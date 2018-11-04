News
Tinubu: I won’t work for Atiku in 2019
National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that his relationship with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is not about the 2019 elections.
In a statement by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesman, the APC leader said his relationship with Abubakar is the same as other politicians that he has met in the course of his political journey.
Rahman was reacting to a statement credited to Abba Gana, a member of the PDP board of trustees and former FCT Minister that Tinubu would work with Abubakar in 2019 because they had a lot in common.
The statement said the APC national leader has already indicated that he only supports the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in his mission to rebuild the country from the ruins of the PDP years.
The statement said, “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu indicated long ago where he stood on the matter of the 2019 elections. He has continued to say he remains firmly behind that patriot, President Buhari, in his mission to rebuild the country from the ruins of the PDP years.
IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering
…says its ban on organisation stands
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said its proscription of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo remains unchanged.
The pro Biafra group said it will continue to disrupt any public gathering by the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo anywhere in Biafraland until they resort to do what it termed the right thing.
IPOB accused Ohanaeze of issuing a fake press statement that it held an open public event during a brainstorming between it and Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and dared the apex Igbo group to hold a public event and see if it will not be disrupted.
The group also condemned statement attributed to Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, where he was quoted to have urged people to ignore IPOB’s call for no election come 2019.
In a release by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said there is no going back on the proscription of Ohanaeze and its no election stands.
Part of the statement reads: “It is important we reiterate that IPOB proscription of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo still stands and will never be rescinded. Any public gathering by Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo anywhere in Biafraland will be disrupted.
“Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo met last week Thursday at their national secretariat, Park Avenue Enugu, to brainstorm with Igbo World Assembly (IWA) on how to sabotage IPOB’s no election campaign in Biafraland. After the meeting, they issued an already prepared press statement to the media that sought to give the erroneous impression that an actual public event held in Enugu on the said day.
“We wish to state our position very clearly against any group that would like to cash in on the desperation of scrupulous politicians to make some quick buck at the expense of IPOB that total humiliation awaits them. The minds of our people are made up, they only listen and understand the raw truth coming from IPOB and no other. The rant of these mushroom fake groups starts and ends on the pages of newspapers.
“Anybody seen meeting with Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo will be classified as a sellout and dealt with accordingly. Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze are Fulani slaves and remain so till eternity. Nnia Nwodo was appointed a minister of state twice by his Fulani masters and can never do without them. His father served the north and so also his brother Okwesilieze Nwodo, who is presently living rent-free in one of Atiku Abubakar’s houses in Abuja. So, it is in their family interest that Biafrans vote in 2019.
“The global family of IPOB condemns the frivolous statement credited to Nnia Nwodo and his group of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu asking people not to listen to IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott come 2019 general election.
“The one and only IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, decided to boycott every election in Biafraland as far back as 2015 when Nnia Nwodo was nursing the ambition to become Enugu State governor, not even Ohanaeze leadership. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu it is apt to note, is as consistent as the Northern Star.
2019 Presidency: Regional groups, investors, clerics give conditions
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, some socio-cultural organisations, business and religious groups in Nigeria have drawn up a shopping list containing priority items which any presidential aspirant must be prepared to offer in exchange for the votes of the people.
The shopping list is coming ahead of a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum comprising the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Leaders Forum, Afenifere and the Middle Belt Forum. The meeting, Sunday Telegraph learnt, would enable these groups to adopt a common position on the forthcoming polls. These regional groups are also expected to endorse a common candidate for the presidential election.
Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who disclosed this, hinted that the crucial meeting would examine all the presidential candidates from the various political parties in order to make an informed choice. In an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph, Odumakin said the choice candidate must be someone who must have demonstrable capacity to unite and secure Nigeria and be favourably disposed to restructuring the country.
Odumakin said that at this period in the nation’s history, Nigeria needed a leader who has a good grasp of national and global issues, and is committed to ensuring unity, cohesion and development of every part of the country.
In separate interviews conducted by our correspondents, members of these groups state what they expect from the political parties and their candidates as the elections draw near.
