Titi Mike-Adenuga over the moon as she adds another year

Beautiful graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Titilola Joyce, who happens to be the apple of the eye of one of the richest men in the country, billionaire owner of communication giant, Globacom, Otunba Mike Adenuga, no doubt is one personality who is blessed with so much at her disposal as she has access to whatever money can buy.

However, she sees no pleasure in going on a voyage of painting the town red and making her face a regular one at parties; rather, the mother of two, just like her husband, prefers to live a life where she’s restricted to her shell and steps out only when it is considered very important.

However, with her great looks and enviable sense of style, Titi, no doubt holds her own whenever she decides to mingle and that explains why she is pitched among respected ladies in the society.

Meanwhile, these are indeed great times for the ageless beauty, Titi, as she recently added another year to her days on earth. Although, drums were not rolled out for celebration but the obvious fact is that a personality of Titi’s calibre could not have her special day, like a birthday anniversary without making it memorable.

