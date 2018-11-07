News
UNILAG joins ASUU strike
The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), University of Lagos Chapter, has ensured total compliance with the strike directive given by the union’s National Executive Committee (NEC).
The Chairman of the chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.
He said that the chapter held a congress on Tuesday during which members resolved to join in the industrial action.
NAN reports that the ASUU NEC on Sunday declared a nationwide indefinite strike at a meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
The union is protesting poor funding of public universities, non-implementation of the 2009 agreement it entered into with the Federal Government.
It is also protesting alleged government plans to introduce tuition fees and an education bank.
According to Ashiru, the strike directive has been carried out fully in the institution.
“We have achieved 100 per cent compliance with the directive handed to us by the union’s executives,” he said.
On the appeal to ASUU by the Federal Government to shelve the strike and return for negotiation, Ashiru said that the plea was late.
“Government’s appeal is coming late because we gave them more than six months’ notice prior to our action.
“We even addressed the press on this, begging the government to see reasons with us, but it refused.
“Now, we have reached a point of `no return’ until government meets our demands substantially,” the unionist said.
NAN reports that students of the institution are on vacation and were slated to resume studies on Nov. 18 for the first semester of the 2018/2019 session.
Court denies El Zakzaky, wife bail
A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday denied the bail application filed by counsel to the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada in his ruling said the accused persons have not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written application, reports Channels Television.
The judge, however, ordered that the two accused persons should remain in the custody of the Department of State Services throughout the period of their trial.
NYSC, CBN, BoI parley to assist corps members
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Sulaiman Kazaure, yesterday said that the scheme was collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other international organisations to provide funds for corps members to become entrepreneurs. Kazaure stated this while addressing Batch ‘C’ Stream One corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. Represented by the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs. Nnenna Ifendu Ukonu, the director-general said the mandate given him by the federal government was to ensure that corps members become employers of labour.
“The present directorgeneral of the NYSC is working hard to ensure that the mandate given him by the federal government to ensure that corps members become great entrepreneurs, rather than seek for jobs, we are encouraging them to put something in place and become employers of labour.”
“We have an assistant director that is in charge of that and interested corps members can derive maximum benefit from the funds. We are already in touch with the CBN, Bank of Industry and other international organisations that are providing funds to enable us do that.”
EFCC removes oil mogul, Benedict Peters, from ‘wanted’ list
The Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has removed the name of the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted persons, the integrated oil company said on Tuesday.
This action, a statement signed by General Counsel, Aiteo Group, Andrew Onyearu read, “confirms EFCC’s compliance with the judgment handed down in March 2018, by Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.” Justice Musa had ordered that Peters’ name be taken down from the anti-graft agency’s website, describing the process leading to his declaration as ‘wanted’ by EFCC as unconstitutional, since it was not initiated or validated by any known law or court order.
The EFFC’s action, the statement read, “conformed with the order of Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, directing the removal of Peters name from the list.”
According to the statement, Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in a reaction to the matter said: “We wish to commend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu, for living up to its commitment to uphold the rule of law and obey the order of a competent court to remove the name of the Mr. Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted individuals.
“The EFCC has shown a deep regard for the sanctity of the nation’s legal system, and we can confirm that Peters’ name has been cleared. In view of this and based on the fact that the decision by EFCC is premised on a court order, Peters has been legally excluded from the list of wanted persons in Nigeria. He can therefore continue his lawful business and enjoy his constitutionally guaranteed rights.”
The EFCC in March 2017 declared Peters wanted on its website. However, in response to suit, FCT/ HC/CV/23/2017, the court reached the incontrovertible conclusion that Peters has never been charged with, nor tried for any criminal offence in any court of law, nor has he ever jumped bail for any offence howsoever in Nigeria and cannot be declared wanted by administrative fiat without any prior order or leave of court.
In the proceedings challenging EFCC’s actions, Justice Musa declared that “… the very act of declaring the Applicant (Benedict Peters) a WANTED PERSON on the official website of the 1st Respondent (EFCC) without any prior order or leave of a Court of competent jurisdiction to that effect is unlawful, illegal, wrongful, ultra vires, unconstitutional and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Fundamental rights of the applicant to personal liberty, private and family life, freedom of movement and Right to not to be subjected to inhuman treatment and degrading treatment as guaranteed under Section 34, 37, 41 and 46 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) and Articles 2, 3(1) & (2), 4, 5, 6, 7, and 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004”.