Chairman of the Afenifere in Oyo State, Otunba Gbola Adetunji, said that Afenifere would continue to demand for good governance and a restructured federation as that was the key to rapid development of the country.
“Good governance is a loose term, but the major plank of good governance we stand for is restructuring. We want any government that will rule us beyond 2019 to embrace restructuring. That is what many Nigerians want in order to get our polity on the right track. That is the major demand that can sway our votes in 2019,”, Adetunji said.
Publicity Secretary of Afenifere in Oyo State, Comrade Dare Ajayi, also said that Nigeria would be the real ‘giant of Africa’ in terms of development if the forthcoming election could produce leaders who will have the courage to restructure the country.
“Any political party that is committed in totality to the development of this country is Afenifere’s choice. A party that believes in true federalism, resource control, and the state policing. Policing is a community thing, and so any party that shows commitment to implementing it will be our favourite.
“We want attention to be given to the issues on the Exclusive List. More powers should be vested in the states and local governments in the country. For instance, the issue of abattoir administration is a local government affair by the constitution. If the local governments concerned had been given the authority to control the affairs of abattoir as was the case in Bodija, the crisis that trailed it and casualties recorded might not have been experienced. There should be devolution of powers lest there be overlapping of functions and roles. Any party that takes into consideration all the above will enjoy Afenifere’s support,” Adetunji said.
In the North East, the demand of the people is to have a government that will sustain the war against insurgency and terrorism in the region. A private investor and former Special Adviser on Sports, Gara Gombe Shuaibu, said the gains made on the war against insurgency must be sustained and even scaled up. He said that though relative peace had been achieved and a lot of territories recovered by the military, there were still pockets of attacks in a few flash points. He also demanded the reconstruction and rebuilding of communities, especially those that fell under the unfortunate incidences of terrorism and insurgency.
“Also, the displaced people should be brought back to their ancestral homes. Shelters should be provided for the destitute among them. The orphans should be taken to orphanage centres across the region. Also the widows should be rehabilitated and empowered to go into small scale businesses and the rest of it.
“The other demand is to kick start the North East Development plan which is expected to last over 25 years beginning from next year. I want to see the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Act which was enacted by the National Assembly activated, to start the implementation of this 25 years’ development plan.
“There is also the need to go into societal re-orientation of the people of the region. This societal reorientation will include de- radicalization of the people of the region who have been radicalized to religion and insurgency of Boko Haram and the rest of it,” he said.
In the same vein, the Patriarch of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA}, Nigeria, and a Gombe State governorship candidate under ABP, Rev Dr. Jeremiah Gado, said the North Eastern people want a functional government; a government that works for all Nigerians not only for the state, friends and religion of the president or governor.
“A Nigeria that is governed by rule of law, justice and equity, not the whims and caprices of the one in power. A free and fair society; where there is protection of life and property; Infrastructural development, education, health, food security; return of the displaced people to their ancestral homes and compensation for them; a free trade zone and allocation of key ministries such as finance,” he said.
An industrialist, Chief Obiora Ogoh, said that given the current emasculating government policies, the business community would want a restructuring of the economic framework of the country to give Nigeria another chance at prosperity.
Ogoh said that the industrial sector will want the next governnent to take another look at the items on the Exclusive and Concurrent lists in the constitution.
“For us, the railways, the highways, waterways down to the ports should all be removed from this list, liberalized and opened up for serious commercial activities. Also, mineral resources should be removed from the lists and Decree 2, which focuses on the Land Use Act abrogated. This is the only way we can open up our country for massive economic development that meets the demands of a 21st Century country,” he said.
Ogoh argued that the current structure and policies in Nigeria perpetually subjugates the South East region and her capacity for commerce.
“If you are drilling borehole in your house and you find oil, go to your local government and they will give you approved standards and specification for operation and secure a license.
“If the five South East governors can come together, float a railway line and interconnect their city centres, they do not need any federal government. All they need to do is if the rail line crossed your land, they pay you compensation; and with the interconnectivity, they open up the region for commerce and radical economic development.
