Tackling macro-economic measures for effective housing delivery
Over 200 members of African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF), who converged on Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire, have affirmed their readiness to address challenges and opportunities in Africa’s housing finance chain. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
If some of the declarations made at the end of this year’s African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) are anything to go by, they would go a long way to unleash inherent potential in long-term finance for real affordable housing.
For this to become a reality, governments at all levels and other stakeholders were urged to make commitments by creating the enabling environment to address the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s housing finance chain.
Worried by various impediments to affordable housing provisions to the teeming urban population across countries in Africa, experts at the conference called on governments to put in place measures to assert critical role that macro-economic policy and financial regulation would play in realising effective housing markets.
The impediments
According to over 200 delegates at AUHF conference in Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire, measures that reduce policy interest rates, lower maturity premiums and credit risk premiums, and leverage the utilisation of collateral value would stimulate investment and availability of affordable housing finance.
All these measures, they noted in their declaration made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, were fundamentally driven by macro-economic policy, urging that they should be a priority of central banks.
Besides, they want government at all levels to institute measures that stimulate the attention of long-term finance such as pension funds and institutional investors among others on affordable housing as an investment target.
Declaration
After critical discussions and deliberations on various challenges confronting their sector across Africa and what should be done to address the issues itemised, the housing finance experts said: “We call on governments at the regional, national, state or provincial, and local levels to actively support the vision for adequate, decent and affordable housing for all across our continent.”
The declaration was signed by AUHF Board of Directors held by its Chairperson, Joseph Chikolwa, from Zambia; Vice Chairperson, Andrew Chimphondah, who doubles as Chief Executive (CEO) Shelter Afrique; Treasurer, Cas Coovadia from South Africa; Secretary, Chii Akporji from Nigeria and Deputy Managing Director for Central Africa Building Society (CABS), Mehluli Mpofu. Others are Growth Head, FNB Home Finance, FirstRand Bank Limited, Mfundo Mabaso, CEO Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company, Oscar Mgaya; and Director General Caisse Régionale de Refinancement Hypothécaire de l’UEMOA, CRRH-UEMOA, Christian Agossa.
The board of directors of AUHF tasked governments to apply incentives to encourage innovation in both mortgage and non-mortgage lending for housing that explicitly targets lower income earners including youth and women in the affordable housing sector.
Strengthening property, collateral registration, others
They said: “We call on governments to strengthen property and collateral registration and foreclosure mechanisms, improving transaction time frames, and to ensure the transparency of the collateral registry through free access to record-level data. We recommend the automation of deeds registries.”
The AUHF members want governments to insist, through regulation, on credit information-sharing and the development of an effective and comprehensive credit reference system that will cover all financially active consumers and stimulate market transparency.
To address risk and uncertainty in the housing delivery value chain, the African housing finance experts called on government at all levels to facilitate through public education, knowledge on different options of access to adequate, decent and affordable housing for different populations including low income, youth and women.
The risk and uncertainty in the housing delivery value chain, they said, were key factors contributing to high cost of housing and reticence of investors to fully commit to this segment of the economy.
The AUHF declared: “Governments at all spheres of operation can impact significantly on both of these factors by formally adopting policy and promulgating clear legislation for the housing sector, while also developing and implementing protocols that establish clear time frames for the delivery of administrative approvals or the implementation of other regulations.
“Focused attention to the time it takes to deliver and achieve approvals, and the trust necessary for the system to work, is a key contribution that government can make to engaging the housing value chain for growth.”
International development finance institutions (IFIs) and other development agencies were specifically tasked to focus on affordable housing with capital that is patient with time, target and capacity.
Affordable homes
The 34th Annual AUHF conference gave a platform for the growing number of affordable housing stakeholders to accelerate their conversation.
On an annual basis, the association analyses most affordable homes, which are being built on the continent.
In Nigeria, the conference noted that Millard Fuller had developed a starter house for a total cost of $7,500. If this were available for purchase with a mortgage across the continent, it said the potential effective demand would translate to about 52 million houses.
