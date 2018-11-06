Business
VAT removal: Antidote to reduced air fares?
The removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on air transport was a long awaited one. However, the starting point should be a reassessment of the many taxes imposed on operators in the country. WOLE SHADARE writes
Long awaited action
One of the problems that had confronted Nigeria’s aviation industry for many decades was in a stroke of pronouncement became a thing of the past. The problem: VAT on air transport was removed by President Muhammadu Buhari penultimate week.
The relentless campaign against the “killing” taxes and charges regime, however, paid off last weekend when President while commissioning the ultra-modern Port-Harcourt International Airport terminal, said the recent decision by the Federal Government to remove VAT from domestic air transportation is to make air travel more affordable to citizens.
He said the removal of the VAT was also meant to create job opportunities in the nation’s aviation sector.
The president also explained that the government’s decision to charge zero VAT from domestic air transportation was in line with global best practices.
“This will make air travel more affordable and subsequently lead to the creation of jobs by the air transport service value chain as well as increase revenues for the government.
It follows that taxation of air travel or cargo directly reduces the economic benefit of all passengers and shippers, as well as, at the margin, stopping a number of people travelling and stopping a number of shippers using air cargo services.
Turbulent times
Airline operators were not the ones paying VAT; passengers are the ones paying. Operators simply receive the VAT in trust for the government and were expected to remit same.
That the aviation industry in Nigeria is going through a turbulent time is not in doubt. It is a known fact that airline operators are struggling really hard to survive a harsh business environment. It is also understandable that the elimination of VAT on air travel may lead to reduction on air fare, which has the capacity to stimulate higher patronage and contribute to the growth of the industry. These issues and many more were responsible for the presidential committee set up in 2017 to review the issue of multiple leviesin the aviation industry.
According to Oxford Economics, the aviation sector pays over NGN 8.5 billion in tax including income tax receipts from employees, social security contributions and corporation tax levied on profits, with a further NGN 17 billion of revenue coming from VAT on domestic and international flights originating in Nigeria.
It estimated that an additional NGN 8.9 billion of government revenue is raised via the aviation sector’s supply chain and another NGN 7.1 billion through taxation of the activities supported by the spending of employees of both the aviation sector and its supply chain.
This adversely affects the sector by reducing the number of those who can afford to travel by air due to high fares in this tough economic time.
Burden
VAT is an added burden on our passengers who have limited disposal funds and have reached their elastic point in this difficult time in the nation’s economy. This adversely affects the sector by reducing the number of those who can afford to travel by air due to high fares in this tough economic time.
Chairman, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Capt. Noggie Meggison, stated that before now, domestic air transportation in Nigeria was the only mode of commercial transportation that pays VAT.
He said: “Road, rail, marine and even foreign airlines operating in Nigeria don’t pay VAT in their home country or in Nigeria with reference to an information circular by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which grants them VAT exemption (Information No.: 9701; Circular Dated Jan. 1, 1997); Part L (b) No. 8.
“VAT on commercial air transportation is a huge departure from what obtains worldwide and an increased burden on the Nigerian travellers.
“Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire located next door to us have all abolished VAT for air transportation.
“The recent decision by the Federal Government to remove VAT from domestic Air transportation will go a long way to bring succor to groaning Nigerian travelers to be able to afford to travel by air.”
Experts’ perspectives
The AON chairman added that the growth in demand for domestic air travel would lead to the creation of jobs by the whole air transport service chain (airlines, airports, ground handlers and catering companies) as well as increase revenues for the government.
Meggisson said: “This is a step that Ghana took over a year ago and the benefits are there for all to see today as Accra is fast becoming the aviation hub for West Africa.
“AON would therefore like to use this medium to once again thank the president and his administration for coming to the aid of domestic airlines by the recent Executive Order to remove VAT from all forms of shared transportation.
“It is our prayer that the president will go a step further to encourage the National Assembly to pass this Executive Order into law as quickly as possible.
“This will go a long way to encourage more Nigerians to fly and put the airlines on a positive footing to grow the economy and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Giving an insight into why the issue lingered for so long, Chairman, Aircraft Operators of Nigeria (AON), Capt. Mohammed Joji, said the scrap of VAT in air transport sector was long overdue.
