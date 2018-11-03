Perspectives
The pathetic delusions of Yinka Odumakin
Any regular reader of Yinka Odumakin’s column cannot but marvel at the dexterity with which he casts himself as the lead actor in every drama. You must, however, give the magical point man of latter day Afenifere (at least we saw Odumakin function in that direction with President Jonathan’s campaign group in the 2015 elections) some credit. He is a riveting, even spell binding story teller. Were he, to have in place of political merchandising, tried his hands at fiction, Odumakin would surely have earned for himself honour as a best-selling author. Odumakin’s talents, which I saw him exhibit when we both campaigned for Mr Jimi Agbaje in 2007 were on display once again. For the avoidiance of doubt, I am not an Asiwaju’s man but I hate young or old men ,who in their time of need crawl to a man desperately for help but repay such magnanimity through malicious criticism and denigration of their benefactor. Every human being has his or her fault.
There is nothing wrong in criticizing anyone we think will be better off by our criticism and for that matter, leaders like Asiwaju Tinubu can only stand focused by our constructive criticism. However when it becomes the character of some individuals to denigrate anyone strong enough to resist their political merchandising like the point man of Afenifere has chosen to do agaist Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, it is nothing but deceit. How many times has Yinka Odumakin criticised the acute prolifigacy committed with funds budgeted for security but expended on 2015 elections? The only reason why Odumakin is embarking on his present deceit is the 2019 Presidential elections,which has pitched the interest of Asiwaju Tinubu for Buhari against that of “Afenifere” for Atiku How lucky is Odumakin for God to have used Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to sponsor him on a medical trip abroad a decade and a half ago, which saved his left hand from amputation.
Thus, he is very fortunate to be able to use the same hand today to inflict his largely fictive and unsubstantiated tales on readers week after week, when scores of infinitely more disciplined and serious writers are seeking to contribute their quota to quality public discourse through concise articles that demonstrate respect for facts, logic and basic decency.
Odumakin cites word for word, quotes dating back to almost two decades ago, which he attributes to diverse persons (mostly dead) without stating the contexts in which such utterances were made or even where and when. With such ‘sharp’ memory,he could not remember to put down in few words how his left hand was rescued from amputation in addition to other goodies benfitted by his ‘activist’ family from Tinubu. Like the famous James Bond, Yinka Odumakin plays a key role in every drama of his own making.
More than a dozen books have been published, for instance, by various participants in the struggle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won fair and square by the late Chief MKO Abiola. Not in a single one of these publications by some of the most credible and prominent actors in the events of that momentous period in our history does Yinka Odumakin’s name feature even as an obscure footnote on the pages of history.
Yet, every week, Odumakin massages his own ego in his column posing falsely as a frontline member of the opposition against continued military rule in the aftermath of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election. Of course, no one can deny him of his entitlement to an exaggerated sense of self importance. In his characteristic deceitful manner, Odumakin used the issue of the Lagos State governorship primaries of the APC with the clear aim of shooting down perceived opposition to the Afenifere’s alliance for Political trading with Atiku Campaign Organisation, as it was in 2015 when they endorsed the then President Jonathan.
One would ordinarily have been tempted to simply ignore Odumakin’s mischievous antics. However, it is important to let him know sometimes that he cannot always get away with the perpetration of deliberate falsehood. It is amusing that Odumakin thought that he can use the APC Lagos State Primary election to whip up sentiment against those they perceive may spoil the market for Afenifere in the 2019 political ‘stock exchange’ with Atiku Campaign Organisation. In Odumakin’s fictive universe, statements can be loosely made and quotes attributed without reference to substantiating facts or verifiable evidence. His prime rule of engagement seems to be simply: Once Odumakin has asserted it, it is the gospel truth.
Thus, he merely asserts that he once heard Tinubu declare that “Eko fe lo sun” (Lagos wants to sleep) when the latter got up from his seat to go to bed. He does not tell us when or where this statement was made and who were his witnesses. It is because of this kind of slovenly and lazy journalistic writing that many serious minds, particularly scholars, treat newspaper analyses with disdain and condescension believing they mostly lack analytic rigor, logical vigor or philosophical depth as Odumakin’s columns so vividly demonstrate. As far as Odumakin is concerned, Tinubu rode to power as governor of Lagos State in 1999 “largely on account of his association with NADECO abroad”.
