Super Eagles fly to South Africa Nov 16, train in Asaba

The Mountain of Fire Basketball Club, new entrant into the National Women Basketball League, created an upset on Sunday as they defeated Nigeria Customs 58-57 in the opening match of the Final Six decided at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium Lagos. It was a tension-soaked encounter in which the Customs led for the better part of the duration but the MFM ladies took over when it mattered most to win with just one point margin. The victory was the third recorded by the team just a single point margin.

Coach Aderemi Adewunmi was full of praises for the MFM players who were not given a chance to win any match in the Final Six series. “No one gave us a chance from Enugu where we emerged for the Final Six but I am proud of these girls because within a short time they have been able to prove that with hard work, many things can be achieved in sports,” the coach said.

MFM defeated First Deepwater in the crucial final match in Enugu to qualify for the final phase of the competition in Lagos. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, said the outfit was proud of the Women’s Basketball League which had produced many national team players over the years.

“Zenith Bank is proud of the results Nigeria has posted in continental and global events of the game over the years. The female national team won AfroBasket and also played in the quarterfinal of the World Cup. Most of the players are products of this competition and we expect that the success story will continue in the years ahead,” Amangbo said.

In other matches played on Sunday, Dolphins defeated Kada Angels 78 points to 73 points while the game between First Bank and Plateau Rocks ended 78-32 in favour of First Bank. On Monday (today), Customs will take on MFM as Kada Angels play against Dolphins while the last game will be between Plateau Rocks and First Bank. The competition ends of Thursday in Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...