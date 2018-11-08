VIDEO: FG spends N3.5 million monthly to feed El-Zakzaky – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has claimed that the government spends about N3.5 million monthly to feed a Shiite cleric who has been detained by the government for over two years.

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Shiite IMN movement has been detained since December 2015 after soldiers clamped down on his supporters killing at least 347 of them. The army accused them of blocking a public road being used then by the army chief, Tukur Buratai.

The government also ignored a court ruling that ordered that he be released and paid compensation alongside his detained wife, Zinat.

A video of Mr Mohammed making the claim while addressing some journalists has gone viral.

At N3.5 million monthly, it would mean the government claims it spends about N115,000 daily to feed the forced prisoner.

“The issue of whether, where he (Mr El-Zakzaky) is, at least let’s keep it off record, that he is in a residence and you know eating at the…

“It costs the government about N3.5 million every month to feed him,” Mr Mohammed said.