Joji recalled that VAT and its removal from air travel had been addressed since the era of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) of 1947 and General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) that came into force in 1995. That explains why international carriers do not charge VAT on their ticket sales based on international agreements.
Joji, who is also the Managing Director of Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited, claimed that VAT Decree 102 of 1993, schedule three, under “Goods Except” actually exempted transportation by road, rail and water from VAT deductions.
“Erroneously, they (government of the day) left air transportation on the VAT list,” he said. “When we demanded to know the reason, they said because aviation was high- profile, unlike other sub-sectors. But that is a bad argument. They don’t know that aviation is a catalyst for the economy. That is what we have been telling them all these years.”
According to him, the removal of VAT is in the best interest of not only the passengers but the airlines in the areas of spare parts importation, payment of charges to regulatory agencies such as NCAA and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and helping the airlines to compete favourably with their counterparts on the African continent.
Last line
Many airlines have been liquidated in the past few years and many more are in distress. Nigeria does not require piecemeal but holistic reforms. The aviation sector must not be killed with unbearable tax burden.
Business
Unity Bank de-risks balance sheet
Unity Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced a total derisking of its balance sheet, ridding the bank of toxic legacy assets and paving the way for significantly improved return on shareholder value in the coming years.
Already, signs of a return to improved performance was evident in the third quarter, 2018 result of the bank, which showed a profitability of N644 million.
Derisking is an accounting terms that means the reduction of all risks that present threats to the growth of companies.
According to a statement from the Bank, the 2017 annual report of the bank, made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Unity Bank has successfully written off a total of N16 billion, being Goodwill that arose from legacy merger issues. This one-off derisking strategy that has cleaned up the bank’s books impacted the bottomline leading to a net loss of N14.2 billion.
The report also showed the ratio of non-performing loans standing at zero percent, a clear indication of the management’s excellent risk assessment for the period. The report also indicated a marginal Loan-to-Deposit Ratio of 3.6 per cent, pointing towards a significant room for growth and the attendant income boost.
Presenting the Facts-Behind-the-Figures, the lender said although financial performance declined in 2017, as the Bank took the bold action to tackle the lingering effects of legacy problems, the new Board & Management of the Bank took firm and strategic action in a bid to eliminate the drag on the Bank in the form of huge legacy non-performing loans, an inefficient operating structure, which manifested in excessive costs, poor branch spread and inadequate application of technology amongst others.
These strategic initiatives, amongst others, the report continued, are geared towards a complete transformation of the bank and setting it on the path of strong and sustainable growth and profitability.
“The courageous action taken by the Bank towards cleaning up the observed issues thus resulted in a negative capital base but also gave birth to a leaner, smarter and dynamic Bank with a healthy Balance Sheet,” the report stated.
To sustain the new momentum and return the bank to one of the best performing in the Nigerian market, the bank said it has been making significant progress in its ongoing capital raising exercise. The Bank said it is firmly on course to achieve sustainable growth and sound performance.
Unity Bank said it is optimistic that its liquidity and working capital will be significantly enhanced with the anticipated successful capital raising exercise, a development that is expected to make the bank one of the most liquid in the Nigerian market.
It also said that with a 0% non-performing loans portfolio and the now enhanced credit management process, Unity Bank has solved its debilitating legacy problems and will move more sure-footedly towards sustained revenue and profits growth, while capital adequacy is expected to rise above the regulatory minimum after the capital raising exercise.
In addition to this, the bank said it has taken a number of strategic initiatives among, which include; a revised market focus that has, and will continue to increase agriculture and agro-allied financing, youth and digital banking and women financing; enhanced retain banking drive; cost containment, among others.
Business
Boundary: Surveyors seek modern mapping technologies
Land surveyors have called for the adoption of continuous reference station (CORS) to prevent land boundary overlapping in Nigeria.
Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State chapter l, Mr Adesina Adeleke and Principal Consultant, Sacridion Geospatial Engineering, Mr Chika Okorocha, made these calls in Lagos.
According to them, the technologies will help to ease land administration system in the country.
