Stock market sheds N2.014trn in 4 months

…as sell pressure persists over political concerns

Equities transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the last four months on uninspiring note, as the local bourse recorded N2.014 trillion loss to close at N11.852 trillion in market capitalization due to sell offs following increasing political tension and security concerns in the country.

The market had lost 15.18 per cent in the last four months in line with the persistent bearish trend. Although some analysts had said the current trend was not necessarily a true reflection of the fundamentals of companies, they added that opportunities still remain in the market.

However, due to uncertainties in the country, investors appear not to be taking advantage of those opportunities, hence the persistent slide in the market.

Market analysts have urged investors to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, as selloffs are likely to persist, amidst the growing political and security tension ahead of 2019 general polls.

Available statistics to New Telegraph revealed that activities on the NSE, which opened the trading month at N13.866 trillion in market capitalisation and 38.278.55 in index points at the beginning of trading on July 2, 2018, closed on October 31, 2018 at N11.952 trillion and 32.466.27 index points, hence has earned a loss of about N2.014 trillion or -15.18 per cent.

Further analysis on monthly basis showed that due to profit takings, the stock market closed the month last July with a loss of N457 billion from N13.866 trillion to N13.409 in market capitalization, accounting for a drop of 3.29 per cent.

Also, the stock market sustained loss position in August, despite good results being released by some quoted companies. The month saw a drop of N687 billion or -5.8 per cent from N13, 409 trillion recorded in July to N12.722 trillion on August,

The local bourse extended loss last September with a decline of N760 billion or 5.97 per cent to close at N11.962 trillion from N12.722 trillion recorded in August. The activities during the month accounted for the highest loss recorded during the period under review.

The market sustained loss last October with a loss of N110 billion from N11.962 trillion to N11.852 trillion in market capitalisation, accounting for a drop of 0.92 per cent.

Financial analysts at CardinalStone said that the Nigerian stock market would continue to remain under pressure as a result of the nation’s looming pre-election instability.

“We do not expect imminent bounce back in the equities market in H2’18 as a result of looming pre-election instability,” the analysts said in their recent report tagged ‘Nigeria Outlook – Navigating the Economy’.

“We expect activities in the equities market to remain lethargic for the most of second-half (H2) 2018, largely due to a spill over from the current widespread bearish sentiments being experienced across emerging and frontier markets, and partly due to investors’ jitters on the back of upcoming 2019 presidential elections,” the experts said.