He forgets conveniently that Tinubu not only associated with NADECO abroad from the margins but was at the very centre of the struggle to actualise the June 12 mandate being one of the closest associates of the late Chief MKO Abiola. It was a struggle to which he committed his time, energy and resources and one which endeared him to the teeming masses of the south west. Odumakin with audacious recklessness bordering on megalomania boasts that he “put together the first jingle Tinubu had on TV which I composed from one of the popular songs the struggle field (sic) which I had to work with Tinubu doing some voice over”. As far as we know.prior to the harvest of Naira during Jonathan’s 2015 campaign, he has no stake in the media as scores of media practitioners who I know are notable associates of Asiwaju Tinubu.
Odumakin is certainly not fit to untie the sandals of any single one of these disciplined professionals. They include Dele Alake, Tunji Bello, Segun Babatope, Bayo Onanuga, Dapo Olorunyomi, Femi Ojudu, Kunle Ajibade, Segun Ayobolu, Sunday Dare, Kayode Komolafe, Sam Omatseye and Louis Odion among many others. So was it Odumakin’s pedestrian and juvenile sole jingle that won Tinubu the governorship of Lagos Satte in 1999? He must be either totally demented or living in a fool’s paradise.
It is unfortunate that in his desperation to demean Tinubu, Odumakin creates the impression that respected Afenifere chieftains such as Chief Abraham Adesanya and Chief Ayo Adebanjo among others were deceitful and dishonest in taking certain decisions, which is a very serious assault on the hard earned reputations of these revered statesmen. For instance, Odumakin insinuates that Engineer Funsho Williams actually won the AD governorship primaries but the Afenifere chieftains fraudulently did Tinubu a favour by declaring Tinubu the winner of the intra party polls. This is most regrettable and leaves one with no other conclusion that Afenifere wants Tinubu down for refusing to continue paying for the favour of ‘rigging out’ illustrious Engr Funso Williams for Tinubu.
Great Yoruba leaders indeed. There is no need responding to all the self aggrandising stories about himself that Odumakin regales his readers with. After all, what is the electoral value of this political neophyte masquerading as a giant? Here is a Yinka Odumakin who was Jimmy Agbaje’s spokesman in the latter’s quest for Lagos State governorship on the platform of the DPN in 2007. The story of how he recklessly handled the finances of the campaign and his general hedonistic disposition during the period is yet to be told. I am an eyewitness. In 2011, he was spokesman to the Buhari/Pastor Tunde Bakare ticket, the duo lost the election and Odumakin moved on. In 2015, Odumakin made 180 degree turn and became errand boy of former President Goodluck Jonathan campaign. The story will soon be told. Once his candidate loses, he will move on like the vulture seeking new fields of carrion. Odumakin stands for nothing, he holds no principles sacred. Thus, he can fall for anything no matter how demeaning and despicable. How unfortunate!
* Awonuga wrote in from Lagos
Perspectives
Buhari, travel ban and the Nigerian project
One of the issues that dominated the political space in the past few weeks is the travel ban on 50 Nigerians by the Federal Government. This is a fall out of the Executive Order 6 (EO6) recently signed by President Buhari as part of instruments to tighten the noose on looters that virtually brought Nigeria to its knees by massive corruption. Naturally, there had been a lot of noise about the propriety or otherwise of the ban on this group of people who had been most uncomfortable with the policies and programmes of this administraton. Curiously, the said list had been a matter of conjecture as the government has not made the list public. What it did was to hand it over to the appropriate agencies of government for implementation.
On such a sensitive matter, it is unsurprising that Nigerians are divided, depending on who is speaking about the development. For some of our elite, especially those who had one thing or the other to do with the corridors of power recently, it is absurd. And for ordinary Nigerians who have had to bear the brunt of corruption, maladministration and bad leadership, the travel ban is in order. It was therefore unsurprising that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again kicked against the travel ban almost as soon as the policy was made public, apparently against the backdrop of the backlash that greeted the list.
