Succession: Hope dashed for second term deputy govs
It was dashed succession bid for some deputy governors on their second term, who indicated interest for the 2019 governorship election as none of them was considered worthy to succeed their principals, FELIX NWANERI reports
Section 186 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides for the office of a deputy governor for each state of the federation.
The constitution in Section 187(1) particularly states: “In any election to which the foregoing provisions of this part of this chapter relate a candidate for the office of governor of a state shall not be deemed to have been validly nominated for such office unless he nominates another candidate as his associate for his running for the office of governor, who is to occupy the office of deputy governor; and that candidate shall be deemed to have been duly elected to the office of deputy governor if the candidate who nominated him is duly elected as governor in accordance with the said provisions.” Despite this constitutional provision, the job of a deputy a governor is no doubt the most frustrating for any politician because occupants of such position are hardly celebrated.
They are not only silent, but act only at the wish of their bosses, most often not according to what is prescribed for them by the constitution. In most cases, a governor only assigns some duties to his or her deputy, when he deems it fit. This explains why deputy governors have over the years been seen by many as mere spare tires.
No doubt, the under utilization of deputy governors by their principals is usually responsible for the frosty relationship between them. The consequence of this is the use of the instrumentality of states Assembly by the governors to sack their deputies at will either through impeachments or forced resignations as recently witnessed in Imo, Bauchi and Kano states. Worse is that outgoing governors hardly factor their deputies in their succession plans. In this dispensation, only two deputy governors, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi of Zamfara State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, have succeeded their principals, former Governors Sani Yerima and Rabiu Kwankwaso.
The duo, who were in the saddle between 1999 and 2007, and 2007 and 2007/2011and 2015, respectively, and are now senators, believed that the number two position was a training ground for their deputies and consequently supported them to continued from where they stopped. But, ahead of the next general elections, none of the deputy governors in their second term, who showed interest in succeeding their principals, was considered as a worthy successor.
They are Eze Madumere (Imo), Silas Agara (Nasarawa), Moses Adeyemo (Oyo) and Ibrahim Wakkala (Zamfara). For these deputy governors, the question is: What is their next political move after May 29, 2019, when their tenure elapses? No doubt, each of them would prefer to remain politically relevant by clinging to power in one way or the other, but politics, being the game of the possible, analysts are not ruling out the decline in the political fortune of some by the time they leave office.
This position is predicated on the fact that there is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics either by one’s own doing or as a result of circumstance. A justification of this assumption is the story of most former deputy governors, who experienced the epic fall that usually come with attainment of great political heights, with only a handful still relevant in the polity.
Madumere: Ambition frustrated by principal
There is no doubt that Madumere showed undying support for his principal and benefactor, Governor Rochas Okorocha, but the governor equally appreciated and rewarded his loyalty as well. Okorocha, on assumption of office in 2011 appointed Madumere as his Chief of Staff and when the then deputy governor, Jude Agbaso, was impeached, it was Madumere that Okorocha elevated to step into his shoes. Both enjoyed a cordial working relationship and were reelected during the 2015 elections.
But, the bubble burst, when Okorocha, rather than endorse his deputy as his successor, opted for his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu. Perhaps, Madumere stemmed his conviction of being the most suitable among members of the Okorocha political family to succeed their mentor given his relationship with the governor, which spans over 20 years and is beyond politics.
But, the governor may have been influenced by personal and family considerations rather than political interest in arriving at his choice of Nwosu as his successor. Though Okorocha offered Madumere a senatorial ticket, the latter turned it down and insisted that he is the best man for the Imo State top job.
Consequently, the relationship between them crumbled like a pack of cards. The latter had to pitch his political tent with a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to wrest control of the party from Okorocha during the party’s ward, local government and state congresses. The faction succeeded, but its victory was however momentary as the court cancelled the congresses, following a suit by Okorocha’s camp. The court also
ordered fresh congresses at the various levels, an order which the party’s national leadership consented to. When Okorocha regained control of the party after the fresh congresses, it became clear to many that it was time for him to pay back his traducers in their own coin and the first to be hit was the deputy governor.
