Traditional rulers urge Buhari to intervene in Innoson, GTB rift

Traditional Rulers under the aegis of Anambra South Senatorial Traditional Rulers Forum, have called on President Muhammad Buhari to intervene in the present rift between the Guarantee Trust Bank Plc and the Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma which they said, has lingered too long in the courts.

In an address presented by the traditional rulers, signed by the Grand Patron of the Forum, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III of Nnewi with 30 other traditional rulers, the monarchs said that the intervention of Mr. President becomes very expedient so as not to allow “the little crisis degenerate into a bigger crisis that will be difficult and costly to resolve.”

The forum specifically condemned the involvement and roles of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the “persecution of the renowned industrialist.”

While recalling several ordeals suffered by the Innoson boss in the hands of the anti graft agency; especially how he was bundled out of his house like a common criminal by EFCC that invaded his Enugu residence in the middle of the night of December 19, 2017, the monarchs wondered why EFCC will persecute such a distinguished Nigerian, who did not only parade four national honours to his credit, but also provides direct employment to over 7,000, and indirect jobs to about 15,000 Nigerians. “This, to us, is an insult,” the forum said.

While calling on Buhari to direct the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to call his officers to order and to stop displaying elements of bias in the said dispute, the monarchs also called on the IGP and the Lagos State Police Commissioner, to “dutifully and responsibly” investigate the recent attack on Prof. McCarthy Mbadugha, Innoson’s lawyer by suspected assassins.