The position of the party is that the ban was targeted mainly at its members. For the PDP, such a funny position is not unexpected given its antecedents on op-position that has always kicked against every move made by this administration to tackle corruption. But, how do we place some of our elite who naturally should be partners against corruption, but kick against every attempt to battle the menace? Curiously, these are the same set of people who either collaborated to bring us to the level we are or watched as our commonwealth was been stolen before their very eyes under the PDP administration, which many today refer to as the years of the locust.
For the PDP, it is natural that they are the wailing wailers because there is no way the sword of Damocles of the anticorruption fight will not hit them as President Buhari has always blamed the PDP for mismanaging the nation’s resources. Would it not have been crazy to overlook 16 years of massive corruption that the party was in power, at a time we made so much from oil? Didn’t PDP members own up to more than half of the humongous money both in naira and other foreign currencies retrieved from them by this administration? The good thing about it all is that the Buhari administration is doing well in the fight to recover stolen wealth, one of the promises it made to Nigerians in 2015. Critics may condemn some of the strategies employed by this administration, but the message to all is that this administration remains committed to that which is promised.
It is even commendable that the court of law has validated what the opposition cried against, which is a pointer that this government is on track. Those who feel aggrieved by the E06 nay travel ban have also been given a window of opportunity to approach the court if they feel their rights have been trampled upon.
Thankfully, some members of the opposition some time ago approached the court over the publication of their names on the looters’ list. The position of the court on the matter has even vindicated this government of any wrong doing. In our recent history, the war against corruption has never been fought this way it’s been done by the present administration because there is no doubt that the PDP serially raid Nigeria for close to two decades. It is therefore an uncommon battle that this administration is fighting in view of the fact that corruption remains our greatest enemy today. It is also not an accident that all manner of innuendoes are been thrown at the Buhari government for facing the battle with so much energy.
This is quite so when considered the quantum of resources in the hands of those whose are been targeted by the government for prosecution. Such people will go to any length and use all means to thwart whatever means government is using, not minding the cost involved to keep what they stole from our collective patrimony. What is however gratifying is that the Buhari administration has not slowed down a bit despite our closeness to the next elections. In the recent past, the anticorruption agencies are always quick to apply the brakes whenever election is approaching for fear of losing election. This was a major feature of the feeble efforts put into fighting corruption, if any, in the sixteen years of the PDP, not so for President Buhari.
That he has demonstrated that the fight against corruption must go on despite his second term bid is legendary and has shown he is a leader for now and the future. This is what separates him from his adversaries who have or would want to rule Nigeria, but would not want to discuss corruption which we either kill or left to kill us and the unborn generation. The Buhari we know has taken up the anti-corruption gauntlet and would not drop it for anything, as he has shown since he came on board as President in 2015. Thankfully, Nigerian will not allow themselves to be articulated back to the era when stealing is not corruption. Never, again.
●Umohinyang, a lawyer lives in Lagos.
Perspectives
Shi’ites: Before we create another monster
After the December 2015 clash between the military and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of the IMN went viral. When I watched the video, the impression I had was that the group has constituted itself into a government within a government.
They have different paramilitary groups. Each of them has different uniforms, separate flags and all paraphernalia of a paramilitary group. Apart from a particular group whose members carry wooden swords, none of the groups carries arms or anything harmful. There are two men in dark glasses wearing suits standing behind their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Perhaps, they are his personal guards. Besides, there are other men who dress in a similar fashion scattered all over the expansive compound where the Shi’ites hold what looks like a rally or one of the programmes in the group’s calendar.
From my understanding of the men in suit, they are like the equivalent of Nigeria’s Department of State Security (DSS). The multitudinous groups are complemented by a very large elated crowd, who are obviously transfixed by the activities of the various paramilitary groups. Although the event appears to be entirely ceremonial lacking the firepower of breech loading rifles and machine guns often seen in a normal military parades, the Shi’ites’ paramilitary groups exhibit decorum, discipline and professionalism.