Speaking on “Improving Geospatial Deliverables through Modern Mapping Technologies,” Adeleke described CORS system as the latest modern application used for land surveying and mapping for efficient and effective service delivery.
He stated that such technologies had been deployed for land administration system in other developed and developing countries.
The expert noted that there was only one existing and functional CORS system in Lagos, while the state government had embarked on the construction of five other CORS system across the state.
Adeleke urged the state government to hasten construction of the CORS system for effective mapping/surveying operation that could put an end to boundary overlapping across the state
He said that land survey practice was evolving with new trend, underlining the need for surveyors to move and keep abreast with new developments to remain relevant in their profession.
He said that the essence of the training programme was to maintain an up-to-date technical knowledge on modern surveying practices among members of the institution.
He noted that the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) was a skill renewal process and a channel for knowledge acquisition through training and retraining.
He said: “The aim of the programme is to encourage the use of modern mapping technologies in improving geosepatial deliverables.
“It also focussed on assisting surveyors for inter and intra professional competitiveness, and also help surveyors to discover new areas of opportunities open to them in this information age.”
Mr Okorocha urged surveyors to embrace usage of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for enhanced services delivery.
According to Okorocha, GNSS is a network system/instrument of the CORS that empowers its operation.
Business
Sapele Power, Seistech’s deals turn sour
The business transaction between Sapele Power Plc (SPP), owner and operator of the 1,020MW Sapele Power Plant, and Seistech has turned sour with the former alleging that the Police was bias in reconciling the two parties.
A Storage Lease Agreement dated September 6, 2016 was, according to checks by this newspaper, negotiated and executed between the two parties after Seistech Energy Limited, an oil and gas company, in 2016, secured SPP’s lease of one of its storage tanks in the plant for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited.
Before this, the Sapele Power Plc, had its assets, which include two storage tanks and a jetty located within the power plant, acquired by Eurafric Power Limited.
The power firm now alleges that Seistech failed to meet the terms of the agreement and has resorted to intimidation, attempt to forcibly takeover its facilities and repay debts in ’excess of N600, 000,000 (Six Hundred Million Naira.’
This came as Seistech Energy Limited also instituted a civil action against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos.
In a petition to the police highlighting the details of the contract with Seistech, the SPP alleged complicity of the Police in the matter for which it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, asking that he put a stop “to the use of the police to perpetuate illegality”.
The petition stated: “Sometime in 2016, Seistech Energy Limited (Seistech), an oil and gas company, approached us for the lease of one of our storage tanks in our facility for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited, A storage lease agreement dated September 6, 2016 was willfully negotiated and executed by both parties without cause for concern.
“Few months into the transaction, Seistech was unable to meet its financial obligations under the contract, Seistech then introduced Mid-Western to assume its financial responsibility and Mid-Western effected tank rental payments on behalf of Seistech. Subsequently, Seistech had a fall-out with Mid-Western and payment for the tank rental was suspended.
“Rather than look for creative means of liquidating its indebtedness, Seistech chose to cunningly cook up lies and misinform our business partners, regulatory authorities and unsuspecting third parties that the rented tank did not belong to SPP, rather, belonged to Seistech.
“As a result of this development, we terminated the tank rental contract with Seistech and asked them to pay up outstanding rental debt, evacuate the products from the storage tank in question and vacate our premises immediately.
Efforts to get an official reaction from Seistech proved abortive. A staff of the company who does not have clearance to speak to the press, however, denied the allegation.
He added that his company, which it described as “law-abiding’ had sought a legal help by dragging the SPP to Court.
“There is a transaction, which turned sour despite the fact that an agreement was signed by the two parties. What we have now is a party resorting to blackmail instead of adhering to the spirit and letters of the agreement earlier signed,” he said.
“As we speak, the matter is in Court and we took that action base on our belief in the judicial system.”
SPP however, insisted that it had written several petitions to the police to check the activities of Seistech.
Confirming that Seistech instituted a civil suit against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos, challenging SPP’s title to its tank farm and jetty, Sapele Power said that rather than wait for the outcome of the matter, Seistech and Midwestern sought clearance from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to berth a vessel at the jetty to enable them forcibly evacuate the tank cargo. The request was rejected by NPA.