It said: “A simple “back of the envelope” calculation suggests that this could generate $400 billion in economic activity just with the construction of the housing units and related infrastructure and provide more than 1.3 million jobs in the construction sector alone.
“The opportunity for African countries in supporting the growth and development of their affordable housing industries is immense and transformative.”
The experts noted that investors were clearly interested despite the fact that the housing units are still relatively small in relation to the potential opportunity, investment in residential real estate and in affordable housing in particular,which is growing.
Reports of targeted local investments increasingly found their way into the local media and many of these stories were shared at the conference.
The conference stated that development finance institutions as well as international and local investors were all working towards maximising the impact investment potential that the numbers suggest.
Last line
The AUHF and its members look forward to working with the governments and other stakeholders in their respective cities, countries, and across the continent to drive investments in Africa’s housing sector.
Unity Bank de-risks balance sheet
Unity Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced a total derisking of its balance sheet, ridding the bank of toxic legacy assets and paving the way for significantly improved return on shareholder value in the coming years.
Already, signs of a return to improved performance was evident in the third quarter, 2018 result of the bank, which showed a profitability of N644 million.
Derisking is an accounting terms that means the reduction of all risks that present threats to the growth of companies.
According to a statement from the Bank, the 2017 annual report of the bank, made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Unity Bank has successfully written off a total of N16 billion, being Goodwill that arose from legacy merger issues. This one-off derisking strategy that has cleaned up the bank’s books impacted the bottomline leading to a net loss of N14.2 billion.
The report also showed the ratio of non-performing loans standing at zero percent, a clear indication of the management’s excellent risk assessment for the period. The report also indicated a marginal Loan-to-Deposit Ratio of 3.6 per cent, pointing towards a significant room for growth and the attendant income boost.
Presenting the Facts-Behind-the-Figures, the lender said although financial performance declined in 2017, as the Bank took the bold action to tackle the lingering effects of legacy problems, the new Board & Management of the Bank took firm and strategic action in a bid to eliminate the drag on the Bank in the form of huge legacy non-performing loans, an inefficient operating structure, which manifested in excessive costs, poor branch spread and inadequate application of technology amongst others.
These strategic initiatives, amongst others, the report continued, are geared towards a complete transformation of the bank and setting it on the path of strong and sustainable growth and profitability.
“The courageous action taken by the Bank towards cleaning up the observed issues thus resulted in a negative capital base but also gave birth to a leaner, smarter and dynamic Bank with a healthy Balance Sheet,” the report stated.
To sustain the new momentum and return the bank to one of the best performing in the Nigerian market, the bank said it has been making significant progress in its ongoing capital raising exercise. The Bank said it is firmly on course to achieve sustainable growth and sound performance.
Unity Bank said it is optimistic that its liquidity and working capital will be significantly enhanced with the anticipated successful capital raising exercise, a development that is expected to make the bank one of the most liquid in the Nigerian market.
It also said that with a 0% non-performing loans portfolio and the now enhanced credit management process, Unity Bank has solved its debilitating legacy problems and will move more sure-footedly towards sustained revenue and profits growth, while capital adequacy is expected to rise above the regulatory minimum after the capital raising exercise.
In addition to this, the bank said it has taken a number of strategic initiatives among, which include; a revised market focus that has, and will continue to increase agriculture and agro-allied financing, youth and digital banking and women financing; enhanced retain banking drive; cost containment, among others.
Boundary: Surveyors seek modern mapping technologies
Land surveyors have called for the adoption of continuous reference station (CORS) to prevent land boundary overlapping in Nigeria.
Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State chapter l, Mr Adesina Adeleke and Principal Consultant, Sacridion Geospatial Engineering, Mr Chika Okorocha, made these calls in Lagos.
According to them, the technologies will help to ease land administration system in the country.
Speaking on “Improving Geospatial Deliverables through Modern Mapping Technologies,” Adeleke described CORS system as the latest modern application used for land surveying and mapping for efficient and effective service delivery.
