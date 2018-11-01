VAS: Ending throes of telecommunications’ subscribers

Many, if not all subscribers to telecommunications services in Nigeria had experienced loss of airtime to services neither subscribed for nor used. Moves to end this consumer nightmare are, however, being rebuffed by Value Added Service (VAS) providers who feel their business existence is being threatened. SAMSON AKINTARO reports.

Inundated by the barrage of complaints from subscribers, telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had had to come up with initiatives and regulations to reduce the menace of unsolicited messages. One of such initiatives was the introduction of the Do-Not-Disturb code, which allows subscribers to opt out of receiving any unsolicited messages. While a number of subscribers, up to 11 million, were said to have activated the code, albeit, with some still having same issue after the activation, it has not proven to be the wholly solution.

More worrisome and of greater loss to the consumers, is the unlawful deduction of airtime for Value Added Services (VAS) not subscribed for. This comes in form of forceful subscriptions that have cost mobile subscribers millions of naira. To address this, the NCC recently took another drastic measure by banning automatic renewal of all mobile services, including data and VAS subscriptions. The commission on May 21 issued a directive to all network providers to desist from carrying out automatic or unwarranted renewal of data packages without their consent and forcefully subscribing consumers to VAS services. According to NCC, the penalty for forcefully subscribing consumers to the VAS service without their consent will attract a fine of N5 million for any service provider who defaults the directive. That regulatory action has, however, not gone down well with the VAS providers who ride on the mobile networks to push out their contents to the subscribers for a fee.

Revenue loss

Curiously, the VAS providers at a forum recently organised by the NCC kicked against the ban of automatic renewal of services by the regulator, saying their revenue had plunged since the enforcement of the ban. The VAS providers offer services such as caller ring back tone, mobile music, mobile advertising, mobile health tips, mobile news among others, all of which are delivered to the consumers via the mobile networks. Consumers pay for these services through their airtime, which is in custody of the network operators, while the operators are to pay the cash value of the deal to the VAS providers according to their agreed revenue sharing formula.

Speaking at forum, the operators said the ban had plunged their revenue to zero level as subscribers are no longer subscribing for their services and they could not auto-renew existing subscriptions. The VAS providers under the aegis of Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), who attended in their large numbers to complain to the regulator, urged NCC to reverse the ban.

The claim by the VAS providers underscored that their revenue had been mainly from forceful subscriptions at the expense of the subscribers

Consumers must be protected

However, responding to the complaints, Director, Compliance and Monitoring, NCC, Mr. Efosa Idehen, said the decision to stop auto-renewal of VAS was to protect consumers from forceful subscription. According to him, investigations by the Commission revealed that licensed VAS providers were colluding with unlicensed operators to forcefully subscribe consumers to unsolicited services.

The practice, he said, has resulted in the stealing of airtime of consumers and lack of trust in telecom providers. He added that there was no correlation between the total number of subscribers VAS providers have on their platforms and the records with MNOs.

Idehen said whenever subscribers request for a refund of their stolen airtime, the records of how the airtime was used were often not found. “There are more bad eggs than good ones among you. Look inward and self-regulate your house. Come to us with clean hands” he told the service providers.

The NCC Director said the Commission as a consumer-centric regulator had succeeded in growing the market over the years and would not allow the rights of the consumers to be tampered with. “The telecoms market exists because there are consumers, we as regulator exist because there are people subscribing for telecommunications services, and you exist because there are people using your services. We must protect those people”.

Idehen said the regulator would not take any action that would kill the businesses it is regulating but noted that if the VAS market was going to grow, it must grow ethically and not at the expense of the consumers. He said the existence of auto-renewal was driving the incidences of forceful subscriptions.

VAS reform

According to the the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, while the VAS providers have their shortcomings, they also an important part of the telecoms ecosystem, hence, the regulator has embarked on reforms to minimise their inadequacies. “Whereas VAS could be very useful and provide services that may interest consumers and assist online and offline entrepreneurs to reach customers, particularly on the mobile markets to advertise and to sell their products and services; on the other hand it could become a challenge, flooding the networks and thus consumers with all kinds of product offering that most consumers may not be interested in” he said.

He said the Commission, based on that realisation, was working assiduously to strike a balance between enabling the opportunities that the VAS providers offer to some consumers and mitigating the challenges or inconvenience they could constitute to other consumers.

“This is why we ensure that while service providers are licensed by the Commission and are allowed to operate and provide value added services to consumers, the consumers are empowered through the DND facility to choose whether to allow or block access to these services on a full or partial basis,” he said. “The recent reform the Commission embarks on in the VAS segment of the market is a further recognition of significant role of VAS in the entire telecom ecosystem”.

Danbatta added that the framework designed by the Commission in consultation with industry players is to be adopted to enhance regulatory excellence and ease the operations of VAS provision in the Nigeria’s telecoms industry. “The overall aim of our reform is to ensure fairness in the entire VAS value chains. I must say that the VAS segment of the industry despite its challenges is no doubt a hub for employment opportunities, huge revenue generation and national economic development. It must therefore accord necessary regulatory intervention to realise its full potentials” the NCC boss said.

Last line

While the VAS providers need to survive as businesses, their survival should not be at the expense of the consumers and this is why the telecoms regulator’s ban of auto-renewal came as a right decision to protect the consumers. However, a lot still needs to be done in the enforcement of the ban, as telecom operators are still auto-renewing data plans for subscribers in spite of the ban.

