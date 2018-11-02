Mum & Parenting
This must be God! Parents of triplets after 20 years of marriage
It’s was moment of smile and tears of joy for the family of Pastor Promise Yohanna, Senior Pastor of Rivers of Life Church in Bauchi state when he dedicated his triplets after 20 years of marriage.
Pastor Yohanna who is from Mubi South, Adamawa State expressed happiness that his wife Mrs. Freda at the age of 50 years old was still able to give birth to triplets after 10 miscarriages in the 20 years of their marriage.
Mrs. Freda an indigene of Takum, Taraba State told New Telegraph at her residence in Guru, area of Bauchi State that she went through many terrible experiences in which she almost lost her life. The birth of the triplets according to her is a reward from God for her total dependence on him. “We’ve been married for almost 20 years; December 19th will make it exactly 20 years. After about a year of marriage, I took in but I had a miscarriage and another year, I took in again and I still had a miscarriage. I had a miscarriage for my third pregnancy and after about 7 months, I had miscarriage again.
“After that, I stayed for about five years before I took in again but I still miscarried it, it was so on and on. I had more than 10 miscarriages. I remembered that in 2014, I had another miscarriage which was twins of five months pregnancy.”
The jubilant new mother of three said that she almost died when pregnant with the twins; she went to ease herself but discovered the leg of one of her babies dangling!
According to her, she was taken to several hospitals before she later got medical help after losing a lot of blood. “One of the days while I was pregnant, I just went in to ease myself and I discovered that the leg of my baby was dangling, so we went to the Teaching Hospital but they were on strike and my doctor was out of town.
“We went to another clinic, the doctor was out of town, we went to another clinic, the doctor was nowhere to be found and I was already having trouble with one leg dangling outside. The trauma of that one was terrible, and then I was already dying.
“Eventually, we got a Doctor and he tried and tried. He discovered that while one was dangling, the other one was still alive but they were in one sack, so he was trying to see if he can save the other one. I was seriously bleeding and at the end of the day, I went into a comma and I didn’t know what happened again, it was God that preserved my life. That was the greatest experience I ever had in 20 years of marriage,” she narrated.
She informed that because of her past terrible experiences, she and her husband decided to ask God not to give them a child again pointing out that, “my husband said he didn’t want to lose me. But God in his infinite mercy made it possible for us now and instead of twins, HE brought about these triplets.” She celebrated.
According to her, although they didn’t know what was happening, they trusted God knowing fully well that it is God that gives and knows everything. Mrs. Yohanna said that they were no longer disturbed because of their predicament stating that, “as far as we were concerned, God has an assignment for us which is the ministry and we are doing.” She said her faith was strengthened when the prophecy was given that she would give birth soon.
“Last year, we were having a programme in the Church and one of our Fathers in the Lord came and told us that in the season of time, he would come back here and dedicate our child. I believed him. Lo and behold, the pregnancy came and God really helped us.”
She advised couples who have been married for long without children to be patient and wait on God because his timing is not man’s timing. “God has a plan for everybody,” she said. Adding that, “they should know that delay is denial, so they should wait patiently for the Lord. HE that did it for us, will do it for them in Jesus name,” she said.
Mrs. Yohanna enthusiastically informed that her children dedication was great and wonderful because the number of people that came were overwhelming. “We were so surprised, the whole place was filled up and it was like, wow, so all these people gathered because of the triplets or because of us, I really give glory to God. We were surprised; we were not expecting that kind of crowd. It was amazing.”
On his own part, Pastor Yohanna, Fred husband said, “We had pressure. The first pressure we started having was that my wife started getting worried that she has not had her children, those who have married even after her, have had their children, we were not getting any younger but older. Then apart from her, my parents could not confront us directly; my father didn’t really disturb us much but my mother pressured us much. Every time, we went to the village, she kept asking : “when would you bring my grandchildren?” At a point, I stayed away from going to the village for almost three years and after not seeing us for that long, she called to ask why we had not come. I told her that it’s because of her question which I found embarrassing. So, I told her till I have children, I won’t come.”
“She started apologizing and it was after that I started going to the village again. For some years, she stopped asking about her grandchildren but lately, she started asking again. I told her that ‘if you keep asking, I won’t come again’ and that was it. My younger ones were rude to my wife but they dared not face me directly and sometimes we charge at them. Generally, for me, it was not a serious issue but for her, it was a serious issue. She felt she needed to have children.”
“I said to myself, I am a Pastor, I have come to the point in my walk with God that my service to God is not based on what he does for me or not. I have come to the point that whether he blesses me or not, I will continue to serve him and that was the position I took. It came to the point that there was no need for us to pray or to fast for children in my life.” Pastor Yohanna, said that when his wife told him she was pregnant, he became fearful because of her past experiences. He said: “when my wife told me she was pregnant, I said wow, Praise God! When we went for scanning after two months and a Doctor discovered that my wife had three children in her womb, I shouted and said God wants to compensate us with three children after waiting for this long, almost about 20 years now, and I said, this must be God.
