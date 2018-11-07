Top 10 Richest Musicians in Ghana

Ghana is taking its share in Africa’s music industry. Thanks to a number of talented musicians, Ghanaian music now ranks impressively when compared to that from other African countries. Here are 10 Ghanaian musicians whose talent has been the source of their growing wealth.

Ghanaian musicians could soon be among the top ten richest musicians in Africa

Nothing is better than the typical rags to riches story. While not all Ghanaian musicians are from poor backgrounds, it is a fact that each of them work hard to make a living in the competitive industry. Most of these talented musicians take advantage of endorsements, live shows and tours to make impressive sums of money.

Okyeame Kwame: $1.1 Billion

Born Kwame Nsiah Apau, this hiplife and Afro pop artist has a net worth estimated at $1.1 Billion. Kwame is a jack of all trades; he is a singer, songwriter and director. Business seems to be his forte as he is a renowned entrepreneur. However, since music is his main source of income he comes first in this list of highest paid Ghanaian musicians.

Sarkodie: $976 Million

It would be impossible to list the richest musicians from Ghana without including Sarkodie. With a number of hits on international charts including “Adonai”, “No Kissing Baby” and “Far Away”, the musician has won quite a number of awards. The musician, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, has been recognized as the Best International Act, one of Africa’s greatest hip hop artists and the 19th most influential Ghanaian. It is no surprise that he is the second richest Ghanaian musician and also one of the most talented in the Hiplife and Hip Hop genres.

R2Bees: $888 Million

This Ghanaian hiplife duo is known for working with popular continental musicians such as Wizkid, Davido, Wande Coal and Sarkodie. The duo members are Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez who were childhood friends that shared interest in music. They even have their own brand under the record label R2Bees Entertainment, which makes them get impressive earnings and places them third on this list of richest musicians in Ghana.

Becca: $678 Million

Many would think that this wealth is attributable to Becca being the first girl child of the famous Hare family. Well, Rebecca Acheampong is also a talented musician. While signed to EKB records, Becca has released three studio albums which contain a number of collaborations with equally popular African musicians.

Fuse ODG: $567 Million

Born Richard Abiona, this Ghanaian musician has single handedly managed to put Ghanaian music on the international map. Although he was born in London and raised in Ghana, Fuse ODG has produced popular hits by collaborating with a number of African artistes such as Sarkodie, Wande Cole and Shatta Wale. He has also collaborated with a number of international stars including Sean Pail, Wyclef Jean and Nyla.

Shatta Wale: $345 Million

The self-proclaimed “Dancehall King” has been making waves both nationally and internationally since his younger days. Charles Nli Armah Mensah Jr, as he was originally known, has a huge musical presence as both producer and dancehall musician. His talents has not only made home quite wealthy but also earned him a number of awards including being crowned Ghanaian Artist of the year in 2014.

Tinny: $234 Million

He is the CEO of Kankpe Records, one of the most popular record labels in Ghana. He has produced music with the likes of Shatta Wale, Kwabena Kwabena and Paul Epworth. His music career surely seems to be paying off as he has made it to the top ten richest Ghanaian musicians.

Samini

Known for his hit single “Linda”, this popular artiste actually began his career as part of his church choir. Real name Emmanuel Andrews Samini, he can boast a number of awards that are proof of his growing musical achievements. Even when he is overtaken by the newbies, the fact remains that he made quite a living from his musical days. It is no wonder that he was included in the list of Forbes richest musicians.

D-Black

Desmond Kwesi Blackmore comes from a family of musicans. His parents were talented hip hop artistes, making him the CEO of one of the most popular Ghanaian music labels. As CEO of Sportn’ Life records, D-Black has surely been earning handsome figures, making him a must have for this list.

Kwaw Kese

This musician’s life is the ultimate rags to riches story. Born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe to a poor background, his passion has seen him compete with the stars. His first hit called “Oye Nonsense” was just the beginning as he has since featured as a supporting act on shows by Wyclef Jean, Sarkodie and Professor J. To top it all off, this musician owns his own record label, putting him in the list of richest musicians in Ghana.

