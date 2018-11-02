Feminique
Strengthening women’s role in nation building
It was an emotional event as wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode addressed women at the 18th National Women’s Conference of the Wives of the Lagos State Officials, COWLSO where issues concerning women and marriages were discussed. Muritala Ayinla reports
The tempo of activities at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island was unusually high last week for the three days 18th National Women’s Conference, organized by Wives of the Lagos State Officials, COWLSO. The arrays of convoys of vehicles with security personnel and dignitaries that thronged the hotel were a clear indication that something of great importance was indeed, in the offing.
Certainly not everyone expected the unprecedented crowd of the annual women conference, given the political atmosphere in the state and the events that preceded the 18th most popular and consistent women conference in the state. But the turnout of the participants confirmed the fact issues of women and other topics discussed were more vital than politics.
At the opening ceremony of the conference were the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki; the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule; the wives of Ogun and Oyo State Governors, Mrs Olufunso Amosun and Mrs Florence Ajumobi respectively; the All Progressive Congress , Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, her APC South-West Women Leader, Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson); representative of the state Head of Service, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Balogun, representative of the wife of the governor of Ondo State, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi among others.
At the closing ceremony of the conference were Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu ;his wife, Zainab; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; wife of the APC State chairman, Alhaja Tolani Balogun and Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceutical Company, Dr. Stella Okoli among others.
Addressing gathering numbering about 3,000 women and other participants at the conference, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode called on women to look beyond present circumstances and make impact in the development of their homes and the nation. She charged them to reflect the knowledge acquired in all personal endeavours, and try to pass on the knowledge to achieve desired impact on society.
She described the topic of the conference entitled: “Strengthening our Collective Impact” as apt, saying that women must also pay special attention to their kids. She said: “When we come together and collaborate, either in government establishments, privately owned businesses, N.G.Os or wherever, we tend to achieve significant and lasting social change that would be beneficial to all. We have the unique ability of looking at problems and coming up with solutions, that would transform lives and make the world a better place.”
Declaring the conference open, Governor of Edo State, Dr. Godwin Obaseki urged the leaders to pay attention to their families and not the sycophants whom according to him, will only tell them what they like to hear and not the reality on ground. He said that only the family will tell the reality of situation.
Obaseki further said that COWLSO had helped in connecting the family with government, as wives of government officials had always ensured that they supported their husbands in the smooth running of government. “This is a powerful network, it is powerful because it serves as opportunity for government to reach its people in another perspective of what is going on across the state,” he said.
In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu said the emergence of LAKE Rice would not have been possible without Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, supported by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO. “Without Ambode, there would not have been LAKE Rice. The significant of LAKE Rice was that it encouraged a revival of ‘I can do it spirit’. Without Ambode, we won’t have been able to do that and that was because he got the support of his wife, who is the Chairman of COWLSO. His wife supported the idea and that was why it was successful.” Bagudu said.
On his part, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode commended COWLSO for organizing the annual event, saying that his wife, Bolanle had been able to take the committee to a higher level than she met it. “You have a responsibility to share your experience with others around you. This is the only way you can deepen what you have learnt at the programme. Government will give attention to the recommendation in the communiqué,” he promised.
The governor also said he had no doubt that the three-day programme provided opportunities for networking and education among the women, adding that the opportunity to be part of the conference was a privilege that came with responsibilities.
However, a communiqué issued at the end of the three-day conference and read by the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the conference resolved that women should acquire necessary skills to live desired lives; be brave, conquer fear of failure; have the ability to recover from issues of life; choose their priorities for success; acquire propelling purpose needed for success.
The communiqué also charged women to be passionate about what they were convinced about and have the right attitude for a successful marriage, the choice of man and family and by defining their goals which should be shared by their partners.
Feminique
The girl child: Battling against odds
Undoubtedly, African tradition and culture seems to favour the male child to the detriment of the female child. Hence, in most rural parts of Nigeria, especially, Northern part and perhaps in other countries of the world, the girl-child is made to fight for survival to make it into limelight. Oluwatosin Omoniyi recounts some experiences of young girls
For Loretta Odunayo, who came from a family and a community in Kwara State, the main preoccupation was cattle rearing. According to her, it takes battles and strong conviction for anyone in the community to go to school. Odunayo narrated that after so many battles, the community eventually agreed to allow the boys who wish to go to school but it was a no go area for girls.