“I was excited actually but I was also fearful lest there would be a miscarriage and we were trusting God that it would work out. God helped us, she was able to deliver the triplets.” He cautioned couples who visit native doctors out of desperation of wanting to get children saying that “desperation doesn’t give pregnancies. As a Minister of the gospel and a Pastor, personally I detest it (people visiting native doctors). People have actually suggested that to my wife but nobody ever came to me directly, she told me about that, but we trusted in God to do it for us.
“I always say that the devil has no free gift, if he gives you anything, he will attach something to it. So, I want to discourage people from going to native doctors but what I encourage generally is to seek for prayers and medical help.”
Ethiopia’s history-making female president
It’s only a matter of time; it’s a wind that hopefully would soon blow round Africa.
With the emergence of Sahle-Work Zewde, currently Africa’s only sitting female president, it is safe to conclude that the women are ready to take over the reins of power from the menfolk.
With half of the cabinet posts reserved for women, it’s a confirmation that the power dynamics are shifting in Africa.
The election of Zewde has been enthusiastically greeted in Ethiopia and beyond, raising hopes among advocates for gender equality in Ethiopia.
The 68-year-old woman was unanimously approved by the Ethiopian parliament, Thursday last week to replace Mulatu Teshome, who had resigned unexpectedly a day earlier.
While the position of president is largely ceremonial, it carries important symbolic weight and social influence.
At her swearing-in ceremony in parliament, Zewde said she planned to raise the issue of female empowerment non-stop over her six-year term. “I know today I have said a lot about female empowerment, but expect me to be even more vocal in the coming years about female rights and equality,” she promised.
Also in her inaugural speech, Zewde emphasised the need to promote peace: “I urge you all to uphold our peace, in the name of a mother, who is the first to suffer from the absence of peace.”
Following Zewde’s appointment, accolades and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from the African Union (AU), the United Nations, (UN) and the European Union (EU), as well as other international organisations and leaders around the world.
Her former boss, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, congratulated Zewde and Ethiopia: “The African continent is leading the way in showcasing that women’s engagement and leadership are crucial to lasting peace.”
Zemedeneh Negatu, global chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund LLC, tweeted, “in just one week, the power dynamics in Ethiopia have been historically re-balanced: 50% female cabinet appointed, and yesterday, the first female president in our history. What an amazing time!”
Nahu Senay Girma, a prominent Ethiopian women’s rights activist, said that: “We are ecstatic; we have reached 50-50 ministerial positions. We believe this is the icing on the cake, she (the president) is prominent as well.”
A young Ethiopian woman added: “I got really excited about what happened, it represents me, it represents the young women, it presents my mum, my sisters and it is really a happy moment for Ethiopian women and everybody.”
Who is Sahle-Work Zewde?
An experienced diplomat and softly-spoken, veteran technocrat, she has worked in the diplomatic circles for more than three decades.
Born in the capital of Addis Ababa, Zewde attended university in France. After graduating, she served as Ethiopia’s ambassador to France, Djibouti, Senegal and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional trade bloc in East Africa.
Prior to her appointment as president, she was the UN’s top official at the AU. She is fluent in English and French as well as Amharic, Ethiopia’s official working language.
Before now, a handful of African countries have in the recent past been led by female presidents with executive powers, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Liberia (2006-18) and Joyce Banda in Malawi (2012-2014).
In search of helping hands
There is hardship in the land. Yet, women appear to have the magic wand to deal with the situation. The men, however, seem to be cashing in, but timid in their approach. How is this playing out? Blessing Edet tells the story
Young men are now on the prowl for financially stable women to bear children for them. Unlike in the past when men didn’t mind about the status of the ladies, they are more concerned as the tide is swinging. Labour market used to be dominated by men but today, women are displacing men in what used to be a male dominated area.
In a chat with about 12 people, they believe that more ladies are getting employed in corporate organizations than men. This, on one hand, is a positive development for women rights and empowerment. On the other hand, there is a social disadvantage for both young men and women who want to start a family.
According to Tola Samuel, data analyst, traditionally and naturally, one of the major ways a man stamps his authority in the home is via his financial power. It means that for a young man to get married he needs to be gainfully employed.
Unfortunately, nowadays, he said youth’s unemployment rate is on the rise which would even make it more difficult for them to be assertive as responsible men and husbands.
According to New Telegraph’s findings, some group of unemployed men now go about looking for ladies who are gainfully employed and over ripe for marriage to impregnate. In most cases they do it with the consent of the ladies. This is common among men who are in their thirties that no longer have the patience to get a job before settling down. They are desperately in need of a child. Hence, they turn to a lady who is also in her thirties mostly late thirties and mid forties, and upwardly-mobile but not yet married and desperately in need of a child.
For Lekan Adetiba(not real name) a graduate security man, the lady must be financially buoyant, not necessarily a millionaire but enough income to take care of their child or children in some cases. “I am a 37 years old business administration graduate. I graduated seven years ago and still searching for a good job. I tried all I could to get a decent job, I even got trained by the side so as to be self employed but no financial assistance, no matter how small to start my business. So I took up this security job three years ago,” he said. Adetiba who earns N35,000 as his salary said he dare not dream of marriage yet, so he approached a lady whom he had studied for sometime in the place where he is the security man, certain that the lady had no man in her life. Luck smiled on him as the lady agreed to the arrangement. “She agreed to take care of the pregnancy till he would be ready for me. Once in a while, I support the up keep of the child- a baby girl,” he said.
