.

Aboloma, who stated this at the 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos, said that there was the need for operating companies in the country to adhere to standardisation in a bid to remain competitive in the market.

The SON helmsman while speaking on the fair’s theme; ‘Connecting Business, Create Values- Standardisation,’ noted that participating companies had more say in the adoption of a national standard as well as international standard because of the fact that they gain a competitive edge due to their conformity to standardisation.

He said: “Survey has shown that businesses, which are actively involved in standards, work more frequently, reap short and long term benefits with regards to costs and competitive status, than those that do not participate.”

He continued; “Participating companies have more say in the adoption of a national standard as well as an international standard. In this case, the company gains a competitive edge because it will not need to make extensive modifications in order to conform to a European or international standard. Involvement in standardisation assists the company can easily anticipate new legislation and avoid costs.”

Speaking further, Aboloma said one role of standardisation that cannot be neglected was the benefit in activities, among which were cheaper and reduced costs of production, creating value for businesses and standards as a positive stimulus for innovation.

“In manufacturing products more cheaply, developing and design products inexpensively, sourcing raw materials cheaply and reducing labour or maintenance costs to save on production expenses, or use of more efficient machinery and personnel, in-house standardisation of production processes play a major role,” Aboloma stated.

