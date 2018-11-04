Editorial
Taming lawyers from forging judgements
Globally, lawyers are a set of respected people, not only for their knowledge of law, but for ensuring that rule of law and justice becomes the grundnorm of any civilized society. Nigeria is not exempted, especially in the array of eminent and distinguished lawyers it has produced over the years, even before independence.
Nigeria, which attained her independence in 1960, produced the first lawyer in Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams on November 17, 1879. This was followed by the father of Nigeria’s first Senior Advocate, the late Chief Fredrick Rotimi Williams and his uncle who were both called to Bar in 1927.
Chief Williams was called to the Bar in 1943. Over the years, the country has had eminent members of the Bar like the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Sofolas, Chief Richard Akinjide, Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglas and many other distinguished lawyers, who practiced law with finest and best tradition required of a profession described as noble and custodians referred to as ‘learned.’
But of late, the practice of law has consistently been brought into opprobrium following unchecked activities of a few practitioners, who obviously do not fit into the noble profession. It was unheard of in the days of FRA Williams, who was reverend as ‘Timi the Law,’ for lawyers to engage in criminal activities, ranging from forgery to stealing, including offering gratification to judicial officers with a view to corrupting the Bench.
For instance, this year alone, over 20 lawyers have been caught in criminal web while scores are facing one form of criminal offence or another before their umbrella body’s disciplinary committee contrary to their constitutional role of upholding rule of law, protecting the law and representing people in court. In today’s practice of law in the country, caution has been thrown to the wind as respect and reverence hitherto accorded law profession is gradually waning following atrocities being committed by lawyers.
One of these is the prevalence of fake lawyers. There are scores of cases establishing the fact that many practitioners, who today claimed to be lawyers, are fake. Although lawyers’ umbrella body – the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) – did not claim ignorance of proliferation of fake lawyers, it has nonetheless put in place various mechanism to rid the body of fake and impersonation garb. But while this challenge is being addressed, there appears a fresh one in forged judgements.
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, raised the alarm of this emerging challenge last month when he disclosed that some lawyers forged judgements in their application for the coveted title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Although the CJN did not name the lawyers, he said: “I have to point out the fact in the just concluded exercise.
Some applicants were found to have engaged in dishonourable conduct such as forgery of judgements, resulting in their being reported to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.”
This detestable practice was yet to abate when Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, drew the nation’s attention to another discovery in her jurisdiction. In this case, mastermind of the alleged forgery was identified.
He is Edward Oseghale. Oseghale allegedly engaged a property owner in relation to a case involving a landlord and a tenant. Instead of allowing the due process to take its course, Oseghale, a lawyer of over 10 years post call, allegedly resorted to forgery of a judgement to satisfy his client’s interest. Lagos State Chief Registrar, Taiwo Olatokun, on September 25, 2018, accused Oseghale of altering a judgement he earlier obtained in a separate case with similar suit number, but different year and presented it as the judgement in the new case.
The lawyer was, however, exposed when the defendant, who was sceptical about the authenticity of the judgement, went to the court to ask for a true copy of the judgement, only to discover that the said judgement did not exist.
The Registrar said forgery among lawyers was not new. We also want both the NBA and the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), the body saddled with conferring the SAN title on deserving lawyers, to rise up to this painful development and its damage to the profession and the society if allowed unchecked.
The two bodies need to review whatever measure put in place to curb the detestable trend with a view to making it more stringent, otherwise, it would get out of hands as lawyers may be tempted to adopt such practice as the norm. Above all, there is urgent need for a concerted effort by major stakeholders in the legal profession to address this challenge. NBA should take the lead with a view to ensuring that its members deploy the required finesse into the practice of law.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Editorial
Buhari: Coming clean on this certificate embarrassment
About four years ago, in the run-up to the 2015 general elections, one of the main issues of discuss between now President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the campaign war was the issue of certificates of Buhari. While the president held that his certificates were with the Military Board as was customary with military in his time, the PDP and opponents of Buhari insisted that he had none. The issue generated so much heat in the polity that many wondered how Buhari became an army General without the basic West Africa School Certificate (WASC).
