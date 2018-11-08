UNILAG VC seeks Nigeria, China’s partnership for mutual growth

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, yesterday said that there was the need for both Nigerian and Chinese civilization to interact with a view to identifying strength and weaknesses of each so as to provide a platform for mutual growth.

Ogundipe spoke at the unveiling of University of Lagos Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies, held at the Senate Chamber of the university’s main campus, Akoka, Yaba.

He explained that the institute was a unique establishment of the university, which he said was one of the various innovations designed to enable the university brace up with current trends in global affairs.

He said: “The very special nature of this establishment is that it transcends the popular intellectual movement into ‘Chinese Studies’ worldwide. This new institute will create multiple avenues for the studies of Chinese civilization, side by side Nigerian civilization. I also like to emphasise that there is a need for both Nigerian and Chinese civilization to interact with a view to identifying the strengths and weaknesses of each, so as to provide a platform for mutual growth. What this seems to translate is that there is great opening for complementarity.”

According to him, the idea of the establishment of the institute was advanced by three parties, the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, the Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion and the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos. “It is, as they would say, ‘an idea whose time has come.’ At the last closing ceremony of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos for 2017/2018, the Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion came with great support for Confucius Institute.

“Nigeria is one of those friends that China has developed trading and technological relationship with. Through these, other ideas have surreptitiously opened up.”

