Tension,as Army buries General Alkali’s remains
Tears flowed freely yesterday as the remains of the late Maj-Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd), were buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.
It will be recalled that the late retired General was declared missing on September 3, few weeks after bowing out of service as Chief of Administration (Army).
Consequently, the Army authorities had initiated a search and rescue operation, which was meant to find the retired senior officer, dead or alive.
About four weeks after, soldiers on rescue mission had recovered Alkali’s car and other personal effects from a pond in a village in Jos, Plateau State. Further search led to the recovery of the body on October 31, at Guchwet Village, Shen Du District of Jos South Local Government.
The body of the late two-star General was interred at the Gudu Cemetery yesterday at about 3:00pm, after funeral prayers at the National Mosque.
Among dignitaries at the burial site, were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), as well as a former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Sanusi Daggash.
“This is a fundamental human and constitutional right of everybody, irrespective of tribe or religious affiliation.”
He noted that Allah did not create one particular tribe or religion to live or claim ownership of any part of the country, adding that tribe or religious differences should never be a reason for crisis in the country.
The late Senior Army officer was declared missing since Sept. 3, 2018
The Military directed the Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Rukuba Barrack in Plateau to find the missing general and bring him dead or alive and if anything had happened to him, the garrison should find those responsible for it.
On Sept. 29, 2018, the Nigerian Army recovered Akali’s vehicle and his personal effects were seen and after further investigation, a shallow grave was discovered in which the general was initially buried.
Eventually, the remains of the officer was found in an abandoned well in a bush at Guchwet village in Shen Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
Illegal taxation: Judge withdraws from case between Abia Govt, traders
Justice Uche Enwereji of High court 4, Aba, Abia State has withdrawn herself from the legal battle between Abia State government and Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) traders.
It will be recalled that the Ngwa Road Market traders had on October 18, 2017, taken Abia State government to court and joined the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Environment and the Aba South Local Government Chairman over exorbitant levies and imposition of what they termed illegal taxes.
Justice Enwereji who had initially directed the state government to dialogue with the traders with a view of harmonizing levies payable, had on several occasions given the warring parties opportunities to settle out of court.
She however took the decision to withdraw from the case on Thursday, November 1, 2018, stating that her decision was made to save the image of the court.
The judge’s withdrawal from the case followed an observation raised by the counsel to the plaintiff; Mr. Victor Agwu to the effect that government defiled the court order by using the Bakassi Boys to harass and intimidate the traders on the payment of certain levies which the court had directed should be harmonized.
The defense counsel, Mr. Ogwo Uko however told the court that it was the traders that had not kept to the court’s directive as they went as far as misquoting the judge in a radio announcement they placed in a radio station based in Aba and staging an open protest against all levies.
The submission of the defense infuriated Justice Enwereji who drew the attention of the leaders of the traders involved in the suit to the allegation of the defense counsel. However, despite the fact that the traders’ leaders denied the allegation, Justice Enwereji decided to withdraw from the case saying that she cannot stand and watch anyone trying to bring the court to disrepute by misquoting her court wrongly and misinforming the public on the directives of the court.
She however transferred the matter to the Administrative Judge, who will re-assign the case to another court on November, 15, 2018.
Counsel to the traders, Victor Agwu, expressed displeasure over the withdrawal of the judge from the case. He told our reporter that it is unfortunate that the traders’ own side, where they said they did not issue any of such announcements was not heard.
Meanwhile, the traders have condemned a new list of levies approved by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, saying that the levies are burdensome. The levies include income tax-N3, 600, Stallage fee-N2, 000, Infrastructural levy-N2, 000, Sanitation levy (ASEPA)-N3, 600 and security levy-N2, 000.
Others are Renewal of Abia State Signage Agency (ABSA)-N3, 000, Scooping levy-N800, Fire Service levy-N2, 500 and Renewal of Business Premises-N2, 000.
One of the leaders of the market trader’s union said that the levies are much and that they will not be able to pay it.
IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering
…says its ban on organisation stands
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said its proscription of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo remains unchanged.
The pro Biafra group said it will continue to disrupt any public gathering by the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo anywhere in Biafraland until they resort to do what it termed the right thing.
IPOB accused Ohanaeze of issuing a fake press statement that it held an open public event during a brainstorming between it and Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and dared the apex Igbo group to hold a public event and see if it will not be disrupted.
The group also condemned statement attributed to Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, where he was quoted to have urged people to ignore IPOB’s call for no election come 2019.
In a release by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said there is no going back on the proscription of Ohanaeze and its no election stands.
Part of the statement reads: “It is important we reiterate that IPOB proscription of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo still stands and will never be rescinded. Any public gathering by Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo anywhere in Biafraland will be disrupted.
“Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo met last week Thursday at their national secretariat, Park Avenue Enugu, to brainstorm with Igbo World Assembly (IWA) on how to sabotage IPOB’s no election campaign in Biafraland. After the meeting, they issued an already prepared press statement to the media that sought to give the erroneous impression that an actual public event held in Enugu on the said day.
