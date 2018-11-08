Volleyball: NSCDC arrest policemen in Abuja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp defeated the Nigeria Police Force 3-2 as they continued their domination in the men’s category of ongoing Nigeria Volleyball League in Abuja.

NSCDC had taken the lead in the first set winning 25-21 but a stubborn Police Force won the second set by 25-20. The best setter in Nigeria, playing for NSCDC inspired his team to win 25-22 in the third and fourth set.

The match of the day in the men’s category was between Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service. The highly tensed match saw Nigeria Customs take the first set and second sets, 25-23 and 25-20 as the third set ending in favour of Nigeria Immigration, 25-16. The dreams of Nigeria Immigration was shattered as they lost the fourth set to Nigeria Customs, 25-20.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars annihilated Plateau Stars 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 27-25) in a dramatic match.

In the female category, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) stamped their authority on Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) by winning 3-2 in a five set thriller.

NSCDC ran away with 25-21 victory in the first set but the NIS leveled the score in the second set with a result of 14-25.

A well composed civil defence volleyball team took crucial points in the third set winning 25-16 but a determined NIS took the fourth set by 25-25. The fifth set which is the decider was won by NSCDC 15-6.

