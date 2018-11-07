Sports
Three athletes represent Nigeria at Triathlon tourney
Three athletes will represent Nigeria at the maiden edition of the West Africa Triathlon Championship, which will take place in Accra, Ghana from November 9 to 11.
The athletes – Perelate Gbagi, Williams Gbekemiye and Joy Tonjor – were in camp for two weeks and are expected to do the country proud at the championship, which will bring together the best triathletes from the subregion.
The championship will be a sprint race – 750m swim, 20k bike and five kilometre run for women and men. Also, there will be an ITU Community Course for the officials of the race
The host, who are organising the championship in conjunction with the Africa Triathlon Union, will provide accommodation and feeding for four athletes throughout the duration of the event.
Technical Director of the Nigeria Triathlon Union, Yinka Badare, who will lead the delegation, stated that the athletes were ready to do the country proud.
He noted that the event would be used to prepare the athletes for the Africa/Pan-Arab Duathlon Championship, which will come up in Luxor, Egypt from November 14 to 27.
“We are ready for the championship in Accra and with the training the athletes have undergone in the past few weeks will help them do well in Accra,” Badare said.
AWCON 2018: Falcons’ players lament shoddy preparations Players
Players depart for Abidjan in coat of many colours
Still in dark over bonus, allowances
The players of national women football team the Super Falcons are heading for the 2018 African Women Championship slated for Ghana later in the month but their morale is at lowest ebb if feelers from their camp is anything to go by.
The disgraceful handling of their build up to the tournament took a more disturbing turn when they headed for Abidjan for the final camping exercise in Cote d’Ivoire different colours.
The players’ appearances at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from where they headed for Abidjan on Tuesday afternoon have sparked off outrage from among many Nigerians who have berated the Nigeria Football Federation for poor handling of the welfare of the women team.
The stars were seen in different attires, unlike their male counterparts the Super Eagles who usually embark on national assignment in national colours.
The shambolic appearance of the players typified the preparation of the team ahead of the competition; this much was what New Telegraph learnt when our correspondent interacted with some of the players.
They utterly bemoaned their build up to the tournament.
A player who pleaded anonymity said one of the most disturbing things was that they did not play grade-A friendly matches ahead of the tournament. She said they were aware of how top countries like Ghana, South Africa and even Kenya played top warm-up games.
“The only friendly game we have played so far is against a male club in Nigeria and now we are going to have a camping for few days before the start of the tournament. That is not good enough for us; especially if we look at how our opponents have prepared,” she said.
However, sources in the team said that players were getting set for a showdown with the NFF over their allowances and bonus. Our correspondent learnt that critical decisions regarding their emoluments of the team had not been discussed with the players
“It has become a normal situation that they will not discuss anything with us regarding how and when they are going to pay us. We all can remember what happened two years ago when we won in Cameroon but we don’t want a repeat of that; we are hoping that before the tournament starts, they will talk to us and make sure that our money is ready. That won’t stop us from going out there and do the country proud, we will wait until we have done our job,” the player said.
However, Falcons will fly into Ghana for start of the tournament on November 14 from their latest training base in Sol Beni, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
Zenith Bank Women’s B’ball League final takes centre stage
The 14th 2018 annual Zenith Bank Basketball League ends today with the final of the Final Six competition at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.
First Bank, the defending champions of the tournament will attempt to retain the title they are used to winning year in, year out, except two seasons ago when Dolphins broke the record books to win the title.
The Elephant girls defeated Nigeria Customs only yesterday to book a place in today’s final while the other semifinal saw Dolphin defeating Mountain of Fire Ministry 57 points to 44 points to book their place in the final.
In a classification match decided also yesterday, Kaduna Angels defeated Plateau Rocks 68-51 and that means the Angels finished fifth in the Final Six while Plateau Rocks are 6th.
At the end of the third place match and the finals today, the complete picture of the final standings would have been decided.
The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, is expected to be in attendance along with other top dignitaries of the sponsors while the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Musa Kida will also be all out to witness the final of this competition.
“We are proud of the progress recorded over the years by Nigerian women in basketball over the years because many of those who made it happen for he country ant continental and global levels are products of this competition,” Amangboi said.
The winner of the tournament will go away with a cash prize of N1m, second place will win N500,000 while the third position will win N250,000.
Winner and 1st runners up will represent Nigeria at the FIBA Zone 3 Women Champions qualifiers in Cotonou between November 12th and 15th
We’ve good replacements for Uzoho – Agu
Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, has said they are spoilt for choice to replace injured first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, ahead of the African cup of Nations qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
The former national team goalkeeper said although they were going to miss the Elche of Spain goaltender, they had able replacement for the former junior international.
It would be recalled that Uzoho, who was in goal for the Super Eagles in the last three games of the qualifiers sustained an injury in his team’s 5-1 loss against Cadiz in the Spanish second division league, and was ruled out for the next four weeks thereby missing out of the national team’s duty.
Speaking in a chat with footballlive.ng, Agu said they (technical crew) already called on Enyimba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, to fill the void left by Uzoho’s ahead of the crucial AFCON qualifier against South Africa as well as the international friendly with Cranes of Uganda.
“It’s a huge loss to the senior national side. Uzoho is the number one keeper of the Super Eagles. His injury is a setback to our next two games,” Agu said.
“We at the national team wish him speedy and quick recovery. He will come back stronger and better.
“The technical crew has decided to replace Uzoho with Afelokhai who performed well for Enyimba at the CAF Confederation Cup.
“There is no cause for alarm. Theophilus will join up with Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa for the two games against South Africa and Uganda.”