What played out was his impeachment on July 30 by the state House of Assembly, following a report by a panel set up by the state Chief Judge, which indicted him of gross misconduct. Madumere, however, denied any wrongdoing to warrant his impeachment and described the allegations as embarrassing and an old ploy of calling a dog a bad name to hang it. In his stead, Okorocha nominated the Head of Service, Mr. Callistus Ekenze, but an interim order by a High Court sitting Owerri, the Imo State Capital, stopped his swearing-in as the new deputy governor of the state.
The order followed a suit by Madumere challenging his impeachment. Following the power-play, Madumere boycotted the APC’s governorship primary won by Nwosu, but another round of power-play saw him (Nwosu) losing the ticket to the senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
Agara: Bid to step into Al-Makura’s shoes hit the rocks
For the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, who hails from Akwanga Local Government of the state of Nasarawa North senatorial district, which is yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state in 1996, it was botched bid to step into the shoes of his principal, Governor Tanko Al-Makura. A grassroots politician, Agara came to limelight during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Adamu, when he was appointed commissioner for Youth and Sports. His detribalized posture and humility and loyalty to Al-makura endeared him to the people of the state, especially the youth and women who constitute majority of the population.
But, despite the belief that he has knowledge of politics and governance as well the capacity to govern the state, Al-makura was not favourable to have him as his successor. As expected, Agara lost the APC governorship primary to Abdullahi Sule, a former Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Plc. Sule polled 926 votes to defeat 10 others. Aliyu Wadada came second with 519 votes, while Agara came third with 356 votes.
Adeyemo: Failed to make it to the primaries
Moses Adeyemo was voted into office on the platform of the APC with his boss on May 29, 2011, and so like his boss, he is the first deputy governor in the 42-year old Pace Setter State to govern for two terms. The retired banker is from the Orelope Local Government area of Oke-Ogun. He declared his intention to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi some months ago. He claimed to be the best person for the job having presented himself as a very loyal deputy that refused to rock the boat of the administration even when some political decisions set them against each other. New Telegraph gathered that it was not that he was forced to join the race, but decided to do so after consulting exhaustively with major stakeholders, especially from Oke-ogun zone where he hails from. For years, the people of the 10 local government areas that constitute the zone have been agitating to have one of their own to govern the state. Adeyemo was part of the series of meetings held to prune down the number of gubernatorial aspirants which rose to 40 at a time, but by the time 26 aspirants stood their ground, Adeyemo’s voice faded. When indirect primaries formula was adopted by the majority of the party stakeholders with Governor Ajimobi presiding, it was later agreed that three aspirants of the lot be chosen from whom the party leaders would choose one as consensus candidate. Four names: Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Joseph Tegbe, Adebayo Adelabu, and Olalekan Alli, were learnt popped up for consideration. Adeyemo’s name didn’t feature in the choice. Aside this, when the issue of consensus failed and eight aspirants purchased governorship/expression of interest form in Abuja before it closed, the deputy governor’s name did not feature either. Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), emerged after other contestants stepped down for his candidacy.
Wakkal: Zamfara APC stalemate stalls ambition The Zamfara State deputy governor declared interest to contest the governorship ticket of the APC even when his principal, Abdul’azeez Yari, endorsed the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris as his preferred successor. But, Wakkala, who has been deputy governor since 2011 told Governor Yari that power is transient and therefore, he (Yari) should stop trying to play God. He also said he will not succumb to intimidation by the governor as the will of the people is greater than the selfish interest of one person. According to him, the anointment of the Finance commissioner by Yari cannot stand as the party does not belong to the governor or any of his cohorts, but to the entire members and therefore the party members are the only ones who have the sole right to elect the candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the election. The Zamfara deputy governor’s ambition was however dashed by the APC’s inability to organize a gubernatorial primary in the state within the allowed time frame. As it stands, the party has no governorship candidate in the state as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) barred it from presenting a candidate for the March 2, 2019 governorship election.
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
The Commissioner for Works in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ephraim Iyang-Eyen, in this interview, speaks about on-going road projects in the state and government’s efforts to complete them within the next few months. TONY ANICHEBE repors
With the time left before this administration terminates, how many of the state’s road projects do you think your government will be able to complete?