It is the dream of every poor girl in my community to acquire western education outside Islamic teaching. Unfortunately, many of us are not that fortunate as the community has placed embargo on us. The common belief then was that the girl-child is meant to stay at home to help with house chores and kitchen errands. It was a terrible day, the day my brother was born as that day marked the end of my dreams. I was no longer allowed to go to school due to increased household responsibilities, my father told me that I must stay home to help with house chores and eventually begin to work.
So while the birth of the first male child in the family brought my parents so much joy, it killed my dream of being catered for academically by my parents. After four attempts at having a male child, my dad finally had his dream fulfilled; but of course, it meant that as a first child I had to quit schooling in order to channel all income to the new face and hope of the family.
At just 14, I was already working as a firewood and water fetcher for a woman who operated a local restaurant. My parents were not only happy because I got the job to keep me busy, they were also joyous to see one of their daughters working to help sustain the family. No one bothered to talk about my schooling anymore; apparently the birth of my brothers shattered my hope of completing my Junior Secondary Education as I was only in my second year in college then. Consequently, I hated my younger brothers for that. After few years, my parents came up with discussions of getting me a suitor. That is how it works in my community. As soon as a girl enters into puberty or finishes primary education (if allowed to go but in this case, my parents didn’t allow me to), men starts coming after her hand in marriage.
At 14, I had started showing traces of a maturing woman; with my breast and other feminine features manifesting, I knew it was only a matter of time before the first man comes to seek my hand in marriage…
At 12, Rahinatu Umoru, a child Hausa bride went to into a long and very painful labour. Without medical attention but with the presence of a quack local birth attendant, she went into labour in a mud-floor village hut. At the end, her baby was stillborn. The mother survived but crippled by a disability of that labour. According to her, the disability occurs when obstructed labour tears a hole between the birth canal and the bladder- known as suffering from vesicovaginal fistula, VVF. In the aftermath of her crippling pregnancy, her husband divorced her. Her family also shunned her, believing that she had a contagious disease. They allowed her to prepare food only for herself.
At age of 9, Hauwah Abubakar was forced by her parents to marry a much older man. She rebelled and ran home to her parents. But last year June, she turned 12 and started menstruating. Under Islamic law, she was mature enough to have sexual relations with her husband. Her father sent her back to live with her husband. She ran home twice. Each time, the father, who is indebted to the husband, returned her.
Finally, by Feburary, she tried to run away a third time. Her husband took an ax and cut off both her legs, the police said. Doctors said they believe that the husband coated the ax blade with poison. However, he was expected to go on trial for murder charges soon. The wounds did not heal. Abubakar refused to eat and by March 4, she died.
In rural areas of northern Nigeria, girls generally marry from 11 to 13 years of age, and in urban areas, from 14 to 15. Among Nigerian Christians, 16 or 17 is a more common marriage age, according to Amina Sambo, a Muslim who is president of the local chapter of the National Council of Women’s Societies of Nigeria. According to medical authorities, women who bear children while still in their early or middle teens are particularly vulnerable to the disability, known by its initials as V.V.F. Since Nigerian Muslim women customarily marry younger than their non-Muslim counterparts, they are disproportionately affected.
According to Mrs. Sambo, an estimated 20,000 women in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria suffer from the problem. “At Murtala Muhammed Hospital here, the largest state hospital in the north, about 2,000 women are on a waiting list for surgery to correct it,” she said.
Hadija Saliu, a gynecologist, after performing a corrective surgery on V.V.F patient, said that many people in the North believed it is equally important to attack the cause – child marriage. ”The problem of V.V.F. goes beyond repair. We have to discourage early marriage. For each V.V.F. we repair, there are 10 being created somewhere – it’s a waste of time.”