“Remove Decree 2, Land Use Act and every governor will have maximum of 90 days to sign a C-of-O. If he doesn’t do it, you sue him. In the real sense of the word, give autonomy to Local Government councils, give autonomy to Houses of Assembly, give autonomy to judiciary and pay them their money as first line charge.
“Take a look at Azumiri in Abia State; it is gateway to the Atlantic Ocean. What stops Abia states and Ebonyi state governments from developing Owerrenta? Vessels can come into the port from Port Harcourt and with tug boats, containers can swiftly be moved to Owerrenta and massive commerce will blossom in the area.
This is what restructuring is all about and this is the least we expect from next government. Restructuring is not Biafra. It is those who willfully engage in mischief that seek to deceive the public by insinuating that restructuring has anything to do with Biafra,” he said.
In a separate interview, Ambassador, World Assembly, International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES), Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, said that what Middle Belt region wants from the Federal Government is primarily security and restructuring.
His words: “First; Security in terms of allowing State and Local Government Police through constitutional amendment which also allows community policing and community defense.
“Second, restructuring -for more autonomy, budget control for increased community development and effective governance from the grassroots – with a bottom-up approach. The present governance arrangement is top-down and high handed skewed to the advantage of the current Central structure which is producing what appears more – as an imperialistic governance. This has kept the Middle Belt areas and North Central Nigeria in perpetual servitude.
“Third, strategic job creation and employment opportunities through more economic empowerment for socio-economic development.
“Fourth; there is need for adequate representation in government. The dominant effect of the tyranny of the majority on other ethnic nationalities is stifling progress for minorities. There is need for the voice of those from the Middle Belt and North Central region to be respected, rather than the paternalistic voices which the government of the day favours,” Para-Mallam said.
Ekwueme’s kinsmen protest use landslide in Oko
Vehicular and human traffics were disrupted early in the week when the women of Oko community in Orumba North Council of Anambra State blocked the Oko-Umunze Federal highway to protest the menace of sand excavation in the community.
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Orumba Federal Constituency in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, Mrs Akuabata Chinelo Nwankwo, who was at the scene also shed tears over the devastating effect of erosion within the area which has rendered families homeless and destitute.
She promised to make the erosion control and policies thereto one of her key priority when she is elected into office next year.
Mrs Nwankwo, therefore, appealed to governments at all levels to come to the aid of the community now as it was left to imagination what the situation would look like during next rainy season.
Oko, the home community of the late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme has remained legendary for the devastating effect of gully erosion cum landslides that has continued to eat up their environment, farmlands, homes, houses, churches, schools, barns, graves, sacred groves, shrines and markets.
The women led by -Mrs Maurine Izuegbunam (Isi Ada Oko)and president General of Oko Progressives Union-Cyprian Nwanmuo said the protest march cum prayers procession which kicked off 4am said they chose the prayer option when the state governor appeared to have turned his back on the community.
According to her, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project(NEWMAP) exited Oko erosion control projects sites when they asked the community to stop sand excavators from the various control sites, which was flouted.
Mrs Izuegbunam pointed out also that the audacity of the sand excavators in confronting all known constituted authority and the deafening silence of Gov Willie Obiano whose Chief of Staff was accused of appointing/empowering them as his personal revenue making window.
They noted that since the governor has abandoned the community in the last two years of the struggle, they have now volunteered to go into exile to other communities and states until when a governor who cares takes over the mantle of authority in Anambra.
Mr Nwanmuo who led the maiden protest by the community some months ago said the state’s Commissioner for Environment was forced to visit the excavation sites where he ordered them to stop. Sadly, they brazenly countered him to his face, brandishing an empowering letter allegedly from the Chief of Staff to the Governor.
“That was all we heard about the action of the state government…”, And these excavators even went further to arrest and detain the Oko community leaders for daring them.
The women who came on the prayer procession alongside their children, fowls, other domestic animals said they would proceed on exile therefrom at once.
They therefore called on the federal government and NEWMAP to use all the instruments of power and authority to instill sanity in Oko, as the ravaging erosion and landslides have decimated their homelands rendering some homeless.
