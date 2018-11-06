Village head, 18 others arraigned for Alkali’s murder

General’s killing, highly regrettable –Lalong

Police in Plateau State yesterday arraigned before a Jos High Court the 19 suspects arrested in connection with murder of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd).

Alkali’s body was found in an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This was as Governor Simon Lalong yesterday described Alkali’s murder as “painful and highly regrettable”.

Arraigning the 19 suspects, among them a village head, before Justice Daniel Longji of State High Court 5, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Emmanuel Achoba, applied for an expiate motion for the accused to be reminded in prison custody which the judge, Justice Daniel Longji, granted.

Longji read the two-count charge to the 19 accused, which include criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. But the accused pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Achoba, however, applied for a date to be fixed for hearing to enable him present witnesses before the court.

Counsel to the accused, Mr. Gyang Zi, didn’t object the submission of the prosecuting counsel.

Zi only told the court that he was denied access to his clients by the police on several occasions.

Longji ordered the accused to be reminded in the prison and adjourned hearing till December 10.

He said: “The accused persons are hereby reminded in the prison custody and the case is therefore adjourned for hearing on December 10, 2018.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna, while parading the 19 suspects on Sunday in Jos, said they would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Among the accused arraigned are 21-year old John Alkali, Rebecca Pam (35) and Pam Chuwang Kim (32).

Others include Michael James (22), Stanley Onuchukwu (34), Nenfa Jwanan (22), and Da Yakubu Rapp, who is the village head of Doi.

Meanwhile, Lalong yesterday conveyed his condolence to Alkali’s wife, Hajiya Salamatu Idris Alkali, in Abuja.

Lalong, in a Letter of Condolence to the family of the late General through the wife in Abuja, said he received with deep shock and great sadness, the news of the unfortunate death her beloved husband, Alkali.

The governor said it was unfortunate, painful and highly regrettable that his life was cut short by the enemies of peace, progress and societal co-existence in a village in Plateau State.

He said: “It is equally very painful that he died at a time that his entire family needed him most for his fatherly wisdom, experience and guidance, especially having just retired from the Army after many years of meritorious service to the nation.

“As the father of our dear state, on behalf of my family, the government and people of Plateau State, I personally join the entire members of the immediate and extended Alkali bereaved family to mourn in this seemingly unbearable moment of grief.

“While we altogether mourn him, be rest assured that the state government will, in collaboration with the security agencies, leave no stone unturned to ensure that all the perpetrators of the dastardly act and horrendous crime are apprehended, prosecuted and made to pay the supreme price for their savage actions.

“I admonish the entire family, being believers, to take solace in the fact that death is the way of all mortals, not minding the way it comes to us, be it of natural or human cause, as in the instant case.

“Once again, on behalf of the government and good people of Plateau State, please accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray to God Almighty to receive his soul and grant him eternal rest.”

