Tackling macro-economic measures for effective housing delivery

Over 200 members of African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF), who converged on Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire, have affirmed their readiness to address challenges and opportunities in Africa’s housing finance chain. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

If some of the declarations made at the end of this year’s African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) are anything to go by, they would go a long way to unleash inherent potential in long-term finance for real affordable housing.

For this to become a reality, governments at all levels and other stakeholders were urged to make commitments by creating the enabling environment to address the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s housing finance chain.

Worried by various impediments to affordable housing provisions to the teeming urban population across countries in Africa, experts at the conference called on governments to put in place measures to assert critical role that macro-economic policy and financial regulation would play in realising effective housing markets.

The impediments

According to over 200 delegates at AUHF conference in Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire, measures that reduce policy interest rates, lower maturity premiums and credit risk premiums, and leverage the utilisation of collateral value would stimulate investment and availability of affordable housing finance.

All these measures, they noted in their declaration made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, were fundamentally driven by macro-economic policy, urging that they should be a priority of central banks.

Besides, they want government at all levels to institute measures that stimulate the attention of long-term finance such as pension funds and institutional investors among others on affordable housing as an investment target.

Declaration

After critical discussions and deliberations on various challenges confronting their sector across Africa and what should be done to address the issues itemised, the housing finance experts said: “We call on governments at the regional, national, state or provincial, and local levels to actively support the vision for adequate, decent and affordable housing for all across our continent.”

The declaration was signed by AUHF Board of Directors held by its Chairperson, Joseph Chikolwa, from Zambia; Vice Chairperson, Andrew Chimphondah, who doubles as Chief Executive (CEO) Shelter Afrique; Treasurer, Cas Coovadia from South Africa; Secretary, Chii Akporji from Nigeria and Deputy Managing Director for Central Africa Building Society (CABS), Mehluli Mpofu. Others are Growth Head, FNB Home Finance, FirstRand Bank Limited, Mfundo Mabaso, CEO Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company, Oscar Mgaya; and Director General Caisse Régionale de Refinancement Hypothécaire de l’UEMOA, CRRH-UEMOA, Christian Agossa.

The board of directors of AUHF tasked governments to apply incentives to encourage innovation in both mortgage and non-mortgage lending for housing that explicitly targets lower income earners including youth and women in the affordable housing sector.

Strengthening property, collateral registration, others

They said: “We call on governments to strengthen property and collateral registration and foreclosure mechanisms, improving transaction time frames, and to ensure the transparency of the collateral registry through free access to record-level data. We recommend the automation of deeds registries.”

The AUHF members want governments to insist, through regulation, on credit information-sharing and the development of an effective and comprehensive credit reference system that will cover all financially active consumers and stimulate market transparency.

To address risk and uncertainty in the housing delivery value chain, the African housing finance experts called on government at all levels to facilitate through public education, knowledge on different options of access to adequate, decent and affordable housing for different populations including low income, youth and women.

The risk and uncertainty in the housing delivery value chain, they said, were key factors contributing to high cost of housing and reticence of investors to fully commit to this segment of the economy.

The AUHF declared: “Governments at all spheres of operation can impact significantly on both of these factors by formally adopting policy and promulgating clear legislation for the housing sector, while also developing and implementing protocols that establish clear time frames for the delivery of administrative approvals or the implementation of other regulations.

“Focused attention to the time it takes to deliver and achieve approvals, and the trust necessary for the system to work, is a key contribution that government can make to engaging the housing value chain for growth.”

International development finance institutions (IFIs) and other development agencies were specifically tasked to focus on affordable housing with capital that is patient with time, target and capacity.

Affordable homes

The 34th Annual AUHF conference gave a platform for the growing number of affordable housing stakeholders to accelerate their conversation.

On an annual basis, the association analyses most affordable homes, which are being built on the continent.

In Nigeria, the conference noted that Millard Fuller had developed a starter house for a total cost of $7,500. If this were available for purchase with a mortgage across the continent, it said the potential effective demand would translate to about 52 million houses.

It said: “A simple “back of the envelope” calculation suggests that this could generate $400 billion in economic activity just with the construction of the housing units and related infrastructure and provide more than 1.3 million jobs in the construction sector alone.

“The opportunity for African countries in supporting the growth and development of their affordable housing industries is immense and transformative.”

The experts noted that investors were clearly interested despite the fact that the housing units are still relatively small in relation to the potential opportunity, investment in residential real estate and in affordable housing in particular,which is growing.

Reports of targeted local investments increasingly found their way into the local media and many of these stories were shared at the conference.

The conference stated that development finance institutions as well as international and local investors were all working towards maximising the impact investment potential that the numbers suggest.

Last line

The AUHF and its members look forward to working with the governments and other stakeholders in their respective cities, countries, and across the continent to drive investments in Africa’s housing sector.

