Titi Mike-Adenuga over the moon as she adds another year
Beautiful graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Titilola Joyce, who happens to be the apple of the eye of one of the richest men in the country, billionaire owner of communication giant, Globacom, Otunba Mike Adenuga, no doubt is one personality who is blessed with so much at her disposal as she has access to whatever money can buy.
However, she sees no pleasure in going on a voyage of painting the town red and making her face a regular one at parties; rather, the mother of two, just like her husband, prefers to live a life where she’s restricted to her shell and steps out only when it is considered very important.
However, with her great looks and enviable sense of style, Titi, no doubt holds her own whenever she decides to mingle and that explains why she is pitched among respected ladies in the society.
Meanwhile, these are indeed great times for the ageless beauty, Titi, as she recently added another year to her days on earth. Although, drums were not rolled out for celebration but the obvious fact is that a personality of Titi’s calibre could not have her special day, like a birthday anniversary without making it memorable.
Kriz David consolidates on ambition, launches ‘smart government’
Another electioneering year is just at the corner, where Nigerians will have the opportunity to elect new sets of leaders at various levels. It is on this premise, interested individuals have been signifying their intentions in various elective positions, and among these people is Delta State-born, Dr. Kriz David, who is pursuing his presidential ambition on the platform of Liberation Movement Party. As part of activities to attract the people to his idea of how governance should be, Kriz, an amiable, unassuming and zealous personality recently launched a book titled, Smart Government.
Presenting the book to the general public on Saturday, 27th of October, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, Kriz, a philanthropist and a lover of God said Smart Government is the preferred future that has eluded Nigeria for the past 58 years. And he has identified the five unimpeachable steps that Nigeria should take to become a great and prosperous nation.
According to the presidential candidate of Liberation Movement Party, a government that engage systems thinking to craft innovative policies and technology to address the needs and challenges facing a nation can be called a smart government, saying, “the five steps that will make Nigeria a great nation include, article of Faith, rule of law, economic freedom, fair tax system and learning economy”.
It will interest you to know that, Dr. Kriz David is a futurist, tax expert, a financial expert, forensic experts and a development economist. He holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership with specialty in strategic foresight from Regent University, USA. He obtained a master’s degree in financial services from University of East London, UK and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK. A fellow of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, A fellow of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria, a certified forensic accountant, an Associate of certified Fraud Examiners and a member of the Association of Professional Futurists.
Johnnie Walker celebrates business magnate, Adeola Idowu
Johnnie Walker has hosted business magnate, Mr. Adeola Idowu and friends, to an extraordinary fusion of gastronomy and the world’s number one whisky.
Featuring a carefully curated four course meal paired with Johnnie Walker’s Black, Platinum, Gold and Blue Labels respectively, the select event took place at highbrow Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.
In his remarks, Mr. Adeola Idowu thanked Johnnie Walker for the opportunity to celebrate his feats and share his journey with those closest and dearest people to him. In his words, “For me, this event spurs my drive to excellence. I am encouraged to break new grounds; like Johnnie Walker’s Striding Man, to Keep Walking”.
Mr. Idowu was joined at the event by the cream of Lagos high society and corporate giants: Agbo Abiola, Tunji Ashiru, Carolann Alt, Lanre Soetan, Nnenna Ugwu, Bernie Umeri-Myalli, Fred Igbinedion, Dayo Orimoloye, Segun George, Niyi Adenubi; Mr. & Mrs. Femi Okunlola, Mr. & Mrs. Seni Kusamotu and Lateef Amodu amongst others.
Established 1820, Johnnie Walker is the biggest whisky brand in the world, having gained early prominence by creating the world’s finest blended Scotch whisky. Distinct for its famous square bottle, it’s ‘Striding Man’ logo and its slanted label, Johnnie Walker has stayed true to its mantra to ‘Keep Walking’. Johnnie Walker is available in 120 countries around the world.
Tunde Okewale spreads his tentacles
Babatunde Okewale belongs to the league of news makers around. The dude, aside of the fact that he’s blessed with good looks, has a striking dress sense that will endear you to him. Beyond his looks and appearance however, he has a professional calling that affords him the privilege of being celebrated. He’s a medical doctor with specialty in gynecology. Renowned gynecologist, Babatunde Okewale is the brain behind flourishing St. Ives healthcare group that consists of St.Ives Specialist hospital, St.Ives Family clinic, St. Ives IVF & fertility centre. The establishment founded over two decades ago has its presence in Lagos and Ogun States.
As you read this, Okewale has spread his tentacles as he just opened another branch of his top range health centre in Akowonjo area of Lagos. All roads on Thursday, November 1, 2018, led to Akowonjo, a sleepy suburb of Alimosho LGA, where the rapidly expanding St Ives franchise opened a new state-of-the-art specialist hospital. The grand unveiling which featured a galaxy of eminent personalities officially welcomed residents of Alimosho and environs, especially the women and children, to a new era of quality healthcare delivery comparable to the best on offer anywhere in the world.
Renowned gynecologist, Dr. Babatunde Okewale, whose grandiose vision birthed the franchise, is determined to spread the gospel of top class medical services to every nook and corner of the country. The newly launched Akowonjo branch is another step closer to his dream. The New Hospital is poised to become a one-stop-shop for medical consultancy, Fertility & IVF treatment and the treatment for family, women, and children.
