U.S. urges FG to investigate security agencies, IMN clash

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.

PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.

“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.

The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.

“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.

“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.

It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.

“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?

They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.

It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.

“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.

Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.

It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.

The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.

“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.

“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.

“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.