Feminique
Champions of womanhood
It is International Day of rural women’s week and yes, they deserve recognition and applause for their priceless contributions and for being a reliable pillar of supports to their home and nation as a whole. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes
They are mostly referred to as hero of motherhood mostly because of their selfless nature. They are the set of women whose shoulders are broader than their beings in terms of the volume of economical responsibilities they bear on their shoulders without wincing or open complain. Their tears permanently are hidden with smiles and words of promises for those in their care. They go any length to protect their loved ones and to see to their wellbeing. They are mostly found in jobs considered for the average or low class- Agriculture, raffia making, locust beans, charcoal production, e.t.c. These set of low-class ‘jobs’ actually contribute to the economy strength of their and nation as a whole.
Catherine Chalung, a soya beans farmer, in Bassa local government area of Jos Plateau state, has been a farmer for past 18 years, planting various type of crops but mostly soya beans. She not only farm for her family purpose, she also export through companies that come to Jos to patronise her. Sometimes, according to her, her supplies get shorter to demands of her farm produce. “I have four children and they are healthy because of fresh beans milk they drink milk in the morning and evening. Through this farming, I have been able to take proper care of my family, build decent house for us all, purchased locally used caterpillar for farm purpose. I also have two children in the university; I am able to afford that with my farm work. I have about 60 people working with me on the farm. Look, I have confidence in myself now because I am not lazy and my products are good,” says a smiling Chalung.
From observation, Chalung is a successful soya beans farmer, she is also the leader of farmers’ cooperative in her community. According to her, the gods of soya beans farming are protective of her and compensate for her painful marriage. “The gods ensure that my farms yield bountiful crops, giving me maximum profits. I no longer look or wait for my husband to come give me money. I now feed and give him money,” she beams.
Chalung, 53, revealed to New Telegraph that she married her husband at the age of 13 when she was jobless and naïve. For her, the future was so bleak; she had no idea of what to do other than obey the orders of her usually drunk husband who was a security man decades ago. She said she just idea for long until she made friends with her neighbour whose daughters were about her age mates. Chalung would follow them to farm when those ones would set for farm, play with them and return home at dawn when others return home. This continued until she had two children. During this time, she said some group of women visited them and empowered them more on what they saw them doing, farming. “They taught us modern techniques of farming, they also gave us tools, fertilizers and money. By divine providence, they got me a small piece of land and that was how I became a farmer!” My second baby was just some months old, I would strap him to my back and head for the farm. I majored in soyabeans farming, it was later I added lettuce and sorghums to it. Gradually, the farm became big, I acquired more acres of land, there was no more friction between my husband and I because I stopped nagging him for not being responsible and I stopped depending on him for financial assistance. Along the line, he joined me on the farm, worked with me for five years before he became rebellious, and went back to his drinking life. But I am really happy for who I am today, I became a farmer by chance,” she enthused.
Nanchin Dalyop, is another fulfilled farmer of 22 years and counting in Mangu local government area of Jos Plateau state. According to her, she started farming activities since childhood as an assistant harvester on the farm. Gradually, she became a master in farming and started with planting pepper known as maiyango pepper, cabbage, lettuce and millet grains. “I have never had course to regret it. I learnt how to plant grains, beans and others in straight rows and how to use fertilizers. Together with my husband, we increased the fertility of our land and multiplied our production.”
Dalyop narrated that, “at the initial stage, my husband and his family opposed to me becoming a full time farmer, I remained adamant and was lucky to come across an extension officer from IITA. Then, they were coming from their office to introduce new crops to us on the farm and teach us new farming techniques but now, I think they have been eliminated now. They helped me grow all round, my husband became my intermediary and marketer on the farm. However, I had issue with him along the line as he was pocketing the money, and buying cheap products, thereby giving me bad harvest and minimum profit. I went to a few of his clan men who were truthful and supported my vision; they chastised him and told him to get his separate farmland. I got another marketer and my profit margin bounced higher. So far, I have built three huge houses, helped family members, and sponsored my children to university level. I have five children; three are in University, 400, 200 and 100 level respectively while the other two are set to write both Senior and Junior WAEC. I must confess that God has been gracious to me through my farming,” she beams.
