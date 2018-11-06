Thugs, aggrieved Atiku support groups’ members clash

Thugs and aggrieved members of Atiku Support Groups yesterday clashed in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The groups, known as Aggrieved Atiku Support Groups (AASG) clashed with the thugs who came to obstruct their press briefing.

The thugs, who were alleged to have come from Atiku Campaign Office, took away the banner of the groups and tried to stop them from having their press briefing at a hotel located in Wuse 11, Abuja. In the process, members of the groups scattered and later gathered again.

According to them, the thugs were sent from Atiku Campaign Office to make sure that the briefing did not hold.

However, briefing the media, Chairman of the groups, Osaratin Godspower, said they called the press conference to intimate the world with happenings in the Atiku Campaign Office. According to him, the ‘era that some persons would work and some others would eat had gone.’

He expressed disdain for the groups being referred to as mere volunteers in Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO). Speaking against the position of the leaders of APCO, the groups said: “Let it be on record that it is disparaging and the highest level of deprecatory language of such officials to disdainfully refer to Atiku support groups that have worked for him tirelessly; who have showed him unparalleled support and solidarity; who purchased the PDP presidential aspiration form for him; who have risked their lives traversing through our accidentproned roads from Yola through Abuja to Port Harcourt; who have defied the plot of PDP cabals and drummed support for Atiku across the length and breadth of Nigeria until he graciously defeated twelve other presidential aspirants and now the socalled officials in APCO have the effrontery to refer to us as mere volunteers.

“This disparaging language used to address these men and women of proven integrity has the tendency of defecting negatively, the effective mobilisation of voters for PDP towards the 2019 general election. This unguided language is uncalled for as it can water down the zeal and morale of the teeming supporters of Atiku.”