Most of the ongoing ones particularly, if we look at the dual carriage roads, I will be able to complete Uyo-Ikot Ekpene. That I’m very sure of. That will be completed before December/January. We will also be able to complete Etinan-Uyo Road even with the Cable Bridge at Ekpene Ukpa. We have already finished Ibeno-Eket. Eket-Etinan should be nearing completion. Where we have delays will be areas that are fully built up. There will be restrictions and work may be slowed down because of getting people to leave those locations.
For the dual lane roads, we are looking at completing works on on-going projects within Ikot Ekpene, Etinan and Uyo. The tidying up of the bridge front of Eket-Ibeno Road will be done. We are also sure that Eket-Etinan, if anything will be very minimal but we have taken Ikot Oku Ikono-Etinan to almost completion. I’m not sure we can complete Airport Road between now and May next year.
What about other roads?
For the other single lane roads, we will get them done by December, with the present level of funding. The peculiar project in Ini Local Government, that is in terminating in Arochukwu, by this December the road will be fully ready so that we can get the bridge done before May and the projects in Oron going on now about 1.82 kilometres is done with additional 500 metres that we are sure we can take. The Obio Akpa Campus of the state university where we did over six kilometres internally and external roads will be finish by November and by December, the governor will commission it. In all, it is about 18 kilometres. As at our last visit, we have done nine kilometers, but the contractor has assured me that with the last money we gave him, he will able to take it to 15 kilometers. If that happens, we will be able to almost take that road to completion.
The road between Ewan and Etebi and Eket the entire road stretch will be completed, that bridge is the longest bridge in South-south Nigeria. We are at about 58 per cent completion. It’s not something you will do at will. If we don’t finish the bridge, we will finish the road. For Oron Intervention Two, we just released the money and we will be able to take that place by May. We are finishing Nsit Atai Road. All the interventions in Uyo are about 60. All of them will be commissioned. We will be able to take those interventions because we are funding it. Most of them will be ready by December. The road at Ika just got awarded. It is a 22-kilometre road. The seven kilometer road will be completed, but the 15 kilometre might not be completed. There’s a road between Ukana and Etinan, more than 70 per cent has been done and by December, we will take it. The other roads between Awa, Ikot Edem, Ukam, Asong, Ikot Ebiere the main alignment has been done and will be commissioned in December; Ikot Abasi Road even if we flag it off, it will take one or two weeks, we can’t finish it.
If you come back to Uyo that 3.5 kilometre-road that takes you from Udo Udoma to Abak Road by Quebec we will clean it up. We will change the pattern. It was 50/50 funded by the government and the contractor. We will change it to full-funding by government so we will be able to take it by December. It’s almost completed. Eket-Ibeno, before December that bridge that we are building is as good as done. The 13.87 kilometre individual roads in Esit Eket will be completed; the contractor is an indigenous contractor is firing the work from all cylinders. The 13 kilometres road in Nsit Ubium will be completed, so I think that the bulk of the single lane roads, if we have sunshine from now till April, most of them will be done. But for the double lane roads, even if you finish the road, until you are able to get the road completely ready with the street lighting, you wouldn’t say you have completed it. The entire design has to be realised for you to say it’s completely done.
If you do a road without drainage, you have not done a good job. That’s what is happening right now on Ikot Ekpene Road. If someone comes to me and says Ikot Ekpene Road is done, I will say, ‘no’. Those additional things are what make a road what it ought to be. I think if I can get it right, we have attempted to run through almost all the local governments that we have projects and believe me with God helping us and with funding that the federal allocation, if we have consistent funding, we believe that most of the roads will be get to completion level except a few double lane roads.
Cost of road construction, particularly, in Akwa Ibom in the last administration was said to be more than any other states. What have you done to address this perception?
