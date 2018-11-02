Strengthening women’s role in nation building

It is International Day of rural women’s week and yes, they deserve recognition and applause for their priceless contributions and for being a reliable pillar of supports to their home and nation as a whole. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes

They are mostly referred to as hero of motherhood mostly because of their selfless nature. They are the set of women whose shoulders are broader than their beings in terms of the volume of economical responsibilities they bear on their shoulders without wincing or open complain. Their tears permanently are hidden with smiles and words of promises for those in their care. They go any length to protect their loved ones and to see to their wellbeing. They are mostly found in jobs considered for the average or low class- Agriculture, raffia making, locust beans, charcoal production, e.t.c. These set of low-class ‘jobs’ actually contribute to the economy strength of their and nation as a whole.

Catherine Chalung, a soya beans farmer, in Bassa local government area of Jos Plateau state, has been a farmer for past 18 years, planting various type of crops but mostly soya beans. She not only farm for her family purpose, she also export through companies that come to Jos to patronise her. Sometimes, according to her, her supplies get shorter to demands of her farm produce. “I have four children and they are healthy because of fresh beans milk they drink milk in the morning and evening. Through this farming, I have been able to take proper care of my family, build decent house for us all, purchased locally used caterpillar for farm purpose. I also have two children in the university; I am able to afford that with my farm work. I have about 60 people working with me on the farm. Look, I have confidence in myself now because I am not lazy and my products are good,” says a smiling Chalung.

From observation, Chalung is a successful soya beans farmer, she is also the leader of farmers’ cooperative in her community. According to her, the gods of soya beans farming are protective of her and compensate for her painful marriage. “The gods ensure that my farms yield bountiful crops, giving me maximum profits. I no longer look or wait for my husband to come give me money. I now feed and give him money,” she beams.

Chalung, 53, revealed to New Telegraph that she married her husband at the age of 13 when she was jobless and naïve. For her, the future was so bleak; she had no idea of what to do other than obey the orders of her usually drunk husband who was a security man decades ago. She said she just idea for long until she made friends with her neighbour whose daughters were about her age mates. Chalung would follow them to farm when those ones would set for farm, play with them and return home at dawn when others return home. This continued until she had two children. During this time, she said some group of women visited them and empowered them more on what they saw them doing, farming. “They taught us modern techniques of farming, they also gave us tools, fertilizers and money. By divine providence, they got me a small piece of land and that was how I became a farmer!” My second baby was just some months old, I would strap him to my back and head for the farm. I majored in soyabeans farming, it was later I added lettuce and sorghums to it. Gradually, the farm became big, I acquired more acres of land, there was no more friction between my husband and I because I stopped nagging him for not being responsible and I stopped depending on him for financial assistance. Along the line, he joined me on the farm, worked with me for five years before he became rebellious, and went back to his drinking life. But I am really happy for who I am today, I became a farmer by chance,” she enthused.

Nanchin Dalyop, is another fulfilled farmer of 22 years and counting in Mangu local government area of Jos Plateau state. According to her, she started farming activities since childhood as an assistant harvester on the farm. Gradually, she became a master in farming and started with planting pepper known as maiyango pepper, cabbage, lettuce and millet grains. “I have never had course to regret it. I learnt how to plant grains, beans and others in straight rows and how to use fertilizers. Together with my husband, we increased the fertility of our land and multiplied our production.”

Dalyop narrated that, “at the initial stage, my husband and his family opposed to me becoming a full time farmer, I remained adamant and was lucky to come across an extension officer from IITA. Then, they were coming from their office to introduce new crops to us on the farm and teach us new farming techniques but now, I think they have been eliminated now. They helped me grow all round, my husband became my intermediary and marketer on the farm. However, I had issue with him along the line as he was pocketing the money, and buying cheap products, thereby giving me bad harvest and minimum profit. I went to a few of his clan men who were truthful and supported my vision; they chastised him and told him to get his separate farmland. I got another marketer and my profit margin bounced higher. So far, I have built three huge houses, helped family members, and sponsored my children to university level. I have five children; three are in University, 400, 200 and 100 level respectively while the other two are set to write both Senior and Junior WAEC. I must confess that God has been gracious to me through my farming,” she beams.

Nanchin Kangang is a big time sweet and Irish potatoes farmer for 17 years in Barkinladi local government area of Jos Plateau state. The 49 year-old mother of four said her challenges include major irrigation projects, access to loan and land to enlarge her farming. According to her, women farmers in this part of the country are mostly relegated to subsistence farming. While their families rely on their harvests as the main source of food and nutrition. “Lack of quality agricultural inputs and technology reduces the yield and diversity of our crops. This in turn impacts the food and nutritional security of our families and nation at large,” she complained. Adding that to be a successful woman farmer, their energy usually got sapped out because government doesn’t usually come to their rescue on time and the way they would have wanted it,” she said.

The women farmer mentioned above so far, have been fantastic and indeed grateful by giving back to their communities one way or the other. Chalung told New Telegraph that she sank two boreholes in her community and helped trained 15 children in secondary school. Asked if Chalung is interested in any political office, she said no but her way of showing gratitude to God and to her community for being accommodating.

Dalyop helped in building the village square market and empowered a few women who were interested in farm produce. According to her, she gives some of her farm produce to the women on credit to pay her after sale. Asked what she does if they default, she replied that it has never happened, “because, they also see the benefits and they wouldn’t want it to stop. Some of them have built houses, able to send their children to school and feed,” she said.

Kangang said planting of potatoes is not an easy process. As such, she had to employ some youths of her community and empowered their parents and relatives. “Instead of paying those youths, I pay their school fees and buy their educational needs. For us, it’s a chain of course of humanity which must not only be earned, it must also not be broken,” she said.

However, the women farmers pleaded with government to be true with their words of promises by aiding them with their efforts in agriculture so that they in turn can help the economy of the country.

However, the United Nations Women in its statement on the International Day of Rural Women, said that, in most countries around the world, rural women and girls face daily challenges of access to sustainable infrastructure, services and social protection. The ubiquity of these challenges offers a large scope for change so that they no longer dominate and constrain women’s and girls’ lives, according to the statement.

The statement explained that Rural women make up 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force in developing countries, in work that is time- and labour-intensive, informal and poorly paid, with little social protection or income security. Child labour is prevalent in rural areas, with girls forming a significant part of the agricultural workforce. “Women and girls are responsible for water collection in 80 per cent of households without access to safe drinking water. This work is arduous and will only become harder as water shortages increase. The journey to collect water also poses safety risks. Without adequate water and sanitation facilities, women and girls are exposed to illness, violence and other risks to their safety. These deficits also hamper their ability to get a good education, earn an income and move around freely.

Fuel collection, which can take as much as five hours every day, and cooking with unclean fuels can result in long-term and even fatal health problems for women. In countries that rely heavily on fuels like coal, wood, manure or crop waste for cooking, women account for 6 out of every 10 premature deaths through household air pollution.

“Rural women make up a quarter of the world’s population. They grow much of our food, strengthen economies and build climate resilience.” Around the world, rural women have mobilized to secure water for irrigation and household use, and renewable energy for lighting their homes and powering small businesses. Resourcefully, rural women’s cooperatives are providing childcare services for and by their members. But small-scale solutions are not enough. They must be joined by large-scale institutional initiatives that invest in a different future, in which women and girls participate and benefit equally to men and boys.

Like this: Like Loading...