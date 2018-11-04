Sports
Vichai: The quiet man behind Leicester’s fairytale
The Thai businessman formed a close relationship with the Leicester players. When they won the Premier League he wrote: ‘Our spirit exists because of the love we share for each other’
It is almost eight years to the day since the Football League confirmed that Leicester City’s takeover by a Thailand‑based consortium had been approved. Milan Mandaric, the club’s previous owner, who stayed on as chairman initially, announced: “Today is a great day for Leicester City. Our owners are fantastic people with incredible ambition for the future. They have great character and integrity and they will strive for success for Leicester City.”
Few could have imagined how prophetic those words would turn out to be as Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire, bought Leicester for £39m and oversaw a magical story of sporting triumph against the odds that rejuvenated a city, never mind a football club, and captured the imagination of people all over the world.
That is Vichai’s legacy and will live on in the hearts and minds of the staff, players and supporters at a football club numb with pain and still trying to digest the tragic chain of events at around 8.20pm last Saturday, when a helicopter carrying Leicester’s owner and four other people crashed outside the stadium.
Little more than an hour earlier Vichai had been doing one of the things he enjoyed most: watching Leicester play.
The 60‑year‑old was never one to say much publicly but actions spoke louder than words from a benefactor who invested heavily in Leicester and regularly attended matches, often flanked in the directors’ box by his son, Aiyawatt, the club’s vice-chairman.
A humble and modest man, Vichai left the day-to-day running of the club in the hands of others, notably Susan Whelan, the Chief Executive, and Jon Rudkin, the Director of Football, both of whom had his complete trust and would consult with him and Aiyawatt over key decisions.
Occasionally, Vichai was required to resolve an issue himself and it is a measure of how highly he was regarded that in those circumstances, everything tended to get sorted out with the minimum of fuss. Jamie Vardy’s new contract in the title‑winning season was a case in point. Vichai asked Vardy to see him at his private function room at the stadium – where Vardy had never before set foot – after negotiations between the player’s agent and the club had reached an impasse.
The striker accepted the club’s financial position, listened to how much Vichai thought of him and walked out of their meeting more than happy to put pen to paper.
Vichai had that sort of effect on people and his close relationship with a number of the Leicester players – Vardy
even invited him to his wedding – made him much more than a football club owner to them. He would take the squad on an all-expenses-paid night out from time to time and his generosity – something that near enough everyone who has spent time in Vichai’s company talks about – was always appreciated.
The kind gestures, whether donating millions of pounds to local charities, handing out 60 free season tickets to fans to mark his 60th birthday or giving every Leicester player a BMW after winning the Premier League title, were never made with publicity in mind.
Vichai preferred to stay out of the limelight and was a private man. Even when Leicester’s title‑winning fairytale was unfolding and everyone wanted a piece of the club, he stayed quiet. Yet behind the public silence was a deep love for Leicester and a relentless determination to drive the club on, whether through breaking transfer records for players or pledging £100m towards the cost of a new state-of-the-art training ground.
Any interviews with the media were generally left to Aiyawatt, the notable exception being a rare press conference in May 2014, when Leicester had just won promotion from the Championship.
Speaking to reporters in Bangkok, Vichai said he wanted a top-five finish in the Premier League within three years and that he was willing to spend £180m to get there.
It was bullish talk and, on the face of it, easy to dismiss as unrealistic, especially as Leicester had been out of the top flight for a decade. Yet just under two years after making those comments, Vichai and his son were at Stamford Bridge watching Chelsea hold Tottenham Hotspur to the 2-2 draw that saw Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester side crowned Premier League champions.
The party was going on elsewhere, at Vardy’s house in Melton Mowbray, but Vichai and his family would get to enjoy a special moment of their own five days later, when Leicester were presented with the Premier League trophy after the home fixture against Everton.
It was notable at the time that Vichai was the prominent figure on the cover of the souvenir programme that day and a few eyebrows were also raised after the game, when the owner and his son seemed to be permanently attached to the Premier League trophy during a lap of honour. Maybe, though, that was nothing more than their immense pride shining through – and quite frankly, who can blame them?
Those images will be shown over and again in the days to come and, with one eye on the future, Vichai’s words on that May afternoon are also worth revisiting after a truly awful weekend.
“Our spirit exists because of the love we share for each other and the energy it helps to create, both on and off the pitch,” he wrote. “And in the years to come it will continue to be our greatest asset.”
