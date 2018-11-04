That was what the Lord Jesus Christ told Thomas, the doubting disciple. Thomas was told that the Lord Jesus Christ had risen from death, and had been physically seen. He refused to believe, rather, he said except I shall see in His hand’s the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of His nails, and thrust my hand into His side, I will not believe (John 20:25).

When the Lord Jesus suddenly appeared to the disciples, He said unto them, specifically referring to Apostle Thomas: behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself. Touch me and see; (Luke24:39). It was Thomas who answered and said unto Him, my Lord and my God (John 20:28).

Thomas did not touch Him physically, but believed, and the Lord Jesus said, blessed are they that have not seen; and yet have believed. It was a difficult incidence or news for one to believe that the man that was crucified on the cross, buried in the presence of all the people and the news was all over would is said that He resurrected. Thomas wanted to see, touch and believe that incredible, unbelievable prophecy or event.

When Elijah was to leave Elisha and be taken to heaven, Elisha requested for a double portion of his anointing and power. Elijah replied that it is a very difficult request or thing to be done but however Elijah said it will be done under certain condition.

It will be done no matter how difficult it is and he said, Thou hast asked a hard thing: nevertheless, if thou see me when I am taken from thee, it shall be so unto thee (2 Kings 2:10). No matter how hard your request is, if you fulfil the condition, or follow the instruction, it will be done unto you. Someone in higher authority will solves. That matter easily.

It may be a difficult thing to you, but a small matter to God, or there is always a way to handle hard and difficult matters. The scripture also recommends that you get thee up into the place which the Lord thy God shall choose (Deut. 17:8). The bottom line is that the difficult or hard matter shall be resolved.

The Lord asked a question: if it be marvellous, difficult or hard in the eyes of the people in these days, should it also be marvellous, hard or difficult in His own eyes (Zechariah 8:6)? Your matter is referred if it is a hard one, so that it can be solved. The cause that is too hard for you, bring it unto me and I will hear it. (Deut. 1:17).

Jesus told His disciples “with men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible (Matthew 19:26). Your matter will be resolved because of Jesus Christ or rather is in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Take the advice that Moses father-in-law gave to him: for this thing is too heavy for thee, thou art not able to perform it thyself alone. Refer it to Jesus Christ.

Like this: Like Loading...