StarTimes to beam Europa League matches live

Published

41 mins ago

on

The world most exciting football league continues on Thursday with unbeatable live matches from the Europa League season as Chelsea head into their Europa League fixture with BATE Borisov and Arsenal hosting Sporting CP’s while Real Betis face a tough test with AC Milan for the qualification to the knockout stages.
StarTimes Nigeria has assured subscribers of broadcast games of the Europa League matches and other thrilling sporting actions on its ST World Football Channels 244 and 254 and ST Sport Premium channel 246.
Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri is expected to make number of changes to his side when Chelsea face BATE having faced Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
More actions await football lovers as Arsenal host Sporting CP at 9:00pm African Time on ST World Football.
With maximum points from their opening three fixtures in UEFA Europa League Group E, Arsenal already have the round of 32 firmly in their sights as they seek to complete the double over the second-placed side in the section, Sporting CP.
A repeat win would guarantee the Gunners’ place in the round of 32, while a draw would do if Vorskla Poltava lose at home to point-less Qaraba.