Meanwhile, the city of Leicester has been thrown into mourning following the death of the very popular club owner.
As the day wore on and the nightmare started to feel real, the crowd outside the King Power Stadium continued to grow. The air was heavy with tragedy and the floral tributes lying by the North Stand fluttered in a biting breeze, but the people kept coming. They watched in silence, numb with shock, and ignored the cold as they pulled their loved ones that bit closer and concentrated on representing a grieving community with dignity and pride.
“It just felt right to come down here and pay my respects,” Daniel Connell, an 18-year-old Leicester City fan, said. Forcing the lump back down his throat, Connell tried to make sense of it all. The emotions were still too raw.
Vichai made impossible dreams come true and the city showered him with love in return.
Unlike some foreign owners, the secretive businessman embraced the wider community and Leicester supporters do not have a bad word to say about him. They talk affectionately about him handing out 60 free season tickets to mark his 60th birthday in April this year.
They speak about him donating £2m towards building a new children’s hospital in Leicester, £1m to the city’s university medical department, £100,000 to the fund to rebury Richard III in 2015 and £23,000 to a fan who was raising money for research into MECP2 syndrome, his son’s rare genetic disorder.
“I struggled to sleep last night,” Connell said. “He’s taken us from being a second division side with no hope of going anywhere to what we’re doing now. Without him we wouldn’t be in the Premier League. Who’s to say where we would be? He’s had a great influence on the lives of everyone here. We might not have met him individually but he’s had a massive impact on every Leicester fan’s life.”
Vichai, who was ranked as the fifth richest person in Thailand with an empire worth £3.8billion, oversaw a £100m investment in a new training ground and there were plans to expand the stadium. It remains to be seen how the club will move forward.
The expectation remains that Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester’s vice-chairman and Vichai’s son, will assume control. For the time being, however, speculation about football feels irrelevant.
“To the family that has embraced our community, our thoughts are with you,” read one tribute. There was a picture of Vichai holding the league trophy on an open-top bus and, in recognition of Leicester’s nickname, a painting of a fox. There was a West Ham scarf. Fans of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City laid shirts and a small boy in a yellow jacket helped his mother light some candles next to a Buddha statue. It all seemed so avoidable.
Vichai, who was meant to fly to Luton airport before taking a private jet back to Thailand, had always travelled to home games in his blue and white helicopter. Supporters had grown used to hearing it zoom off into the distance. It was part of the routine.
“I came down for my first game when I was seven,” one supporter said. “I was 62 this year. Fifty-five years I’ve been supporting this club. I walked past where it crashed 10 minutes before. We saw the helicopter fly over and come into the ground on the way. It’s just the saddest day in the history of the club. They gave me the happiest day of my life when we won the league. It’s just sad. Tragic. It was the best football supporter’s story ever, wasn’t it? I’m just very emotional.”
Others who died in the accident have been named as two members of Vichai’s staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, and pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.
*Courtesy: theguardian.com
Leicester honour late owner with win at Cardiff
Leicester honoured the memory of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. Demarai Gray claimed the 55thminute winner to provoke an outpouring of emotion, both on the pitch and in the stand housing the visiting Leicester supporters, rarely seen in football. Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed when his helicopter crashed just yards from the King Power Stadium after last Saturday’s game against West Ham.
The Leicester players had conducted their pre-match warm-up wearing white t-shirts bearing an image of Srivaddhanaprabha accompanied by the words ‘The Boss’ – the title the Thai businessman was known by at the club. On the back were the words ‘Khun Vichai You Will Be Forever in Our Hearts’, and the same t-shirts were worn by Leicester fans populated behind one of the goals.
Cardiff laid a wreath before kickoff and a minute’s silence was impeccably observed as the entire Leicester staff joined the players on the centre circle to pay tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha.
Zenith Bank Women’s B’ball League: All eyes on MFM as Final Six starts in Lagos
The 14th edition of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League enters climax from Sunday (today) in Lagos as the Final Six takes centre stage. Interestingly, after one week of hostilities in the preliminaries of the competition which took an abridged format this year, six teams emerged from the Abuja and Enugu centres respectively.
New entrant, Mountain of Fire Basketball team, took everyone by surprise in Enugu to book a place in the Final Six. The MFM team won all matches except two against First Bank of Lagos and Dolphins, who are the two other qualifiers from the Atlantic Conference.