Their allegiance to their leader, who also enjoys every bit of what is going on in the joyous ambience, is not in doubt. In the said video, El-Zakzaky, gives a short address before he goes ahead to inspect a guard of honour just like heads of government do in different countries. El-Zakzaky in the video says:
“Even if a person has no knowledge of Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude of supporters and live his own life freely without any repercussions. His reason should tell him this.” Interestingly, shortly before El-Zakzaky leaves the podium to inspect the guard of honour, another group of men who also dress in paramilitary uniforms stand in front of the rostrum, raise their hands and pledge loyalty to their leader:
“Our allegiance to you El-Zakzaky!” What crossed my mind when I watched the video were: where does the money IMN use in organising such large paramilitary groups come from? What is the intent behind this? Is the training being organised in Nigeria? If yes, where are those men being trained? Have our security agents watched the video? What is their thinking? Since I am not a security agent and won’t pretend to be one, I think security agents should dissipate more energy using intelligence report to unravel what is gradually becoming Shi’ites’ uprising in the country.
My fear is that the Shi’ites may be another keg of gun powder waiting to explode if care is not taken. Religious bigotry and ethnic sentiments are already a double-edged sword piercing the soul of our nation and this explains my worry over the incessant clashes between the Shi’ites and security agents. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between the Army and the Shi’ites resulting in the killing of 35 members of the group including three sons of the sect leader, El-Zakzaky. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the sect leader lost six of his children to the incessant clashes. The December 2015 clash between the Army and the sect, also resulted in the killing of 347 sect members with many more wounded and their property destroyed.
The outcome of the panel set up by the Kaduna State government to probe the December 2015 killings shows that we have not really learnt anything regarding past religious uprisings. The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise and disrespect the law of the country and constituted authorities. But for years, politicians had encouraged the sect because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.
It was in-comprehensive for them to offend a group that has such a large numbers that is big enough to cause political damage to the ambition of politicians during elections. It is not exoteric that the same group that is now being treated as morally and socially infectious was in the past romanced by politicians who ran to its leader for support thereby lacking the political will to deal with the Shi’ites whenever they erred on.
This romance of course emboldened the sect for years. For me, the Shi’ites were on a suicide mission in December 2015 when they insisted that the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Turkur Buratai, should turn back because they were having a possession. Who cares if the Shi’ites trek from Kaduna to China provided their activities do not infringe on the rights of other citizens? Sections 38 and 40 of the constitution guarantee the group’s freedom of thought and worship, which must also be done within the confines of the law. There cannot be justification for the shutting down of a state just because a group wants to embark on religious activities. But then, the alleged shutting down of the state by the group each time its members go on religious processions appeared exaggerated as there had been contrary reports that cast doubt on such claim. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers as enumerated by the panel is a cause for concern and this is dangerous.
The panel had revealed that 347 Shi’ites were killed by the soldiers and the majority of them were given secret burial by some state government officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for disobedience to the law of the land by the sect, there should also be consequences for the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers.
Nothing much has been said in terms of identifying and prosecuting those soldiers that carried out the massacre of Shi’ites in El-Zakzaky’s compound and elsewhere in December 2015. And we may never know those government’s officials and the Major who supervised the secret burial of those Shi’ites because of vested interest. After the group was banned by the Kaduna State government on October 6, 2016, I recall that the Shi’ites were attacked twice within three days resulting in the alleged killings of some of their members again. The first attack was on October 12, 2016, at Tudun Wada area where some irate youths allegedly attacked and killed four members of the sect, burnt their property including a school. And on October 15, 2016, there was another violent attack on some members of the sect while attempting to rebuild the burnt school. Even attempt by the Shi’ites to address a press conference over these unwarranted attacks was allegedly frustrated by security agents.
If security agents had no premonition of the attack, was it also difficult for them to swiftly move in to prevent those youths who had all the time to take the laws into their hands? The timing of the attacks, which came just six days after the group was banned, could not have been a coincidence and if it was, it was a bad one, which justifiably fuelled the speculation that the state government and the police instigated the violence against the sect.
This was worsened by the disappointing position the Presidency took at the time that the December killings were purely ”military affairs.” The position I took after the pronouncement that the government did not understand the full import of Karl Marx’s evocative words that: ”religion is the opium of the people,” is now manifesting in the recent clashes between the Shi’ites and security agents, which has resulted in the killings of some members of the sect in renewed hostilities. While the government arrested El- Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.
His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. Now that his trial has begun, efforts should be made to speed it up. Keeping the man in detention for over two years before his trial started and the refusal of the government to release him after a court had said so, is a further indictment on the part of the government that it has no respect for the rule of law.