Nanchin Kangang is a big time sweet and Irish potatoes farmer for 17 years in Barkinladi local government area of Jos Plateau state. The 49 year-old mother of four said her challenges include major irrigation projects, access to loan and land to enlarge her farming. According to her, women farmers in this part of the country are mostly relegated to subsistence farming. While their families rely on their harvests as the main source of food and nutrition. “Lack of quality agricultural inputs and technology reduces the yield and diversity of our crops. This in turn impacts the food and nutritional security of our families and nation at large,” she complained. Adding that to be a successful woman farmer, their energy usually got sapped out because government doesn’t usually come to their rescue on time and the way they would have wanted it,” she said.
The women farmer mentioned above so far, have been fantastic and indeed grateful by giving back to their communities one way or the other. Chalung told New Telegraph that she sank two boreholes in her community and helped trained 15 children in secondary school. Asked if Chalung is interested in any political office, she said no but her way of showing gratitude to God and to her community for being accommodating.
Dalyop helped in building the village square market and empowered a few women who were interested in farm produce. According to her, she gives some of her farm produce to the women on credit to pay her after sale. Asked what she does if they default, she replied that it has never happened, “because, they also see the benefits and they wouldn’t want it to stop. Some of them have built houses, able to send their children to school and feed,” she said.
Kangang said planting of potatoes is not an easy process. As such, she had to employ some youths of her community and empowered their parents and relatives. “Instead of paying those youths, I pay their school fees and buy their educational needs. For us, it’s a chain of course of humanity which must not only be earned, it must also not be broken,” she said.
However, the women farmers pleaded with government to be true with their words of promises by aiding them with their efforts in agriculture so that they in turn can help the economy of the country.
However, the United Nations Women in its statement on the International Day of Rural Women, said that, in most countries around the world, rural women and girls face daily challenges of access to sustainable infrastructure, services and social protection. The ubiquity of these challenges offers a large scope for change so that they no longer dominate and constrain women’s and girls’ lives, according to the statement.
The statement explained that Rural women make up 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force in developing countries, in work that is time- and labour-intensive, informal and poorly paid, with little social protection or income security. Child labour is prevalent in rural areas, with girls forming a significant part of the agricultural workforce. “Women and girls are responsible for water collection in 80 per cent of households without access to safe drinking water. This work is arduous and will only become harder as water shortages increase. The journey to collect water also poses safety risks. Without adequate water and sanitation facilities, women and girls are exposed to illness, violence and other risks to their safety. These deficits also hamper their ability to get a good education, earn an income and move around freely.
Fuel collection, which can take as much as five hours every day, and cooking with unclean fuels can result in long-term and even fatal health problems for women. In countries that rely heavily on fuels like coal, wood, manure or crop waste for cooking, women account for 6 out of every 10 premature deaths through household air pollution.
“Rural women make up a quarter of the world’s population. They grow much of our food, strengthen economies and build climate resilience.” Around the world, rural women have mobilized to secure water for irrigation and household use, and renewable energy for lighting their homes and powering small businesses. Resourcefully, rural women’s cooperatives are providing childcare services for and by their members. But small-scale solutions are not enough. They must be joined by large-scale institutional initiatives that invest in a different future, in which women and girls participate and benefit equally to men and boys.
Feminique
International Day of Girl Child: Redefining girlhood
Women and girl children around the world especially Africa, face great adversity, violence, child marriage, injustice, poverty, domestic, structures within society and some African traditions (both new and old) which adversely keep women down and oppressed. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes
October 11,Nigeria joined the world to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child. The annual celebration xrayed issues and the cruelty Nigerian young girls mostly northern girls are exposed to. With this year’s theme, “With Her: A Skilled Girl Force”, highlights girls now taking charge of their own future and redefining girlhood, against all odds.
Hadija Ahiru,13, had hoped to be a teacher, not just a teacher, a sophisticated mathematical teacher in a modern school. That was her dream especially as her parents and siblings relate cordially with elites in her surroundings in Kaduna. She believed that her advancement academically and in life would have no issues with her parents. How wrong was she?! Her culture was the number one factor that negates her dream. At age 10, Ahiru, was married off to a 29-year –old Yahaya, a sugarcane seller and a herder. She kicked, protested her parents agenda for her, but that effort proved futile.