The argument was laid to rest when Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential polls in 2015. We recall that in the heat of the debate, some cynical Nigerians had said that even if Buhari presented a NEPA bill, they would vote for him. Nigerians eventually voted for Buhari, who became president without submitting his certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as requested by the law.
In June 2016, a Federal High Court in Abuja had struck out a suit filed by a lawyer, Nnamdi Nwokocha-Ahaaiwe, challenging Buhari’s claim that his certificates were with the Military Board. Justice Ademola Adeniyi struck out the case following a notice of discontinuance of the matter by the plaintiff.
The president’s lawyers, who defended him in the suit were Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mr. Lateef O. Fagbemi (SAN), Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Kola Awodein (SAN), Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), Charles Edosomwan (SAN), Emeka Ngige (SAN), Femi Atoyebi (SAN), Femi Falana (SAN), Funke Aboyade (SAN), H.O. Afolabi (SAN), Muiz Banire (SAN), and 10 other counsel.
Barely four years after the last election and two years after the case was dismissed, the Buhari certificate challenge has come up again. Last Thursday, when INEC published the list of over 70 candidates running for the post of the president in the 2019 election, it emerged again that Buhari has not submitted his credentials as required by the law. The excuse is the same as in 2014, when the matter first came up. His certificates are still with the military board.
Again, as was in 2014, Buhari has opened his wings for attack from his opponents. The main opposition party, the PDP, had on Friday, told the president to sort out the certificate issue once and for all. Many other Nigerians have also expressed outrage with the issue.
The Presidency is insisting that the certificate issue is settled. “This is a waste of time because we have the record of this – WASC – and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr. President.
“This certificate story is an old one; it is a settled issue in the courts,” Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said.
Already, the court battle has started. Two cases have been filed in Lagos and Osogbo courts by lawyers asking President Buhari to be disqualified from the 2019 presidential poll over his failure to produce his certificates.
We recall that in the heat of the 2015 elections, the military had at a press conference said that Buhari’s certificates were not in its custody. But we take that with a pinch of salt because of the prevailing political climate then, knowing full well that the scales were tilted against Buhari as an opposition candidate then. But now that the President is the Commander-in-Chief, can we get the true picture of the certificate issue? We say so because if the law required the candidates to present their credentials before INEC to be cleared, Buhari cannot be an exemption. That is moreso as the opposition has found it a veritable ground to feast on and taunt the president.
We find it hard to believe that Buhari could have risen to the rank of a General in the Nigerian Army without any certificate as ordinary as the WASC for any reason. We also acknowledge that in the course of attaining that lofty height in the military, the president passed through various trainings, drills and on-the-job training. But the requirement of the law remains the O’level certificate, which in his case has become a subject of contention.
We, therefore, believe that there is an urgent need for the president, his handlers and the appropriate authorities to speak up on the matter to rest the case once and for all.
For instance, couldn’t he have had the certificate re-issued at the school where he took the examination? Is it difficult for the appropriate authorities to investigate the records and determine if he sat for the examinations or not?
We have seen his classmates in several pictures during some of his trips to his native Katsina. Can we have any evidence that he sat for the exams with some of them?
For President Buhari, we believe there is a serious need to come clean on the matter to save himself and the nation the embarrassment the certificate issue has caused. His integrity is at stake. He must not be seen as being treated as an exception to the rule.
Editorial
The poor state of Nigerian roads
The importance of roads in the socio-economic life of a people cannot be overemphasised. That is a fact. Another incontrovertible fact is that countless number of roads in the country are in a terrible state of disrepair. From one end of the country to another, it is the same story.
A few examples will suffice to illustrate this malady. The Lagos/Ibadan Expressway which is a vital link to other parts of the country has for long period been in a poor condition. Both sides of the Berger end of that highway is in a state of dilapidation leading to heavy traffic jam on a daily basis.
