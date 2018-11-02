Suspended NHIS boss sues ministers, NHIS

…seeks reinstatement back to office

The embattled Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, yesterday sued two ministers and NHIS before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, challenging his suspension from office. In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1220/2018, Yusuf joined the Honourable Minister of Health, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the NHIS. In summons filed through his counsel, Chief Uchechukwu Obi (SAN), the respondents are expected to cause appearance within 21 days after the service of the summons on them, inclusive of the day of service.

The plaintiff wants the court to determine whether the Governing Council of the NHIS has the powers under the provision of the NHIS Act, particularly Sections 6 and 7 of the Act, to suspend or remove from office the plaintiff who was appointed by the President. He also asked the court whether the Governing Council of NHIS has the powers under the provision of NHIS Act to discipline the plaintiff or to investigate allegations made against him as purported by their internal memorandum dated October 19, 2018. In addition, the plaintiff is asking the court whether the Hon. Minister of Health under the NHIS Act Section 47 of the Act is equipped with the statutory powers to authorise the suspension from office of the Executive Secretary of NHIS without the approval of the President. He equally wants the court to determine whether the decision of the Governing Council to suspend the ES of the NHIS taken by four out of 11 members of the Council can be said to be a decision of the council in accordance with the NHIS Act. Also, he asked the court whether the Governing Council can appoint the General Manager, Legal Department, or any other employee of the scheme to oversee the affairs of the scheme in acting capacity without the approval of the President,’’ among others. Yusuf, therefore, prayed the court to determine all the aforementioned questions in his favour and consequently sought for a declaration that the Governing Council of NHIS lacked powers under the provisions of the NHIS Act to suspend or remove the plaintiff who was appointed by the President for a five-year term.

He prayed the court for a declaration that the members of the council lacked the powers under the provision of the NHIS Act to discipline, or set up the machinery to discipline the plaintiff or investigate allegations made against him as purported by the internal memorandum dated October 19.

The plaintiff also wants a declaration that the internal memorandum, dated October 19, which was purportedly issued by the council and signed on their behalf by its Chairman in which it was purported to have suspended the plaintiff as the ES of NHIS is ultra vires, null and void and of no effect. He, therefore, prayed for an order of court setting aside and cancelling the purported suspension of the plaintiff from office as the ES of NHIS. He equally wants an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their members, servants, employees, agents, officers or any person from disturbing, obstructing the plaintiff from carrying on his official duties as the ES of the NHIS,’’ among others.

The matter is yet to be assigned. Yusuf was first suspended by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on July 6, 2017, over alleged maladministration, but was recalled by the Presidency on February 6, 2018. Again, the Governing Council of NHIS, led by Mrs. Ifenne Enyanatu, later slammed an indefinite suspension on Yusuf on October 18 over similar allegations of fraud.

The latest action prompted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, to advise members of boards and governing councils at a retreat that they do not have powers to suspend or mete disciplinary actions on chief executives without recourse to due diligence. However, the Presidency asked Yusuf to proceed on administrative leave on Tuesday to allow unfettered investigations of the allegations leveled against him. Not satisfied, Yusuf had approached the court.

