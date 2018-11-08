Stakeholders charge FMDQ on demutualization

Stakeholders have called on the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange to explore demutualising the Exchange to bring the Nigerian capital market at par with other international jurisdictions.

This they said would enhance governance, transparency and visibility whilst attracting strategic partners, investors and good quality issuers.

The first shot came from Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede , former GMD Access Bank and pioneer Chairman, FMDQ. Speaking yesterday at an event marking the fifth year anniversary of the FMDQ, he said the way forward for the exchange is demutualization and addressing the gaps in the debt capital market through the deployment of technology.

“The demutualization holds a number of significant benefits for the Nigerian economy including augmentation of Nigeria’s debt profile, increase capital raising capabilities, capital support for government initiatives, attraction of foreign and local investors and assisting corporate and financial institutions to raise capital,” he said.

Aig-Imoukhuede also lauded the FMDQ for its value for innovation and drive for excellence, which has elevated the Nigerian financial market to global standards.

The Special guest of honour HRH Mohammed Lamido Sanusi, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and Emir of Kano, described the Exchange as one of the good stories in Nigeria, which is a positive development in the country.

Sanusi expressed happiness that FMDQ was involved in activities such as the commercial papers, which is an avenue for alternative financing for corporates in the country.

Speaking on his expectations, he said his vision for the FMDQ OTC Exchange had always been for it to be at the core of activities in the international financial market.

Sanusi also made a case for the Exchange to look at how it can serve as a platform that can transform savings from current accounts in the financial market, to long-term bonds and funding that can address infrastructure issues and areas such as the education sector.

Dr Sarah Alade former Deputy Governor of the CBN and ex-Chairman of the FMDQ, in the same vein, commended the FMDQ for doing a great job as a market stabilizer.

She called on the FMDQ OTC to set out to focus on financial deepening of the market, explore expanding the derivatives market and drive an active Nigerian inter-bank market.

MD/CEO, FMDQ OTC Exchange, Mr. Bola Onadele, disclosed plan to unveil a five-year strategy and plan to deepen the activities in the market.

He said a committee had been set up that will look at the modalities for achieving dmutualization, which according to him, “we want others to be part of the growth and development of FMDQ and debt market”.

Onadele also noted that the FMDQ was giving top consideration to the derivatives market as a way of expanding the market frontiers, while it continues to strengthen its corporate social responsibility of empowerment, through trainings and financial literacy.