“We wish to state our position very clearly against any group that would like to cash in on the desperation of scrupulous politicians to make some quick buck at the expense of IPOB that total humiliation awaits them. The minds of our people are made up, they only listen and understand the raw truth coming from IPOB and no other. The rant of these mushroom fake groups starts and ends on the pages of newspapers.
“Anybody seen meeting with Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo will be classified as a sellout and dealt with accordingly. Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze are Fulani slaves and remain so till eternity. Nnia Nwodo was appointed a minister of state twice by his Fulani masters and can never do without them. His father served the north and so also his brother Okwesilieze Nwodo, who is presently living rent-free in one of Atiku Abubakar’s houses in Abuja. So, it is in their family interest that Biafrans vote in 2019.
“The global family of IPOB condemns the frivolous statement credited to Nnia Nwodo and his group of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu asking people not to listen to IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott come 2019 general election.
“The one and only IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, decided to boycott every election in Biafraland as far back as 2015 when Nnia Nwodo was nursing the ambition to become Enugu State governor, not even Ohanaeze leadership. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu it is apt to note, is as consistent as the Northern Star.
2019: Buhari risks losing 5.5m votes in Imo, Ogun, Zamfara
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the outcome of its primaries may cost President Muhammadu Buhari votes in Imo, Ogun and Zamfara states in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.
The governors of the three states, Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) have been locked in a running battle with the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the conduct of primaries and submission of lists of the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections in their respective states. Though the governors have not publicly declared that they will work against the president during the election, there are indications that they will likely to work against the party’s interest if the crisis is not resolved their way.
The three states are APC’s stronghold with over 5.5 million registered voters. Imo State has 1.9 million registered voters, Ogun (1.9 million), while Zamfara has 1.5 million. Buhari did not win in Imo State in the 2015 presidential election, but he made appreciable impact as he polled 133,253 votes, the highest in the South-East. He, however, won in Ogun and Zamfara states, polling 308,290 and 612,202 votes, respectively.
But, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, his chances look dim in the three states given the impasse over choice of governorship candidates. Okorocha, Amosun and Yari had anointed their likely successors ahead of the party’s primaries, but the powerplay between them and the Oshiomhole-led National Working Council (NWC) saw their choices losing out in the primaries.
The Imo State governor opted for his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, but was knocked out by the senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodinma. Amosun’s preferred candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives, was edged out by Chief Dapo Abiodun.
The case of Zamfara State is peculiar as the party was barred by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly elections over its failure to conduct primaries within the stipulated timeframe. Despite the disqualification, the party, it was gathered, forwarded the name of Dr. Dauda Lawal as its governorship candidate instead of Governor Yari’s choice and state Commissioner for Finance, Mukhtar Shehu.
The governors have not hidden their frustrations over the inability of their preferred choices to make the list and made last minutes move to persuade President Buhari to wade into the matter, but were not successful. And with yesterday as the last day for parties to submit lists of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the electoral commission, there is the possibility that they may dump the party or remain but show indifference to the President’s re-election bid.
An indication to this emerged on Thursday, when Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, claimed that that the party under Oshiomhole has lost five million voters. The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that the leadership of the APC under Oshiomhole has fuelled and protests across the country, resulting to loss of voters ahead of the 2019 general elections. Amosun, on his part, vowed that Oshiomhole’s plot to foist gangsters on the state and hand over the patrimony of Ogun State to a rapacious and expansionist South-West gang would be firmly resisted.
The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for information, Dayo Oduneye, in reaction to Oshiomhole’s claim that he would not sell his conscience, is said to be pondering his next political move. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the governor held series of meetings between Thursday and yesterday with his supporters, who are insisting that he should jettison APC for another platform despite being handed a senatorial ticket. Okorocha, who also has APC’s senatorial ticket is equally said to be mulling dumping the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with his supporters though he has denied that.
The outbursts and threat by the governors, notwithstanding, the APC national leadership maintained that there was no going back on the list of candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly election that was processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to INEC’s guidelines.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this in a statement on Thursday, clarifying the conflicting interpretations that greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among party members in Rivers State chapter. The statement titled “Re: Supreme Court Ruling on Rivers APC” said the Supreme Court’s verdict had nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state and the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole remained inviolate.
It was however silent on the gubernatorial candidature in Zamfara and Imo states. But as the APC’s leadership prepares for the worse should the governors announce their exit from the party, a chieftain of the Buhari Support Group, Osita Okechukwu, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said whatever they will come up with, will have no impact on the President’s chance in the election. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), said those who are going to vote for Buhari will do so on the basis of his performance and not on the directive of the governors.
He said: “President Buhari should be commended for not interfering in the process of the party’s primaries. That shows that he is a true democrat. Though some people were aggrieved over the outcome, I will tell you that nobody is leaving the party.
“In Ogun State for example, Governor Amosun and his people are not fighting the President, but the process the led to the emergence of the party’s candidate, so Okorocha was wrong to say that the party has lost five million votes. “I can assure you that Nigerians appreciate what the President has done in the area of infrastructure across the country, and a majority of those who are going to vote during the election will vote for Buhari because of this and not because of the governors.