I have no fear of contradiction. What Governor Udom Emmanuel did was to create a cap on the cost of a kilometre of road. He never allowed it to be more than $1 million, at a stage, he brought it down to N320 million. If it’s roads in the rural areas, he will bring it further down. I think in southern Nigeria, we have the best roads in terms of quality and price. It’s been brought drastically down. Road constructions are in segments. There’s what we call Bill 1, it constitutes compensation, relocation of electric poles, planting of the electric poles, Bill 2 includes clearing of the place, getting the place ready while drainage works and others is in Bill 3. Bill 4 is the actual finishing of the road while Bill 5 is the bridge. Between Bill 2 and 5 is exclusively for the contractor. What used to balloon our road construction bills used to be Bill 1 that was managed by the Ministry of Works and Governor Emmanuel has drastically cut it down. When we went to new road 2, the governor didn’t permit any Bill 1. He said the compensation has been paid. If you go to new road three, he didn’t allow billing compensation. When you look at such critical things, he has an idea of these roads. If it’s a new road that there are no houses or farmland, you won’t have Bill 1. If Bill 1 is crashed, that means the construction cost is crashed. This governor has done that. You may hear stories in Akwa Ibom of how the governor isn’t paying compensation. He’s paying compensation, but he pays compensation within the limit of what the compensation ought to be and to the rightful owner.
Is it true that the state government has merely been finishing what the previous administrations started?
That’s absolute falsehood. Let’s run through it. The last administration didn’t not do any road in Eket Senatorial District except Etebi Bridge. The two interventions in road construction Oron were carried by the Udom Emmanuel administration. The Etinan-Eket Road was on paper. No work had started. They didn’t do any work. If any money was paid I don’t know where it went to. It’s this government that started Eket-Etinan Road from the scratch. From Okopedi to Uya Oron, Governor Udom Emmanuel initiated it. So if you come to Uyo and you look at the massive intervention in road construction, Believers Assembly – all the roads that are being done around that church were not done by the previous administration that did them. We didn’t inherit any direct road, built and commissioned by Udom Emmanuel in Mkpat Enin. That 14 Kilometrre road in Awa to Ikot Edim to Awa and Asong was initiated by him. He is going to commission it.
What roads were initiated by Governor Emmanuel?
When the former Deputy Governor, Engr. Chris Ekpenyong sent an SOS that there was no road done by the previous administration in Obot Akara, that children were not going to school, the Nto Edino road was initiated and completed by Governor Emmanuel. There was no road in Ini Local Government. The road from Ini to Arochukwu which is 15 kilometres was initiated and completed by Udom Emmanuel. The 3.5-kilometre road in Ibiono was initiated by this governor. So that story is absolute falsehood. The only road we inherited were just about two Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road, which was taken to 15 kilometres and a first phase of asphalt was laid. The real cost, this government bore.
At kilometer 15, there was a three-storey building with N280 million compensation demand on it. This government brought it down to N141 million and took down the building and has taken that road to the completion level. Uyo-Ikot Ekpene was badly handled. How do you design that kind of road without drainage? The major part of that road is flooded. Only 40 per cent of that road was done by the previous administration. The rest has been done by this government. The other one was Ikot Ekara-Ibesit Okpokoro -a road that ought to have long been completed. This government took it at where they had done one kilometer and when the contractor did not do well, we terminated it.
If two roads, out of the entire lot I have listed were what we inherited and have finished; just like Eket-Ibeno Road, Exxon Mobil said they brought N8 billion.
How true is the claim?
This government did not see that money. The governor raised money from the bank to execute that road. That was why when Exxon Mobil wanted to participate in the ceremony of the commissioning of that road, I did not allow them because we did not see their N8 billion. If you do the total analysis, 99 per cent of the jobs that are ongoing today in Akwa Ibom were initiated by this governor. That is the honest truth. That is why you can see me drive to those projects and stop and nobody will raise any alarm.
Go to where you have the traditional Uyo Council headquarters. All those streets around Bassey Attah, this administration started it. If you go to Onna, there was no road previously done by any administration. Everyone of those roads in Ikot Ebidan, Mkok, Okat and Awa was done by Governor Udom Emmanuel.
Eket re-modelling, Udom Emmanuel initiated it; the intervention in the internal roads, the super highway to the Ibom Deep Seaport, Udom Emmanuel initiated it. The story that they used to talk about Ibom Deep Seaport, nothing was done by the previous administration. It was propaganda. It is Governor Udom Emmanuel who has started the nitty gritty of the processes of getting approval, which today is almost completed.