The Abuja centre was more competitive with nine teams on parade. In the end, Nigeria Customs, Plateau Rocks and Kaduna Angels won the ticket to play in the Final Six from the Savannah Conference. MFM’s qualification is a surprise and they will be the cynosure of all eyes in Lagos where the title winner for 2018 will be decided within four days at the Sports Hall of the national Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.
The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has said the competition will continue to get better every year. Amangbo stated that the bank was committed to the growth of the sport in the country.
First Bank of Lagos are the defending champions of the competition. Winner and 1st runners up of the Final Six will represent Nigeria at the FIBA Zone 3 Women Champions qualifiers in Cotonou between November 12th and 15th.
EPL: City, Chelsea to show Saints, Palace no mercy
LA LIGA FIXTURES
Manchester City v Southampton – 15:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 16:00
Champions, Manchester City, resume their quest to retain their English Premier League crown this evening when they host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.
On paper, the match will appear to be an easy outing for the team in blue considering the wide gulf on the Premier League table – the Citizens are top while the Saints are in 16th place. Besides the last time both teams played out the fixture on November 29, 2017, it was not plain sailing for the home team, which managed to squeeze past the visiting side 2-1.
And even though City again showed their superiority over the Saints in the reverse fixture on May 13, 2018, which they won 1-0 the fact that it was again tight is an indication of how much trouble Southampton is able to muster when it comes to playing the champions.
In fact the Saints have a decent record when it comes to tackling the team from the blue half of Manchester. In 88 games played between the two, City has a narrow 32 to 31 win margin with 25 others ending in draws.
However, rather than sitting on the laurels of last season’s record-breaking campaign, Pep Guardiola strengthened the already formidable squad with the addition of skilful Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez.
And it was the £60million man from Leicester City that scored the sixth minute goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night that sent the Citizens back to the top of the table courtesy of their superior goals over Liverpool.
Besides the scoring performance of their most expensive signing, Guardiola is also buoyed by the return to action of one of his standout players of the last campaign, Kevin De Bruyne.
The Belgium international, who had been sidelined with knee ligament damage since mid-August, came on for the Algerian late in the second half and should be in contention for a start today against a side currently low on confidence.
Although City had blown Spurs away 3-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, a mightily relieved Guardiola was still happy with the win.
“It was a great victory in special conditions, against one of the most physical teams in Europe. We had many chances. We have to score and we didn’t. That is why hopefully we will improve in the future.
“It was not football conditions to play. We reacted well. For our players and the players of Tottenham, hopefully they will sort the problem for the future,” he said post-match.
However, these are very trying times for his Saints’ opposite number, Mark Hughes who has seen his side slip to 16th spot on the log with no wins in their last six games and have failed to score in their last five in the league.
In fact many pundits believe that the former Manchester United striker is living on borrowed time, especially should things fail to improve drastically for the Saints.
His side should, however, be fresh after sitting out their Tuesday night Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Leicester City due to the death of club owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash last weekend.
But this will count for nothing if they are unable to make the best use of the situation, especially since City played their own Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Thursday evening.
Speaking after last weekend’s draw with Newcastle, their second in as many games, a disconsolate Hughes said:
“It’s disappointing once again in respect of not getting what we deserved, we had 22 shots and we weren’t able to convert any of them.
“At the end of the day it’s back-to-back clean sheets, but at the top end of the pitch we need to start scoring goals.
“Clearly we are creating chances, right at the death we had a good chance for Shane, there were balls bobbling around the box, but sometimes you need something to go in off someone’s backside and the football gods aren’t smiling on us at the moment.”
He will need to appease the football gods if he is to avoid suffering a heavy defeat today.
In the second game of the day, third placed Chelsea welcome 14th placed Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge with the home side also clear odds on favourites to take three points.
Under their wily Italian manager, Maurizio Sarri, the blues have remained unbeaten after 10 games. This feat means the 59-year-old native of Naples has become the first Chelsea boss to do so.
And if anyone is to know why this is so, they only have to look at their game against Manchester United a fortnight ago to understand why. Right up till the dying moments of the game, they refused to give in and were rewarded with the 96th minute equaliser, which dashed Jose Mourinho’s hopes of a first win at the Bridge.
Sarri has got Chelsea playing like they did in the very successful first season of now departed Antonio Conte.
How Palace is going to survive the Chelsea onslaught is the million naira question.
But Roy Hodgson, the oldest manager in the league, will attempt to defy the pundits by coming up with a plan to frustrate the Blues – even a draw will be a massive achievement!