The Lagos/Badagry Expressway is even in a state of collapse. Many portions of the expressway have failed terribly. From Alakija to Agbara is a disaster. The Iba section where there is a big crater is a nightmare to motorists and commuters.
Benin/Okene/Okpella, Enugu/Onitsha, Umuahia/Ikot Ekpene, Jos/Abuja, Jebba/Mokwa, Owo/Ikare/Okeagbe Road, Akure/Ado, Benin/Akure/Abuja etc. are all in various stages of decay. The list is by no means exhaustive.
If the condition of these highways which are federal is this terrible, it is better imagined what inner roads within the various states look like.
This terrible state of roads has, no doubt, been exacerbated by the rains. The heavy downpour in many states in the last weeks has exposed the deplorable condition of the roads, and underlines the need to do something urgently to fix them.
We, therefore, implore government to quickly repair these roads. The government does not need to wait until the rains are over to begin repair work on them so as to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses. It goes without saying that the poor state of the roads causes serious traffic jam that, in some cases, can extend for kilometres and lead to loss of man hours.
Again, the increasing loss of lives to auto accidents is also partly attributable to the poor state of roads. This is another compelling reason to quickly fix them. So, we call on the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to swing into action. The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) should be made to do its work. Areas where repair work needs to be carried out, even as a stopgap measure, should be quickly fixed. Proper rehabilitation or reconstruction as the case may be can then be done when the rains are over.
Undoubtedly, one reason many of the roads are so terrible is the fact that the materials used in their construction are of low quality hence they fail easily.
In this regard, we want to call on governments to always monitor road construction projects rigorously to ensure the highest standards are adhered to. What are the monitoring units in the federal ministry and state ministries doing? Is it not their duty to ensure that the quality of work done by contractors is of high standard?
There are several roads within the Lagos metropolis, for instance, that are still very solid years after their construction. The Igando/Ikotun Road is one example. The government can do well to ascertain why this particular road is still solid and has not succumbed to the pervasive problem of bad roads and replicate it everywhere.
We also note that there is practically no effort devoted to maintenance of roads after their construction. Again, there is little or no provision of drainages. These are some of the reasons for their failing in just a few years after construction.
The truth is that no road lasts forever, so effort must be made to not only periodically maintain them but to also engage in major repairs when the need arises.
We also note that many of the contracts for road construction and rehabilitation in the states are sometimes awarded based on political patronage. The effect is that such roads end up not been constructed and even when they are, are poorly done. There have been instances in the past where contractors neglected or refused to do the job for which they had received mobilisation funds.
We insist that the provision of these critical infrastructure cannot be subjected to party politics and patronage.
Again, we want to stress that government is a continuum. If a particular government embarks on a road project and cannot see it to completion within its tenure, it is the duty of the next government to finish the project. That is how development is engendered. Projects should not be discontinued or discarded simply because a governor does not want his predecessor who started the project to take credit for it. There is no reason, for instance, why the current government in Lagos State should not have continued the Lagos/Badagry Expressway and rail project which is an important route to the West Coast of Africa.
While not attempting to denigrate the importance of other projects, the centrality of roads to growth and development cannot be overemphasised. So why put so much emphasis on building bridges, for instance, when roads are in a terrible state? This speaks to the issue of priority.
Governments at all levels should be able to prioritise its work and embark on those projects it has the funds for.
Editorial
Beyond the current good run of the Super Eagles
The recent 3-2 win Nigeria recorded against Libya in an Africa Nations Cup qualifier tie decided in Sfax, Tunisia, was crucial for the country’s national team, the Super Eagles. We are happy that the country has now crawled back to the position it deserves on the group table of the continental football showpiece. We recall that Nigeria started the campaign on a very poor note by surprisingly losing 2-0 to South Africa in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
The Eagles have responded well after the defeat by winning the next three games in the series. Nigeria went away to Seychelles to whip the team 3-0 under a very tough condition and bad pitch. The recent back-to-back matches against Libya were the most dramatic. Nigeria recorded an emphatic 4-0 win in Uyo and four days later in the reverse fixture, the Eagles were leading 2-0 only to concede two second half goals to bring score to 2-2.