The obduracy of the Shi’ites appears to be deliberate in order to provoke the military, knowing that the soldiers will use maximum force on them. The more government falls for this ploy, the more the sect is likely to attract sympathy since it’s the obvious underdog. Unless our government is peopled by poor students of history, the 2009 extra-judicial killing of the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, is enough as a lesson. It requires wisdom and knowledge to curtail what is fast becoming the Shiites uprising instead of relying on military might. Political solution is a viable option.
Perspectives
Your marital life is a book (Part 2)
Maybe you have been unexpectedly abandoned by your living spouse, separated or divorced and you think there is no more hope of a joyful marriage. No! You are just in one chapter. There is yet another chapter. Maybe your spouse is sick and you are not enjoying your marriage or you have a troubled marriage and you are confused about your situation.
Relax. You are only in one chapter of your marital life. There is yet another chapter. “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1). “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth” (1st Peter 5:7). “No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it” (1st Corinthians 10:13).
Don’t ever interpret your current negative condition in marriage as God’s final conclusion. You have a better chapter ahead of you. As a matter of fact, there is a second edition of your marital book and you are yet to finish a chapter. Why are you drawing conclusions? “Who can speak and have it happen if the Lord has not decreed it?” (Lamentations 3:37). Patience, faith and gentleness are among the keys you need to complete the current chapter of your marital life.
You need these three and other fruits of the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). Jesus says: “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1). As a christian that you claim to be, it is very important for you to understand that your marital life is a book, which so many people are reading.
Remember that God created you for his pleasure (Psalm 100:3). What is his pleasure? That you serve him and be a blessing to others on this earth rather than a curse. It is true that we are in a wicked world where so many people may just dislike you unnecessarily despite your perceived ‘unsuccessful’ looks.
However, just as you think your marital relationship is of no value to many people, there are many others who see your relationship as a model that they intend to follow and are already following. For instance, why do you think a man or woman in a billionaire couple’s marriage would leave his or her partner and go after a dirty roadside artisan’s wife or a petty trader’s husband to commit adultery with the person? If his or her marital relationship was as successful as was being perceived in that environment, could such an ugly thing before God be happening? Don’t ever write off your marital relakos tionship because of temporary challenges you see.
Your relationship is a model to many people you do not know. Your marital relationship is a book. This book will live after you and speak well or badly of you after you are gone. “Therefore, we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us; looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him, endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider him who endured such hostility from sinners against Himself, lest you become weary and discouraged in your souls” (Hebrews 12:1-3). There are unmarried people around you who are looking forward to your marital relationship as an example of what marriage should be, and look forward to consulting you for counsel at the right time. Don’t confuse them with a change of at titude from positive to negative.
Don’t use your ungodly displays in marital relationship to discourage them about getting married. There are married people who before recently, cited your marriage to their spouses, as a good example of what a Christian marriage should be. Don’t prove them wrong by listening to Satan’s rhythm or complying with unbiblical standards. Your marital relationship is a book and whatever you are facing in marriage right now is just a chapter.
Do not rubbish your entire marital book because you met a challenging or difficult chapter. What you must do is too seek to understand your current chapter, draw closer to your creator and seek his assistance on overcoming the present difficult chapter of the book. It is true that your choice of a life partner influences how far you can go in life and that the status of your current marital relationship will determine whether or not you will remain in the same financial, spiritual and emotional status. But there is a supreme determining factor to your entire destiny. It is your personal relationship with God Almighty and your attitude towards his expectations from you as a human being.
These will in turn determine your attitude towards the status of your relationship and eventually how far you can go. God is reading the book of your marital life. If you do not write it well, I do not know who will save you from his hands. Listen to the voice of God from his word and follow his ways. Your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Atiku: APC places 4 govs, 12 chieftains on watchlist
-
Politics19 hours ago
Hot senatorial race for Saraki, Ahmed
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Aba residents fall for antics of ‘Wonder banks’
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Finnish policewoman attempts suicide after swindled by Nigerian
-
Features18 hours ago
SHOCKING REVELATION!: I raped my mum because there were no other old women around
-
Politics20 hours ago
Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
$850,000 fraud: U.S. court jails two Nigerians 95 months
-
News18 hours ago
2019: Okorocha, Amosun lose out as APC submits Uzodinma, Abiodun’s names to INEC