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose, a former Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, is an ex-chairman of Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on the 2019 elections, APC post-primary election crises and women participation in politics
What is your take on the post-primary elections crises in your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in your home state, Ondo?
Well, you cannot stop such things happening. It is competition and when you are in a competition, there is something driving you to that competition. So, I think if the leadership at the different levels does not manage the competition very well; whatever is happening now is what we will get.
Don’t you think that the post-primary election crises will affect APC’s chances in 2019?
I don’t want to pretend about such position. When there is problem and infighting among people in any organization, surely, it will affect so many things. It will affect the election if leadership does not step in immediately because so many people are unhappy. Some people collected Expression of Interest and Nomination forms; paid not just thousands of naira but millions of naira for the forms and they are not allowed to go through the process of the primary. So, definitely they won’t be happy expect something is done to placate them, call them to a round table meeting and mediate with them. The party should call mediators to come and mediate among them so that the hard position each aspirant is holding on to now would not go into the election.
Ahead of the 2019 elections, what do you think will be the place of women in politics and governance, considering that only three women are among the 76 presidential candidates released for next year’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?
It is a shame because I think women should have been given a chance. It is only in Nigeria that women themselves don’t support each other. They like the clapping position; they don’t want to go into policy making positions. And women who come out for Senate, House of Representatives and state Assembly polls, it is their women folk that vote against them. So, what do we do in that instance? And many of them don’t have the kind of cash their men folk control. So, in that instance, what can a woman do?
So, you believe women are contributing to the poor number of women in public offices and elective positions?
Women are contributing a lot to why women are not holding public offices. When a woman comes out to contest for public office, how many women go around to support that woman? They will prefer to support a man and the men know how to catch the women.
How do men catch women?
They attract women with money. They attract them with being their friends. And once you face them and they say you should shut up, definitely you will shut up. So, that is the position of the women.
What do you think will be the consequence of Nigeria not having more women in politics and governance?
It will definitely affect governance because there would be no voice; nobody to talk about women issues because we are taking all the brunt in the society. But nobody is coming out and nobody in the parliament to support laws that will help us. So, we are using our hands to cause the problem until we come together as women and as association; until we start levying ourselves and hailing our women who are doing well, admiring and encouraging them, telling them they are doing good. And when they come out for any position, I think if all the women in the state can come out to support such a woman, I am sure the men will know that this time, women are ready to take their place in the society.
Do you think Nigeria can really achieve the 35 per cent affirmative action, which many women advocates and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are clamouring for?
It is achievable if women cooperate. If we don’t cooperate among ourselves, it is going to be very difficult without all of us coming together. So many women have tried it. We have National Council of Women Societies, the umbrella association. We have women leaders in all the political parties. I have advocated that we should support any women, wherever and whatever party a woman belongs; women should come enmasse to support such a woman. But another woman attacked it that that would be going against their party’s position; that it would be anti-party on their own side.
What about the issue of vote buying, which is new trend in the electoral process?
That is another dimension that we want the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to take up seriously and do advocacy against vote buying because there is no political party that would want to talk against vote buying because that is what they now do instead of fighting and maiming people on Election Day. Politicians now engage on voting buying on elections instead of fighting. So, I want a situation, whereby the Civil Society Organisations are very strong advocates against vote buying. We need organizations, such as CSOs to help us educate and sensitise the public what vote buying is and how it will affect their future and their children’s future because many people don’t understand the effect of vote buying.
Okorocha: The czar learns the hard way
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State seems to have been taught bitter lessons of politics by those opposed to his succession plan given the exclusion of his son-in-law and anointed successor, Uche Nwosu, from the governorship contest by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Nwaneri reports
It is evident that these are not the best of times for Governor Rochas Okorocha, over last weekend’s submission of list of governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
With the party’s submission of the list, Okorocha, who had insisted on his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, as the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, has his dream of anointing his successor crash like a pack of cards. Nwosu was knocked out by the senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Hope Uzodinma.
The governor and the senator had been locked in a fierce battle for the soul of APC in the state since the ward congress of the party. Okorocha, who is supposedly versed in the intricacies of party politics, was left guessing by an alliance of APC stakeholders in the state led by Uzodinma, who upstaged him, not only in the ward congress, but the local government and state congresses.