Towards the end, the winner came off the boots of Odion Ighalo who was able to score five goals in just two games for the country. The scoring spree was great for Ighalo’s confidence and it was also remarkable that the national team scored three goals or more in three consecutive games.
It is strange to have the Eagles record such a feat especially with two of the games played away from home. It is important to state how Eagles moved from the third position to the first in Group E. While Nigeria was winning against Seychelles away, South Africa were being forced to a 0-0 draw by Libya in Johannesburg and while the Bafana Bafana failed to win in Seychelles, the Eagles grind out a result with the 3-2 score in Tunisia. Nigeria currently has nine points, South Africa has eight, Libya has four points while Seychelles has only one point.
It is easy to assume that Nigeria will book a ticket to the Nations Cup with two matches left against South Africa away in Johannesburg and Seychelles at home in Uyo.
At this point, we want to again congratulate the team, the coaching crew led by German Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), but to maintain this position is very important especially with the forthcoming away fixture in Johannesburg. We also make bold to say the team was impressive in the two ties against Libya despite the absence of skipper Mikel Obi.
While appreciating the country’s turnaround in Group E, we want to say that the Eagles are yet to pick the ticket to the Nations Cup. After missing the tournament in the last two editions, we hereby charge the team to confirm the ticket in Johannesburg. Any result will be good enough but because Nigeria lost in Uyo to the South Africans, the teeming football fans in the country will appreciate a sweet revenge. We believe this is possible. Let us clearly state, however, that the team is lacking in cohesion especially in the middle.
Rohr should look at the possibility of another combative midfielder to help the defence and one more creative player to help the attack. Leicester man, Wilfred Ndidi, has been ruled out of the South Africa game due to card offences and it is a huge task for the technical crew. John Ogu or Ogueyi Onazi could step up for the position.
Eagles have the potential to get better. We urge for more hard work and focus now that the next match is less than a month from now. It is also interesting that the NFF and the players seem to have great level of understanding as there were no issues about match bonuses after the Uyo encounter even though they were not paid.
They were determined to win in Tunisia and they made it. The role Alex Iwobi played in the two games against Libya showed that he is good enough for the Number 10 position and so if Mikel returns, he can play the holding role in front of the defence line. We charge Rohr, the football federation and the players to maintain the good run with better performances in the games ahead.
We also believe the Eagles should be looking at winning the next Nations Cup and not just participating. The three titles won so far is not a true reflection of the pedigree of the country on the continent.
The Eagles must not be complacent with their current position in the qualifiers, rather, they should maintain the top position to clinch the ticket in style. Rohr and his crew should develop a solid pattern for the team and strengthen the team including the goalkeeping department. Keeper Francis Uzohor will have to get better and it won’t be out of place to still challenge the top three keepers with more goalies good enough on current form.
We believe only the best is good enough for the Eagles and the national team deserves the best. It is not yet hurray for the team, but we are happy the country is on track for a participation in the Nations Cup. Eagles should be preparing to win the trophy again especially because the last participation in 2013 was a win under late Stephen Keshi.
Trending
-
Politics17 hours ago
2019: Why Buhari must heed APC stakeholders’ warnings
-
News16 hours ago
Tinubu: I won’t work for Atiku in 2019
-
News16 hours ago
2019: Cleric predicts PDP victory
-
News16 hours ago
Oshiomhole annulled result of 26 Ogun Assembly candidates, says Amosun
-
News12 hours ago
IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering
-
Politics16 hours ago
INEC and fears over 2019 polls
-
News16 hours ago
Oshiomhole goofed, I remain APC candidate –Okorocha’s in-law
-
News16 hours ago
2019: Lagos reverses ‘unpopular policies’ to woo electorate
Pingback: Taming lawyers from forging judgements — Voiceheadlines
Pingback: Taming lawyers from forging judgements – Naija Curator