Bello Lawal, told New Telegraph that he was pushed to the wall when he searched for a job for four years after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). “I searched for white collar jobs but to no avail. I studied Agriculture and tried getting loans from micro-finance banks to start my poultry or fish farm business but I didn’t get because I had nothing to use as collateral. I was 32 at the time and desperate and there was no sign that I would make it in life. I am someone who loves children and I thought about having my own someday.”
“Luckily for me I was introduced to Angela (not real name) who was also in need of a child as age was not on her side. Angela was 34 years old. I agreed because I was also in need of a child and knew that she was capable of taking care of our child because she had a lucrative business. We gave birth to a lovely girl.”
“We were not romantically attached at first but two years after our first child I was able to get some money to start my business. I started becoming more responsible for the child’s upkeep. One thing led to another and today, we are happily married with three kids. Honestly it isn’t something I was proud of as a man. I did it out of desperation.” He said
In a similar vein, Michael Esosa said, “If I see a rich lady who is in need of a child, I will readily impregnate her. I’m optimistic that one day, God will bless me but what if I’m close to 50 years of age by then? I need to get my life moving and one of the best ways is to have a child. This year I will be 33. My father had me when he was 27, so what am I waiting for? Job or no job, whether I am ready or not, I must have a child before I clock 35,” he said.
A Lagos based woman in her early 40’s who spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying that she has been involved in matchmaking for the past five years. In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, she said, “I hook up men and women who want children of their own but for one reason or the other they haven’t been able to get married. For the guys, they complain they want children but they have no money to settle down. For the ladies who are doing well financially, they complain that they have no man to call their own. In our world, men do the proposing but these women unfortunately meet the wrong type of men who only sleep with them, use them and leave under the guise of marriage.”
Asked if she is proud of what she does, she said, “I am providing service to people who need it. This isn’t prostitution in any form so I don’t feel guilty. In fact money isn’t exchanging hands here. I do it for free.”
New Telegraph gathered that this is becoming a common practice among the youth due to societal and family pressure. These people see their mates happily married and they also want to do same. Since one of the main reasons for marriage is procreation, they (men) don’t want to miss out in both ways. They are ready to impregnate any lady, who they know has the financial wherewithal to take care of their child without bothering them for financial assistance, hoping to make it later in life. That way, they ease the pressure and get fulfilled.
Getting rid of the bitterness
Accept the Facts
A single parent has no other choice but to take the responsibility that comes along with their double-duty role, regardless of the circumstances that surrounded becoming a single parent (besides, you don’t have time to live in denial land). Taking responsibility in single parenting means:
Getting rid of the bitterness you have for your circumstances and the blame you have for yourself or the other parent.
Not allowing yourself to feel guilty for things that are out of your control but only for those things that you know you can and should change.
Accepting that there will be more difficulties you’ll encounter being a single parent, like having the pressure to be the sole provider or the limited amount of time you’ll have left over for a social life or for focusing on yourself. You have to always be solution-oriented rather than dwelling on the problems or whining about them.
Losing the self-pity and replacing it with a feeling of empowerment for what you are capable of doing as just one person.
Time Management
The majority of your time must be given to your children. It’s simply unfair to a child who already lacks a second parent to have other priorities that come first. A single parent’s biggest struggle is typically financially, which means juggling a job, sometimes two or three, while still spending a lot of quality time with the children. You have to stay organized, live and breathe by a schedule and always be prepared for anything.
• Don’t Try to be Both Parents
If you’re a single mother of a boy, you understand the nuances of trying to teach your male child how to become a man. If you’re a single father of a girl, you know how frustrating it is to discuss menstruation or to talk to her about boys. While you may feel like you have to be both mother and father to your children, it is, in theory, pretty impossible. There are certain innate things that mothers and fathers can offer their children individually, a lot of it simply due to the nature of the sexes.
Rather than thinking in terms of replacing whichever parent is missing, you have to do two things. First, focus on what skills and wisdom you can individually offer your child. Second, find someone in your life or your child’s life of the opposite sex who can serve as a sort of proxy for the missing adult (and not necessarily a boyfriend or girlfriend). Maybe it’s your child’s grandfather who can give your son good examples of what it means to be a man, or your daughter’s female basketball coach who can serve as a mentor. Make sure you have a strong support network in your child’s life which may fill the void of a missing parent. Even move in with your parents if possible. The more quality people your child has in your life beside you, the better they will fare.
• Be Realistic about the Other Parent
Depending on how you came to be a single parent and how involved the other parent may or may not be, you always have to be realistic about the situation, especially with the children. Parents who are simply distant figures in the child’s life don’t matter at all if they’re not involved.
A primary single parent can’t force the other parent to be an active parent and shouldn’t force a child to be in their estranged parent’s life if the parent doesn’t want to be involved. As a single parent, you should always do what you need to do to protect your child first.