He stated that such technologies had been deployed for land administration system in other developed and developing countries.
The expert noted that there was only one existing and functional CORS system in Lagos, while the state government had embarked on the construction of five other CORS system across the state.
Adeleke urged the state government to hasten construction of the CORS system for effective mapping/surveying operation that could put an end to boundary overlapping across the state
He said that land survey practice was evolving with new trend, underlining the need for surveyors to move and keep abreast with new developments to remain relevant in their profession.
He said that the essence of the training programme was to maintain an up-to-date technical knowledge on modern surveying practices among members of the institution.
He noted that the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) was a skill renewal process and a channel for knowledge acquisition through training and retraining.
He said: “The aim of the programme is to encourage the use of modern mapping technologies in improving geosepatial deliverables.
“It also focussed on assisting surveyors for inter and intra professional competitiveness, and also help surveyors to discover new areas of opportunities open to them in this information age.”
Mr Okorocha urged surveyors to embrace usage of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for enhanced services delivery.
According to Okorocha, GNSS is a network system/instrument of the CORS that empowers its operation.
Sapele Power, Seistech’s deals turn sour
The business transaction between Sapele Power Plc (SPP), owner and operator of the 1,020MW Sapele Power Plant, and Seistech has turned sour with the former alleging that the Police was bias in reconciling the two parties.
A Storage Lease Agreement dated September 6, 2016 was, according to checks by this newspaper, negotiated and executed between the two parties after Seistech Energy Limited, an oil and gas company, in 2016, secured SPP’s lease of one of its storage tanks in the plant for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited.
Before this, the Sapele Power Plc, had its assets, which include two storage tanks and a jetty located within the power plant, acquired by Eurafric Power Limited.
The power firm now alleges that Seistech failed to meet the terms of the agreement and has resorted to intimidation, attempt to forcibly takeover its facilities and repay debts in ’excess of N600, 000,000 (Six Hundred Million Naira.’
This came as Seistech Energy Limited also instituted a civil action against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos.
In a petition to the police highlighting the details of the contract with Seistech, the SPP alleged complicity of the Police in the matter for which it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, asking that he put a stop “to the use of the police to perpetuate illegality”.
The petition stated: “Sometime in 2016, Seistech Energy Limited (Seistech), an oil and gas company, approached us for the lease of one of our storage tanks in our facility for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited, A storage lease agreement dated September 6, 2016 was willfully negotiated and executed by both parties without cause for concern.
“Few months into the transaction, Seistech was unable to meet its financial obligations under the contract, Seistech then introduced Mid-Western to assume its financial responsibility and Mid-Western effected tank rental payments on behalf of Seistech. Subsequently, Seistech had a fall-out with Mid-Western and payment for the tank rental was suspended.
“Rather than look for creative means of liquidating its indebtedness, Seistech chose to cunningly cook up lies and misinform our business partners, regulatory authorities and unsuspecting third parties that the rented tank did not belong to SPP, rather, belonged to Seistech.
“As a result of this development, we terminated the tank rental contract with Seistech and asked them to pay up outstanding rental debt, evacuate the products from the storage tank in question and vacate our premises immediately.
Efforts to get an official reaction from Seistech proved abortive. A staff of the company who does not have clearance to speak to the press, however, denied the allegation.
He added that his company, which it described as “law-abiding’ had sought a legal help by dragging the SPP to Court.
“There is a transaction, which turned sour despite the fact that an agreement was signed by the two parties. What we have now is a party resorting to blackmail instead of adhering to the spirit and letters of the agreement earlier signed,” he said.
“As we speak, the matter is in Court and we took that action base on our belief in the judicial system.”
SPP however, insisted that it had written several petitions to the police to check the activities of Seistech.
Confirming that Seistech instituted a civil suit against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos, challenging SPP’s title to its tank farm and jetty, Sapele Power said that rather than wait for the outcome of the matter, Seistech and Midwestern sought clearance from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to berth a vessel at the jetty to enable them forcibly evacuate the tank cargo. The request was rejected by NPA.
