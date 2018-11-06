Transformer theft: Obaseki orders arrest of BEDC officials

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the arrest of officials of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for removing a transformer bought and installed by members of Ihovbor community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the order while receiving members of Ihovbor community led by Chief Tony Otakpolor, who were on a protest visit to the governor over their experience with officials of BEDC, which has put the entire community in darkness for the past 16 months. Obaseki, who bemoaned alleged lawlessness of BEDC, noted that it was uncharitable for the company to remove a transformer that was procured by the community and thereby put the people in darkness.

He said: “What BEDC has done by removing the transformer procured by the people of Ihovbor is tantamount to stealing. They removed assets bought by private individuals and moved it to an unknown location.

“I am ordering the arrest of officials that have done this. If you cannot arrest them, arrest the Managing Director and get him or her to explain why they should remove the transformer bought by the community and throw them into darkness for 16 months.” Obaseki said the state had power challenge because it had an inefficient electricity distribution company, which is holding back progress in the state, adding that ‘they will not supply electricity but will do everything to stop you.

When we make alternative arrangements to help ourselves, BEDC will do everything to truncate it. We have reported to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and I am sure that very soon something positive will be done.”

The governor said Ihovbor community was not only peace-loving, but also one of the few communities in the country that host a substantial size of power investment.

The governor added: “Soon, your community will be one of the largest single producers of electricity in Nigeria as you host the NIPP and Azura Power plants,” he said. “We are already marketing the community for huge investments and planning to bring the President to do the commissioning for us so as to expand what we have for more companies to come in.”

Briefing the governor on the motive behind the barricade of the facility of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Ihovbor by members of the community, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Politics and Community Affairs, Chief Osaro Idah, said the transformer bought by the community was removed to an unknown location.

Like this: Like Loading...