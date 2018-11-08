News
VIDEO: FG spends N3.5 million monthly to feed El-Zakzaky – Lai Mohammed
Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has claimed that the government spends about N3.5 million monthly to feed a Shiite cleric who has been detained by the government for over two years.
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Shiite IMN movement has been detained since December 2015 after soldiers clamped down on his supporters killing at least 347 of them. The army accused them of blocking a public road being used then by the army chief, Tukur Buratai.
The government also ignored a court ruling that ordered that he be released and paid compensation alongside his detained wife, Zinat.
A video of Mr Mohammed making the claim while addressing some journalists has gone viral.
At N3.5 million monthly, it would mean the government claims it spends about N115,000 daily to feed the forced prisoner.
Shame on @MBuhari , @ProfOsinbajo @APCNigeria
Lei Moh says It cause the Govt 3.5M Naira to feed Sh #Zakzaky every month.There is no liar worst than Lie.@zinadabo1 @Tutsy22@segalink @farooqkperogi @Amaka_Ekwo @AgorasBlog @adeyanjudeji @ELBINAWI @PremiumTimesng @ChidiOdinkalu pic.twitter.com/WqoJDp41XD
— shuaib ahmad (@Sh4Zk) November 7, 2018
“The issue of whether, where he (Mr El-Zakzaky) is, at least let’s keep it off record, that he is in a residence and you know eating at the…
“It costs the government about N3.5 million every month to feed him,” Mr Mohammed said.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Categories
Trending
-
News11 hours ago
APC Primaries: How govs put Oshiomhole in trouble
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Police dismiss drunken officer caught on video
-
Politics22 hours ago
INEC begins display of voters’ register in Borno — REC
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
I Killed My Mother, Slept With Her Corpse For Money Ritual- 18 Year Old Boy
-
Politics22 hours ago
INEC displays 1.9m provisional voters register for verification in Sokoto
-
Politics11 hours ago
Isiaka: Last man standing for Ogun West agenda
-
News20 hours ago
PHOTOS: SSS parades allege killers of Southern Kaduna traditional ruler
-
Columnists11 hours ago
How you can control your blood pressure with diet
Pingback: VIDEO: FG spends N3.5 million monthly to feed El-Zakzaky – Lai Mohammed — Voiceheadlines