Sarah Gwom, 14, was used as a collateral for her father’s debt! Her father had borrowed money from his farmer friend, to enable him plant for the season. Unable to pay back as and when due, the friend present the option of having Gwom’s daughter in lieu of the debt, this, Gwom’s father readily agreed to. By 11, Gwom was escorted to her husband’s house to be the man’s fourth wife. But Gwom was determined not to be limited by that her father’s dream for her. In her case, she didn’t put up any fight, rather, she played along and convinced everyone around her that she was a team player. Six months after, the whole community was thrown into confusion by looking for her. Gwom now 14, has refused to return to Naraguta, a border community between Plateau and Bauchi state. She was lucky to get assistance from an older friend she met at the community leather market, who told her mother, an activist about Gwom’s plight. Hassana, Gwom’s friend told New Telegraph that everything about Gwom reflects bitterness and helpless. She said Gwom told her that her husband was always rough with her in bed, thereby giving her soreness in her private part. Not only that, she also served as maid for the senior wives and no one to complain of the maltreatment to. According to Hassanna, Gwom’s husband was never available for her, he rather saw her as a piece of property that would serve a necessity in the house. “Listening to her story, the first thing my mother did was to counsel her secretly and explained the need why she deserved better ways of living. The strategy was to target the time she goes to the stream or the market. We do go to either of these places to wait for her, interact with her. Gradually, she began looking bright and hopeful. We went to her mother through her description. With the mother’s approval, we took Gwom to the city in Kaduna where we rehabilitated her through an NGO in charge of such case. We invited her parents over, counselled and convinced them to let the girl fulfill her future. The father got convinced only when he saw the damage done to his daughter’s private part. He wept and gave in. Today, Gwom is writing her senior WAEC. She is refined, also, she now understands and can speak English,” she narrated.
At 18, Hadi Chungdung had become a single mother of one. The reason was that, she had become a patient of …..VVF. Not knowing how to go about it and too ashamed to speak out, she began smelling and bringing out smelly water from her private part. She also could not walk normal anymore. Luckily, medical help came her way but her husband had already chased her out and married a younger girl. Chungdung was married off at age 12 to Salisu Kabir, a 32-year-old cobbler as the second wife.
At 7, Cimi Kadiri, (not real name), was defiled by her cousin in Oshogbo, Osun state. At 9, she was defiled again by gang of boys on her street and at 13, she had become sexually active. She took to prostitution as a full time job. The NGO, trying to rehabilitate her said it would be a gradual process to get her back to normal path of life. “All hope is not lost yet on her. She became whom she was by circumstances, not by choice,” the programme coordinator said.
The above cases are pointers to the agonies typical African girl children go through. According to the United Nations Women, across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce. They have less access to information, communication technology and resources, such as the internet where the global gender gap is growing.
In a release by the UN Women, “On International Day of the Girl Child (11 October), themed “With Her: A Skilled Girl Force”, join UN Women as we stand with girls everywhere as they inspire, innovate and take charge of their own future.”
It said, “The 1.1 billion girls of today’s world are challenging the status quo. They are redefining girlhood, and they are doing so against the odds. A quarter of young people, most of them girls, are neither employed nor getting an education or training. This year alone, 12 million girls under 18 will be married, and 21 million girls aged 15 to 19 years will become pregnant in developing regions.”
Also, according to UNICEF, today’s generation of girls are preparing to enter a world of work that is being transformed by innovation and automation. Educated and skilled workers are in great demand, but roughly a quarter of young people most of them female are currently neither employed nor in education nor training.
“Of the 1 billion young people – including 600 million adolescent girls that will enter the workforce in the next decade, more than 90 per cent of those living in developing countries will work in the informal sector – jobs that are not regulated or protected where low or no pay, abuse and exploitation are common. The most disadvantaged girls including those in rural areas and those with disabilities have even less access to decent work. Just like boys, girls can become doctors, lawyers; we can do anything if we have the support. We just want to have the same opportunities.”
