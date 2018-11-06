Voter register: 300,000 voters failed eligibility test –INEC

APC, commission planning to doctor register – Secondus

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said over 300,000 newly registered voters have failed Automatic Fingerprints Identification System (AFIS) test, and therefore ineligible to vote in 2019 general elections. But the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is conniving with the commission to doctor the voters’ register in opposition’s stronghold.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this yesterday when he received ECOWAS team on fact-finding mission in Nigeria, said the discovery was part of effort by the commission to clean the voter register.

“But in cleaning the voter register, it is not just the responsibility of the commission, it is also the responsibility of every Nigerian. “And I will like to use this opportunity to appeal to the citizens to check when we displayed the register, so that they can draw the attention of the commission to the prevalence, if any, of any ineligible person so that we can further clean up the voters’ register,” Yakubu said. He disclosed that the voter register would be on display in 120,000 polling units nationwide, for claims and objections, between November 6 and 12, in accordance with the law.

“Let me say that, as far as the commission is concerned, we are prepared and we have to be preparing for the 2019 general elections. “In fact, we can say that the 2019 general elections are perhaps the most deliberately well planned elections in our history.

“We have finished the strategic planning, we have finished our strategic programme of action, we have completed the election project plan, we have issued a timetable and schedule plan on activities for the 2019 general elections. “There are 14 activities, we have started implementing the activities,” he said.

Leader of the team, Mohammed Ali Conte, said they were in Nigeria to access the preparedness of the country for the 2019 general elections. Conte, who is also head of National Commission Election of Sierra Leone, said the team would meet with other stakeholders in the nation’s election project.

PDP National Chairman, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, further alleged that part of the rigging strategy of the APC is to use some INEC staff to doctor voters’ register in the opponent’s strongholds to reduce their electoral advantage. He urged eligible voters to use the opportunity of the four-day exercise to check their name and raise objections, if necessary.

“By cross checking and re-cross checking, the voters wittingly would have begun the battle to frustrate rigging of the election,” Secondus advised.

Like this: Like Loading...