This must be God! Parents of triplets after 20 years of marriage

It’s was moment of smile and tears of joy for the family of Pastor Promise Yohanna, Senior Pastor of Rivers of Life Church in Bauchi state when he dedicated his triplets after 20 years of marriage.

Pastor Yohanna who is from Mubi South, Adamawa State expressed happiness that his wife Mrs. Freda at the age of 50 years old was still able to give birth to triplets after 10 miscarriages in the 20 years of their marriage.

Mrs. Freda an indigene of Takum, Taraba State told New Telegraph at her residence in Guru, area of Bauchi State that she went through many terrible experiences in which she almost lost her life. The birth of the triplets according to her is a reward from God for her total dependence on him. “We’ve been married for almost 20 years; December 19th will make it exactly 20 years. After about a year of marriage, I took in but I had a miscarriage and another year, I took in again and I still had a miscarriage. I had a miscarriage for my third pregnancy and after about 7 months, I had miscarriage again.

“After that, I stayed for about five years before I took in again but I still miscarried it, it was so on and on. I had more than 10 miscarriages. I remembered that in 2014, I had another miscarriage which was twins of five months pregnancy.”

The jubilant new mother of three said that she almost died when pregnant with the twins; she went to ease herself but discovered the leg of one of her babies dangling!

According to her, she was taken to several hospitals before she later got medical help after losing a lot of blood. “One of the days while I was pregnant, I just went in to ease myself and I discovered that the leg of my baby was dangling, so we went to the Teaching Hospital but they were on strike and my doctor was out of town.

“We went to another clinic, the doctor was out of town, we went to another clinic, the doctor was nowhere to be found and I was already having trouble with one leg dangling outside. The trauma of that one was terrible, and then I was already dying.

“Eventually, we got a Doctor and he tried and tried. He discovered that while one was dangling, the other one was still alive but they were in one sack, so he was trying to see if he can save the other one. I was seriously bleeding and at the end of the day, I went into a comma and I didn’t know what happened again, it was God that preserved my life. That was the greatest experience I ever had in 20 years of marriage,” she narrated.

She informed that because of her past terrible experiences, she and her husband decided to ask God not to give them a child again pointing out that, “my husband said he didn’t want to lose me. But God in his infinite mercy made it possible for us now and instead of twins, HE brought about these triplets.” She celebrated.

According to her, although they didn’t know what was happening, they trusted God knowing fully well that it is God that gives and knows everything. Mrs. Yohanna said that they were no longer disturbed because of their predicament stating that, “as far as we were concerned, God has an assignment for us which is the ministry and we are doing.” She said her faith was strengthened when the prophecy was given that she would give birth soon.

“Last year, we were having a programme in the Church and one of our Fathers in the Lord came and told us that in the season of time, he would come back here and dedicate our child. I believed him. Lo and behold, the pregnancy came and God really helped us.”

She advised couples who have been married for long without children to be patient and wait on God because his timing is not man’s timing. “God has a plan for everybody,” she said. Adding that, “they should know that delay is denial, so they should wait patiently for the Lord. HE that did it for us, will do it for them in Jesus name,” she said.

Mrs. Yohanna enthusiastically informed that her children dedication was great and wonderful because the number of people that came were overwhelming. “We were so surprised, the whole place was filled up and it was like, wow, so all these people gathered because of the triplets or because of us, I really give glory to God. We were surprised; we were not expecting that kind of crowd. It was amazing.”

On his own part, Pastor Yohanna, Fred husband said, “We had pressure. The first pressure we started having was that my wife started getting worried that she has not had her children, those who have married even after her, have had their children, we were not getting any younger but older. Then apart from her, my parents could not confront us directly; my father didn’t really disturb us much but my mother pressured us much. Every time, we went to the village, she kept asking : “when would you bring my grandchildren?” At a point, I stayed away from going to the village for almost three years and after not seeing us for that long, she called to ask why we had not come. I told her that it’s because of her question which I found embarrassing. So, I told her till I have children, I won’t come.”

“She started apologizing and it was after that I started going to the village again. For some years, she stopped asking about her grandchildren but lately, she started asking again. I told her that ‘if you keep asking, I won’t come again’ and that was it. My younger ones were rude to my wife but they dared not face me directly and sometimes we charge at them. Generally, for me, it was not a serious issue but for her, it was a serious issue. She felt she needed to have children.”

“I said to myself, I am a Pastor, I have come to the point in my walk with God that my service to God is not based on what he does for me or not. I have come to the point that whether he blesses me or not, I will continue to serve him and that was the position I took. It came to the point that there was no need for us to pray or to fast for children in my life.” Pastor Yohanna, said that when his wife told him she was pregnant, he became fearful because of her past experiences. He said: “when my wife told me she was pregnant, I said wow, Praise God! When we went for scanning after two months and a Doctor discovered that my wife had three children in her womb, I shouted and said God wants to compensate us with three children after waiting for this long, almost about 20 years now, and I said, this must be God.

“I was excited actually but I was also fearful lest there would be a miscarriage and we were trusting God that it would work out. God helped us, she was able to deliver the triplets.” He cautioned couples who visit native doctors out of desperation of wanting to get children saying that “desperation doesn’t give pregnancies. As a Minister of the gospel and a Pastor, personally I detest it (people visiting native doctors). People have actually suggested that to my wife but nobody ever came to me directly, she told me about that, but we trusted in God to do it for us.

“I always say that the devil has no free gift, if he gives you anything, he will attach something to it. So, I want to discourage people from going to native doctors but what I encourage generally is to seek for prayers and medical help.”

