Walking against rape

In June this year, 18-year-old trader, Lawal Daura, was arraigned at a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna over alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl. The prosecutor, Hinga Nyimze, told the court that one Tukur Ibrahim reported the case at the Rigasa Police Divisional Headquarters in Kaduna on June 19. On September 17, one Afeez Baruwa, a former part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos, commenced his defence on a charge of rape of an 18-year-old admission seeker before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court. Again in June, 2018, four men, who allegedly raped a 15- year-old girl and impregnated her were in Lagos remanded at Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Henry Edmond, 47, metal fabricator; Richard Effiong, 22, businessman; Simeon Michael, 30, self employed; and Ashumu Muhammed, 33, security guard were those involved. Same June, one Mercy Victor, allegedly died in Jalingo from injuries she sustained after being gangraped and then stabbed by hoodlums. Taraba Police Public Relations Officer, David Missal, who confirmed the incident in Jalingo, said Mercy was a final year student of the College of Nursing. June 5, 2018, it was reported that a 40-year-old driver, Abiodun Idowu, was arrested for allegedly strangling to death, a female accountant of the company he works with, in an attempt to rape her.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. Furthermore, sometime in June this year, the police in Gombe charged 50-year-old Samaila Zakari to magistrates’ court for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter. Similarly, an Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos North, on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old farmer, Wundetenan Juna, to three years in prison for raping an eightyear- old girl. Upper Area Court judge Yahaya Mohammed did not give the convict any option of fine. Mr Juna had pleaded guilty to the charge.

In May, a 56-year-old man, Abraham Benjamin, who allegedly attempted to rape a 110-year-old woman in her home in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, was remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape. Again, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in May also remanded a businessman, Agboola Alabi, 24, over alleged rape and impregnating a 15-year-old girl. The Chief Magistrate, P. E. Nwaka, ordered Mr Alabi to be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, while the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The list of rape cases in the country is as long as the country’s boundary line, with varied but bizarre tales. Psychiatrist have linked the prevalence of rape cases in our society to drug abuse and cultism, but it is difficult to still understand why the Nigerian society has been overtaken by this evil without a more stringent measure being meted out to perpetrators.

The recent case of a 51-year-old lecturer in the department of Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor, who allegedly started raping his niece, Elizabeth Ocahanya Ogbaje, from age eight to when she attained age 13, deserves a critical examination by Psychiatrists. The incident has drawn the ire of civil societies across the country, with all of them calling for the head of father and son, and asking the Federal Government to do everything to bring justice for the dead victim. It was therefore, the turn of a renowned Non-Governmental Organization in Cross River, Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice Initiative (CPJ) to interrogate the circumstances that led to the death of Elizabeth.

The group, led by Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon, who is its national coordinator, took to the streets of Calabar, the Cross River State capital to express, not only its anger on the disgraced lecturer, but to also call on the Federal Government to give justice to the deceased. The group, which claimed it was in a mournful mood because of the death of Elizabeth and those killed by Boko Haram, moved round Calabar to show solidarity with the law that restrains rape and to demand for the release of Leah Sharibu, who has been in the Boko Haram cell since early this year. Aigedogbon, while speaking to Journalists in Calabar, said that civil society activists were alarmed at the death of Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje who was a victim of rape by her uncle and son in Benue State, demanding that government brings the culprits to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“CPJ is not taking up the issue of Leah Sharibu because she is a Christian but because she is a human being. Not releasing her is totally unacceptable and Nigerians will not forgive themselves if Sharibu dies in captivity,” Aiyuedogbon said. He added: “Government should live up to expectation to rescue everyone in captivity.

Nigerians must stop to divide themselves along ethnic lines and CPJ will not allow government to have a comfort zone until all those in Boko Haram captivity are rescued and reunited with their families.” On Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje, who was raped by her uncle and son, Andrew and Victor Ogbuja respectively, the CPJ national coordinator said only justice can assuage the death of Elizabeth, demanding that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, takes up the matter and ensure that justice is done. “Any man that rapes a woman is less than a beast. We call on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to bring the uncle of Elizabeth and her son to justice.

Nigerians will like to see justice being done for Elizabeth and that is what we calling for at this stage,” Aiyedogbon said. He said CPJ and other civil society organizations were miffed at the attitude of the uncle of Elizabeth and his son, which he described as less than human, noting that unless that government takes the case seriously, the soul of the late victim will not rest. The protesters, who marched through major streets of Calabar carried placards with inscription such as “stand up for your right;” “This bloodshed must stop;” “Blood of innocent is crying for justice,” among others.

Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice Initiative, which Aiyedogbon describes as “transcending Nigerian soil,” came into the picture as a not for profit organization to hold government accountable to certain vices that it believes can be regulated by law. Also speaking, Mrs. Pauline Ebo, a mother and civil society activist, deplored the action of both father and son in the case of Elizabeth, saying the two should be dealt with according to the law of the land. “We hope this will not be allowed to go the way of others.

The action of the man is that of a beast and we are calling on government to rise up to its responsibilities to product defenceless young women from the beasts that are in our midst,” Ebo said Last year, over one thousand women from Okuni Community in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State protested an alleged injustice meted out to a member of their community who was gang raped in the presence of her husband at gun point. According to the women, the barbaric incident, which happened on the 6th of November 2017, saw to the arrest of one of the culprits, who has long been released on bail without adequate sanctions by the police. The protest was meant to draw the attention of the Commissioner of Police and all relevant authorities to the issue in order to ensure justice.

The story is that there was an attack by gunmen on a plantation where about 12 scale bags of Cocoa was stolen from the farmers at the plantation, they beat up those on the plantation and then gang raped one of the ladies to the point of unconsciousness right in the presence of her husband. The woman, upon regaining consciousness, was taken to the community and the case was reported to the police, which led to the arrest of one of the rapist, who was identified by the victim to have been the first to rape her.

Sadly, the major culprit who was meant to fish out other perpetrators was released on bail while the matter charged to court. By the time the court sat in March this year, the rape case was not listed on the charge while the medical report disappeared from the file. This prompted women from the area to take to the streets half naked, calling for justice and demanding that the case be revisited. Speaking at that time, a woman who gave her name as Tam Grace said: “We the women of Odudumoh are angry over what happened in our land.”

