Succour for Ndufu- Echara Ikwo
After many years of poverty, succour has finally come the way of the people of Ndufu-Echara Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, through their son, Senator Emmanuel Onwe. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki
Ikwo is one of the most popular clans in Ebonyi State. It is also the luckiest clan in the state having produced two terms Governor of the state, a Deputy Governor, Ministers, Ambassadors and other notable men in politics and business. Despite its status, the people of the area have continued to witness untold hardship.
Unemployment, poverty and poor road network have been threatening them. The people of the area are predominantly farmers but poor road network has continued to threaten their farming activities, coupled with little or no incentive and general lack of encouragement.
However, hope has risen for them as one of their sons, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, has resolved to change their conditions and better their lots.
Onwe vowed to raise at least 20 millionaires among the youths of the area every year through farming, businesses and skills.
Onwe has set up a scheme known as Umu-Echara Nkpoke Cooperative Association/Empowerment, singlehandedly funded by him with the sole aim of engaging teeming youths of the area. The London-trained lawyer, who was a not interested in politics before, delved into politics because of his strong determination to improve the living standard of the people.
He is currently sponsoring over 80 indigent students of his community and has embarked on fixing some of the roads in deplorable conditions in the area. Onwe himself is a commercial farmer with special interest in rice production and marketing.
He has established rice mill cluster in his community, which has uplifted the area. He has also distributed fertilizers, rice and support funds to widows and indigent persons in the area.
While unveiling the scheme last Saturday at Nkpoke , the ancestral home of the people, Onwe, who is Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, described the Cooperative as financial assistance to youths, who are willing to engage in useful ventures.
He disclosed that his target was to raise at least 20 millionaires by December 2019. He noted that although youths and women Empowerment was a cardinal policy of the state government, the scheme would not get to all the youths and women in the state and that his own (Onwe) scheme would complement the government’s efforts and reach out those who might not be captured in the various government empowerment schemes currently going on in the state.
Onwe, who made a cash donation of over N1.5million as the starting capital for the Cooperative association, added that he would release another N1million for the association by April 2019, if the first batch was judiciously utilized by the beneficiaries.
According to him, 10 youths would get N100, 000 each to go into poultry while 10 other youths would be given N50, 000 each as empowerment grants.
The Commissioner, who represented Ebonyi Central Zone in the senate, noted that his gesture was just an experiment to see those who would be serious with the support given to them and to give them bigger support by next year. He enjoined the beneficiaries to make proper use of the funds and commended Governor Dave Umahi for transforming Ebonyi landscape and Ebonyi people through his infrastructural revolution and meaningful empowerment programmes.
He urged youths to shun thuggery and unlawful acts and asked the people to continue to support Governor Umahi in his bid to develop the state. “Governor Umahi has transformed Ebonyi State; he has transformed our psychology; the way we think and feel about ourselves have all changed under the leadership of Governor Umahi.
It is the responsibility of every Ebonyian to support him in whatever way he or she can. That is what I am here to do because we should not leave everything for the Governor, who is but one person”, Onwe stated.
Onwe empowered each of 10 young poultry farmers with a financial grant of N100, 000 and each member of another group of 10 young traders with financial grants of N50,000. He promised an additional financial support of N100,000 to each of the 20 young men upon proof of diligent commitment to their respective farms or businesses after an appraisal tour which would hold in six months’ time.
He promised to construct a befitting modern cultural centre for the people of the community before 2018 runs out . The Commissioner donated sums of money to elders, the women, the council of village heads and youths, who were not part of the 20 young people who had benefited from the empowerment programmes.
Chairman , Organizing Committee of the event, Alegu Mmaduabuchi Collins, said, “Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Onwe(PhD) who happens to be an indigene of Agubata Village in Echara community displayed noticeable politicking due to denial of freedom to construct a road leading across Ebonyi River at Ndiagu Echara.
Upholding the grievances of such denial, he made bold to contest and won the position of Senate representing Ebonyi central at the red chamber of the national assembly. “It is pertinent to note that Senator Onwe has amidst the recession facing the nation shown his magnanimity to Echara people in particular through construction of roads that cut across Echara to Unwueka communities.
“In all honesty, the erection of industrial rice mill cluster at Omege Echara by Barr Onwe heralded a rapid development at the area and has technically ameliorated the plights of his people”
In their separate remarks, a one-time Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Hon Oke Oreke and Mrs. Mary Orogwu, the councillor representing Ndufu Echara ward and Deputy leader of Ikwo legislative council, described Senator Onwe as a worthy son of Ikwo, who has continued to make his people happy and proud.
They assured Onwe of unflinching support and solidarity of the people of Ndufu-Echara Ikwo .
They recalled that Onwe had given scholarships to over 200 undergraduates of Echara Nkpoke, singlehandedly taken up the construction of the 25 kilometre Omege – Agubata road, distributed fertilizers free to farmers among other development programmes for the community.
They called on other elected and appointed stakeholders in Governor Umahi’s administration to emulate Onwe’s beneficent lifestyle which, apart from its many positive implications for the society, they insisted was the most efficient method of building and strengthening the support-base for the second term project of Governor Umahi.
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
