Umahi to opposition: You can’t rig 2019 polls

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday described as day dreaming alleged threat by opposition elements in the state to rig the 2019 general elections to their favour, stating that they cannot rig the general elections in the state.

Umahi while speaking during Ehugbo Cultural Festival held at Government College, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state flayed the opposition and advised them never to contemplate such impossibility.

He noted that Ebony people would not be deceived by such cheap propaganda as they were prepared to defend their votes at all cost.

He said opposition candidates in the state lack both the verbal and performance credibility to win the people’s support, adding that most of them had failed in proper utilization of the people’s present mandate for the betterment of their zones.

He appreciated the spirit of gratitude displayed by the Afikpo people, pledging to make the area the tourist hub of the state.

In another development, the governor has said that three new mills of 3mt/h capacity had been installed across the three zones in the state as an addition to the existing three mills to increase the Ebonyi Rice World production which is said to be in high demand across the country.

Disclosing this in his address at the ongoing 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos yesterday, Governor Umahi, said about 40 tractors of 75hp and 65hp with full complement of their implements were procured, 30 gigantic threshers and tillers were purchased and 2,000 planters were distributed to farmers in order to consolidate its rice production revolution.

According to him, the state’s rice is now the toast of Nigerians and beyond, adding that it has fully keyed into the President Muhammadu Buhari’s diversification agenda of agriculture. He noted that the rice scheme has opened job employment for youth in the state.

Besides rice production, he said, his government had embarked on policies and programmes geared towards attracting investments, eliminating unemployment, hunger, insecurity, diseases, illiteracy, among others.

In addition, Umahi said professionalism, mechanisation and commercialisation were the strategy used to develop the agricultural sector.

“Our strategy for agriculture is one-man-one hectare for farming activities, no arable land should lie fallow, and about 10,000 civil/public servants have been empowered through the Agro-based loan for civil servants in the state.”

According to Umahi, his administration has identified small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) as vehicles for self-reliance, poverty alleviation, job creation, adding that an industrialization/entrepreneurship scheme has been initiated to sponsor interested entrepreneurs through soft loans.

The governor added the state has reached an agreement with the industrial training fund to establish a model skill development centre to equip youths with entrepreneurial skills to make them employers of labour.

