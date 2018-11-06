News
VIDEO: Iranian Shi’ites threaten to overthrow Buhari Over Zakzaky
A group of Iranians has threatened to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to secure the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).
Zakyzaky has been in detention since December 2015 when his followers clashed with some soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.
The sect members have held a series of protests to demand his release but the government refused even when a federal high court, Abuja, granted him bail.
In a video released online, protesters with different placards chanted “Free free Zakzaky”. A man, who appeared like the leader of the protest criticized the federal government over the continued detention of leader.
“The judge of Nigeria ordered that Zakzaky and his members to be freed but the government didn’t listen to that and so we are calling on them to free Zakzaky,” he said.
“The government of Nigeria should know that it cannot keep Zakzaky forever in the detention and in jail, In Sha Allah, by overthrowing the tyrannical government, we will free Zakzaky and teach Nigeria and its people a good lesson.”
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, arrive in style to meet with Prince Charles, wife
Some traditional rulers have arrived the British high commissioner’s residence in Abuja to meet with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived Nigeria Tuesday afternoon as part of a nine-day tour of Africa. They had earlier visited the Gambia and Ghana.
Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II, arrived in a classic motorcade, while Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, arrived to traditional chants by his aide.
BREAKING: Buhari approves N30,000 minimum wage
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.
He said this while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.
Buhari has also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.
JUST IN: Buhari receives minimum wage committee report
President Muhammadu Buhari has received a report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.
The committee which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage also submitted a draft bill that will be sent to the National Assembly.
HAPPENING NOW: President Muhammadu Buhari receives a report by the members of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, led by Ms. Amaopuoruba Amal I. Pepple at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ovRBQjx1fR
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari receives a report by the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, led by Ms. Amaopuoruba Amal I. Pepple at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/HRNk70aP76
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
