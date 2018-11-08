Sultan canvasses dialogue for security challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III said dialogue and truth were panacea for security challenges facing the country.

Alhaji Abubakar spoke yesterday in Abuja at a public presentation of biography of former Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, which was also part of the activities to mark his 70th birthday.

He advised Nigerians not be tired of talking to themselves, saying it was the best resolving every problem.

He said: “There are problems facing us left, right and centre; insecurity problems everywhere. But we shall overcome them.

“Let keep on talking to ourselves, let us never get tired of dialogue. Let us never get tired of telling ourselves the truth because as you all know, the truth can set us free.

“There is hope, as long as there are good people like Gen. Agwai who are struggling to put things together and bring us together in such a forum, and that is what we need in this country.”

Gen. Agwai, on his part, advised against blame game by leaders but to focus on how to tackle the security challenges.

According to him, the way to go in to look forward, adding, “if we continue talking about the past, the past we continue to hunt us.”

He called for forgiveness so as to build a solid new Nigeria.

The book: “How a Congress of Baboons Made a General,” was written by Rebecca Agwai, Gen. Agwai’s daughter.

