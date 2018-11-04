The evergreen tree that flourishes continually

The Psalm 1:1-3 says: ‘’Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly nor standeth in the way of sinners nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful…he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper’’.

Brethren, it is the Lord’s desire that we be taught on how to receive blessings, and the consequences of sin. From the text above, the reward for the righteous is clearly stated.

We are informed that while happiness is the lot of the righteous, the sinners shall not go unpunished. If we can avoid the entanglement of the ungodly who is desperately wicked, and the scornful, who turns revelations and existence of the invisible world to ridicule, we shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water.

We shall have the rivers of pardon, rivers of grace, promises, protection, provisions, healing, and constant communication with our Lord Jesus Christ.

The man, who delights in the words of God, obeys His commandment, exercises patience in times of suffering, faithful in the period trial, and joy in the hour of prosperity shall never wither. He will neither loose his beauty, nor shall his fruitfulness, and whatever he does prosper. He is blessed in the morning, and in the evening.

He is always happy; he is like those evergreen trees that are continually flourishing. Are you righteous, or living in the consciousness of heaven?

Is there anything you think you are missing in the world today as a result of your righteousness, and holiness? Are you under any threat, or fear of loosing your job in the place work as a result of your truthfulness, and fear of God? I want to assure, and comfort you all that God will not abandon you. He will defend, and preserve you.

Isaiah 3v10 ‘’say to the righteous, that it shall be well with him; for they shall eat the fruit of their doings’’.

Surely, there may be trial, and challenges, but it shall be well with the righteous. The Lord will surely manifest power. He is the omnipotent, the omnipresent, the omniscient God.

In all circumstance, the righteous shall eat the fruit of his work. Lev. 26v3-4 ‘’if ye walk in my statutes, and keep my commandments, and do them; then I will give you rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruits’’.

God has made a devine provision for the righteous from the time of creation, till now. There is no doubt this. In the covenant of blessings God has with the righteous, He promised to bestow on them abundance of blessings, as long as they remain obedient, and faithful to Him as the almighty God.