But, politics being a game of the possible, the table later turned in favour of the governor, when the court cancelled the congresses, following a suit by Okorocha’s camp.
The court also ordered fresh congresses at the various levels, an order which the party’s national leadership consented to. When Okorocha regained control of the APC in the state after the fresh congresses, it became clear to many that it was time for him to pay back his traducers in their own coin.
The first casualty was his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, who was hurriedly impeached by the state House of Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. In Madumere’s stead, Okorocha nominated the Head of Service, Mr. Callistus Ekenze, but an interim order by a High Court sitting Owerri, the Imo State Capital, stopped his swearing-in as the new deputy governor of the state.
The court issued an interim order following a suit by Madumere challenging his impeachment.
Having unsettled and frustrated Madumere and others who were determined to succeed him out of the APC, the coast at that time seemed clear for Okorocha to have his way.
To the governor, who rode on the goodwill of Imo people to power in 2011, there was nothing stopping the move to entrench the Okorocha political dynasty, which his critics say allows little opportunity for outsiders to hold offices of power and service. Comprised mainly of members of his immediate family, the character of the dynasty’s politics, is, that to its elements belong the spoils of war.
Besides Nwosu, who is the Chief of Staff, Okorocha’s younger sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo, is the commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment. Before her appointment as commissioner, Ololo served as Chief of Staff, Domestic Affairs apart from being in charge of the Christmas Decoration Project since the inception of the administration.
Also, another of Okorocha’s sons-in-inlaw, Uzoma Anwuka, is an important personality in his government. Uzoma is the son of the current Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, a former vice chancellor of the state owned university (Imo State University), who served as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during Okorocha’s first tenure.
The governor, whose tenure elapses on May 29, next year, has picked his party’s ticket to contest for the Imo West senatorial seat. But, while he was basking in the euphoria of his triumph at the party’s congresses and primaries, especially that for the governorship, which was conducted twice before Nwosu emerged, it never occurred to him that unlike other chieftains of the party, who sought for refuge in other parties, Uzodinma was determined not to let go.
The senator and governor’s son-inlaw had emerged candidates of parallel primaries conducted by the two APC factions in the state.
But, wading into the matter, the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at a time advised the governor to cede 45 per cent of the party’s structure to the Uzodinma group in a bid to cater for the interest of the contending forces.
Oshiomhole was also said to have asked Okorocha to choose between his senatorial ambition and his desire to have his son in-law as his successor, but the governor insisted that he and his anointed were the best candidates for the governorship and senatorial seats. He further maintained that no one can win election in the state without his backing.
The governor, who never hid his frustration over the way Oshiomhole handled the impasse, seized every opportunity to blast the party’s national chairman. He also made moves to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the matter, but was not successful. Perhaps, having done all he could to turn the tide; he resorted to a subtle threat against the party.
Speaking last Thursday, after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, claimed that that the party under Oshiomhole has lost five million voters given the way he (Oshiomhole) has fuelled anger among party faithful and protests across the country.
But, Oshiomhole, a labour leader turned politician, who is not new to battles of such magnitude, was not ready to yield ground. He maintained that APC has no room for emperors like Okorocha.
His words: “There are no emperors in APC; if anybody tries to make himself as one, it will be an exercise in futility. What I have not been able to do for Governor Okorocha is to assist him with the instrument of APC, even as that will border on abuse of power on my side. And I do not have such powers to help him to create Rochas Okorocha political dynasty in Imo State in which he will be the APC Senatorial candidate and his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate.
“I am convinced that this is where many of my friend governors tend not to understand me. If there is conflict between the known interest of the great people of Imo, who have reposed confidence in us by voting us to power as they did in 2015, I will resist. I will resist every unlawful pressure to undermine the wishes of the good people of Imo and at this stage, the wishes of APC members in Imo who do not want a political dynasty, by the way they have voted.”
While hope seems to have dimmed for Nwosu making it to the ballot for the March 2, 2019 governorship election, Okorocha insists that the aspiration of his son-in-law is not in the hands of Oshiomhole, but in the hands of God first, and Imo people.
