South-East and Buhari’s fairness

“You are all my people; I will treat you all as mine. I will work for those who voted for me, voted against me and those who didn’t vote at all” -Muhammadu Buhari

Lately, President Muhammadu Buhari has found himself enmeshed in a peculiar political muddle where he has been undulating from one problem to other, from “Oshiohmolesisis” disease that engulfed his party to a fresh certificate scandal that has now dragged him from frying pan to fire. Evidently embattled, he has also had to use every available opportunity to justify his administration’s style and performance. This is understandable, his second term bid is underway and his apolitical posture cannot be beneficial this time. There are obvious grey areas that are bound to confront him as the nation move into electioneering.

Clearly, the South East region is emerging to be his nemesis and he is well aware and making frantic efforts to rewrite and alter reality on ground to help him encounter his challenges.

Watching the scenario from afar, one cannot but appreciate democracy and its beauty that set aside a day of reckoning for political leaders, the day of conclusion after calculations. The day set aside for a promotion examination and those who go to the next class must show prove that they passed in their current class. In democratic parlance, it is called election time. In business circle, it’s known as stock-taking period. For President Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), such day has arrived and, from all indications, they appear to be taken unawares; they seem to be caught napping, notwithstanding that the date was well known four years ago.

As we can all see, the president has been struggling to play politics, but found himself entangled in the contradictions inherent in his style of administration. The image of the president now is like one searching for a cake he had long consumed. His emphasises lately on being fair to all tells a lot and shows that his nemesis is well known to him.

President Buhari told one of his audiences last week that even those who did not vote for him, he tried to accommodate in his administration. In particular, he mentioned the South East region and said that their sons are occupying strategic ministries like labour, science and technology, foreign affairs and trade and investment.

That was not the first time the president was making such remarks ostensibly to buttress his ‘love’ for the region. But each time he says it, his attention was always drawn to a number of issues, but it does appear that he is not picking it, hence his continuous stress on the matter. First, the region was not done any favour by the president in appointing ministers from there. The constitution did by making it mandatory that a minister must come from each state of the federation. The president is refusing to admit this fact as he continues to make South East appreciate him specially for appointing them into the cabinet, but where he has no other things to show, what do you expect?

When it comes to where the president has a say, that is in assigning of portfolios, what did we see? Except the foreign affairs ministry, all the others, when weighed on the scale of budget and influence, if put together, cannot compare with either the interior ministry with all the critical agencies or the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

As a young journalist during the military era, I recall a famous scientist, Dr Enekwe, told an interview panel when he was Minister of Science and Technology, that the budgetary allocations for stationeries in some ministries were bigger than the entire budget for his ministry and when he tried to make case for more funding of the ministry, nobody, even scientists in the cabinet, supported him. The situation has not even changed under the current dispensation. But that is the ministry Buhari gave to a first class material – former Governor Ogbonnna Onu, former National Chairman of a frontline political party, and beats his chest. The other ministry assigned to another former governor, a former senator and a medical practitioner, is labour, where Dr Chris Ngige has been sent to wage endless battle with the workforce and often, the loquacious National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiohmole, is despatched to bully him. The other man in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, has the arduous task of bringing in investors in a nation engulfed by violence and endless bloodletting. The fifth minister, a professor and a former vice chancellor of a university, Prof Anthony Anwuka, is in the Ministry of Education, working under an accountant. Certainly, if not his geography, nothing could explain a professor and a former VC working under a non-educationist in the Ministry of Education. If you would want to argue that the position is political, you should also ask whether anybody of his status in the north would have been so lowered.

President Buhari should not be surprised that these ministers from the South East were unable to wield any influence in their region politically. The reason is obvious – they had nothing in terms of office dividend to showcase to earn them the necessary respect. For instance, the biggest challenge of the region is the army of unemployed youths, but how many of them could be engaged by the so called ministers. I can vouch that the job opening available to the interior minister in his ministry alone far outnumber what is available to the five South East ministers put together, if any. Even, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whom this regime has been celebrating as a huge position for the region, the minister’s impact in his state and region has been very insignificant and it showed during the primaries.

For the past three years, the zone has been crying to whoever cares to listen that the headship of security bodies in the country is lopsided and that nobody from the region is represented in the over a dozen military and para-military agencies, but it all fell on deaf ears.

When the president, at the infancy of his government in 2015, introduced the 95/5 per cent sharing formula and disclosed it to international media, it was from his heart and he made sure he followed it to the letter. When the ruling party, in the spirit of fairness and balancing in the absence of an APC senator from the zone to occupy the Senate Presidency and allocated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to them in place, the president disregarded it and picked his SGF from North East that was already having the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He was to explain to journalists who confronted him on the one-sidedness of his appointments that there was nothing wrong he did in picking those he know too well that he can trust. A clear confession that he could not find anybody he can trust from the South East.

Rising now when nothing has changed to talk about fairness to all at this twilight of his regime is the height of insincerity. South East was not even found worthy, still for the SGF position when IDP grass cutting scandal swept off the former SGF. Military and para- military bodies have continued with nobody from the region. So where is the fairness the president is preaching? The only significant federal presence in the South East that the people can remember easily aside the uncountable money extortion toll gates mounted by the Police is the military python dance that left hundreds of Igbo youths either dead or missing.

The undisputed truth is that if Buhari had correctly and adequately empowered his supporters in the South East may be they would have been on a good pedestal to make case for him. In a rare self-assessment by now, the president must be agreeing with this American author, Tom Perez, that:

“Trust is not something that’s given because you win an election; it’s something you have to earn.” Has President Buhari been able to earn the trust of the people of the South East? Answer to the question will be known on February 16, 2019, when they cast their votes for the president of their choice and only then would his fairness theory be resolved.

