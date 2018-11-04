Tunde Okewale spreads his tentacles

Babatunde Okewale belongs to the league of news makers around. The dude, aside of the fact that he’s blessed with good looks, has a striking dress sense that will endear you to him. Beyond his looks and appearance however, he has a professional calling that affords him the privilege of being celebrated. He’s a medical doctor with specialty in gynecology. Renowned gynecologist, Babatunde Okewale is the brain behind flourishing St. Ives healthcare group that consists of St.Ives Specialist hospital, St.Ives Family clinic, St. Ives IVF & fertility centre. The establishment founded over two decades ago has its presence in Lagos and Ogun States.

As you read this, Okewale has spread his tentacles as he just opened another branch of his top range health centre in Akowonjo area of Lagos. All roads on Thursday, November 1, 2018, led to Akowonjo, a sleepy suburb of Alimosho LGA, where the rapidly expanding St Ives franchise opened a new state-of-the-art specialist hospital. The grand unveiling which featured a galaxy of eminent personalities officially welcomed residents of Alimosho and environs, especially the women and children, to a new era of quality healthcare delivery comparable to the best on offer anywhere in the world.

The newly launched Akowonjo branch is another step closer to his dream. The New Hospital is poised to become a one-stop-shop for medical consultancy, Fertility & IVF treatment and the treatment for family, women, and children.

